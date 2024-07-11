SUBSCRIBE
Sino Biological Inc.

Founded in 2007, Sino Biological is an international reagent supplier and service provider. The company specializes in recombinant protein production and antibody development. All of Sino Biological’s products are independently developed and produced, including recombinant proteins, antibodies and cDNA clones. Sino Biological is the researchers’ one-stop technical services shop for the advanced technology platforms they need to make advancements. In addition, Sino Biological offer pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms pre-clinical production technology services for hundreds of monoclonal antibody drug candidates.

Sino Biological is dedicated to virology and infectious disease research. Its ProVir collection is the world’s largest viral antigen bank, carrying over 800 products from 350 strains of viruses. Sino Biological is the first company in the world to produce the SARS-CoV-2 viral antigens.

1400 Liberty Ridge Drive
Suite 101
Wayne, PA 19087 US
The World Leader in Kinases / Sino Biological and SIgnalChem
Sponsored
SignalChem Biotech, World Leader in Kinases, Is Now Part of Sino Biological
Sino Biological, Inc. has successfully concluded the acquisition of Vancouver-based Canadian biotechnology company SignalChem Biotech Inc.
July 15, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Disease outbreak, coronavirus covid-19 pandemic, air pollution in Moscow, Russia. Portrait of adult man with medical protective mask on face with Kremlin and Red square on background.
Drug Development
Global Roundup: RDIF Touts Efficacy of Sputnik V in HIV Patients
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates on their businesses and pipelines.
March 28, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Sponsored | Employing Immunologic Testing to Expedite Detection and Control the Spread of COVID-19
To support the development of immunodiagnostic assay, Sino Biological has successfully generated biologically active and stable Spike and NP proteins of SARS-CoV-2.
March 17, 2021
 · 
2 min read
