Real estate

Pictured: Skyline of Atlanta
Business
Atlanta’s Biotech Scene Prepares for New Heights
The Atlanta area is receiving more physical real estate options to foster its burgeoning biotech industry.
May 1, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: The new Moderna headquarters features an atrium that reaches the full height of the six-floor building
Business
Moderna Moves Cambridge Employees Into New Headquarters
The new Cambridge, Mass.–based facility is about 460,000 square feet. Labs occupy nearly 50% of the space.
April 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Weeks Bridge in Cambridge, Mass./iStock, Amy Li
Deals
Massachusetts Biopharma Job Growth Surpasses that of Other States: Report
An increase in funding share and available lab space helps to keep the Bay State’s biotech and pharma sectors strong.
October 11, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Charlotte LoBuono
An exterior rendering of Lincoln Yards, courtesy o
Business
Sponsored: Inspirational Space Sparks Scientific Innovation at the First Life Sciences Building in Chicago’s Lincoln Yards
Real estate development firm Sterling Bay launches life sciences division starting with Lincoln Yards, a 320,000 square foot site on the Chicago River.
March 16, 2023
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Sponsored Content
Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock
Job Trends
AstraZeneca Rare Disease R&D Expansion Adds 500 Jobs At New Hub
On Rare Disease Day, Feburary 28, AstraZeneca announced the creation of the Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease Development Hub in Toronto, Ontario.
February 28, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessperson Walking Out With Exit Sign On Wall
Business
Novartis, GSK and Sanofi Scale Back on Operations and Labor Forces Overseas - Updated
Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi have announced plans for significant cutbacks and changes in their labor force overseas for financial, operational and logistical reasons.
October 14, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kaley Lefevre
Grand Warszawski/Shutterstock
Job Trends
Amgen, Enzo BioChem and Amphista Therapeutics Open New Facilities (Updated)
Amgen opened a new research and development site in San Francisco Bay, while Enzo Biochem opened a 100,000 square foot laboratory and research facility in New York
October 7, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Deals
M&A Frenzy: Incyte & Villaris, AmplifyBio & PACT, Estrella Earns Nasdaq Listing (Updated)
Incyte Corporation will acquire privately-held Villaris and AmplifyBio will acquire PACT Pharma, while Estrella will gain a spot on the Nasdaq Exchange.
October 3, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Doug Edgeton_NCBC
Business
NC and Texas Biopharma Hubs Grow as Companies Look Beyond Boston & California
Biopharma companies are expanding beyond the traditional confines of Massachusetts and California with hubs forming – most notably – in the South and Southeast.
October 2, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Business
5 Life Science Companies Drive Innovation in Lone Star Bio
FUJIFILM Dyosynth Biotechnologies, Taysha Gene Therapies, Veravas highlight innovation stemming from the Lone Star state. BioSpace takes a deep dive into these and other Texas innovators.
September 27, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
MassBioEd Aims to Solve Genetown’s Skilled Labor Dilemma while Biogen Clears Space
MassBioEd partners with developers in Boston to train and employ more workers in a burgeoning Genetown life sciences industry desperate for skilled labor. Meanwhile, Biogen clears real-estate space.
September 26, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Paul Elias
Business
Wet Lab Space, Entrepreneur Support Cement Chicago as Serious Biopharma Hotbed
As a leading biotech hub, the second city still ranks far below many other U.S. locations. That is starting to change, however, as new companies move into the heart of the BioMidwest region.
September 17, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Heidi Hagen, Sonoma Biotherapeutics
Business
BioForest is Breaking Out with Innovation, Talent and Investment
The BioForest region is growing up. With a focus on cell and gene therapy, a wealth of talent and proximity to high tech, it is quickly becoming one of biotech’s most exciting hotbeds.
August 27, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Job Trends
Sonoma, Thermo Fisher Bring Jobs to Seattle, WA & Plainville, MA - Updated
Sonoma Bio announced its plans to erect an 83,000-square-foot operations facility in Seattle, while Thermo Fisher opened a new viral vector manufacturing plant in Massachusetts.
August 24, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Innovation Hubs are Driving Economic Growth Across the US
Across the United States, Clusters of innovation have created self-sustaining ecosystems that are shaping the future of the life sciences industry - and driving economic growth.
August 22, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
KVK Tech’s Lomaira has successfully completed registration in Mexico through its partner Medix
August 1, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Alamar Biosciences Establishes European Headquarters and Distribution Center in Milan, Italy
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
HNL Lab Medicine Opens Gilbertsville Location
July 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Alcami unveils new conditions and services at state-of-the-art pharma storage facility in Garner
July 24, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Thermo Fisher Scientific Expands Clinical Research Laboratory in Kentucky
June 27, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Deals
Emergent BioSolutions Announces Sale of Baltimore-Camden Manufacturing Site to Bora Pharmaceuticals for $30 Million
June 20, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Corealis inaugurates its new facilities in the heart of the Laval Science Park
June 10, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Kyowa Kirin Announces Board Approval for Construction of New Biologics Manufacturing Plant in Sanford, NC
June 10, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Sartorius opens new Center of Excellence for bioanalytics in Ann Arbor
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Erbe Elektromedizin inaugurates new competence center for medical instruments in Rangendingen, Germany, and expands its capacities for customers all over the world
June 6, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Zomedica Increases Manufacturing Capacity with Expansion of its Roswell, Georgia Facility; Can Support Production to Five times Current Levels
June 4, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Kymanox® Announces Facility Expansion to Enhance CGxP Space and Laboratory Service Offerings
June 3, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Complete Genomics opens U.S. supply chain to genomic sequencing customers through a new manufacturing facility at its San Jose, Calif. headquarters
May 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Temple Street Biotech Initiates Groundbreaking Therapeutic Antibody for Alzheimer’s Disease
May 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Asymchem Secures Former Pfizer Sandwich, UK, Development and API Pilot Plant Manufacturing Facilities
May 21, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Incyte Expands Presence in Delaware through Acquisition of Two Downtown Wilmington Office Buildings
May 21, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Asahi Kasei starts operation of multi-module hydrogen pilot plant in Kawasaki
May 14, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Azenta Opens the Doors to Its New Genomics Laboratory in Oxford, UK
May 13, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
PharmaLogic announces opening of radiopharmaceutical production facility in New York City
May 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Akoya Biosciences Opens Operations and Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Marlborough, Massachusetts
May 6, 2024
 · 
4 min read
