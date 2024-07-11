Sino Biological Inc.

Founded in 2007, Sino Biological is an international reagent supplier and service provider. The company specializes in recombinant protein production and antibody development. All of Sino Biological’s products are independently developed and produced, including recombinant proteins, antibodies and cDNA clones. Sino Biological is the researchers’ one-stop technical services shop for the advanced technology platforms they need to make advancements. In addition, Sino Biological offer pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms pre-clinical production technology services for hundreds of monoclonal antibody drug candidates.

Sino Biological is dedicated to virology and infectious disease research. Its ProVir collection is the world’s largest viral antigen bank, carrying over 800 products from 350 strains of viruses. Sino Biological is the first company in the world to produce the SARS-CoV-2 viral antigens.