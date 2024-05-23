Real estate
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
The Atlanta area is receiving more physical real estate options to foster its burgeoning biotech industry.
The new Cambridge, Mass.–based facility is about 460,000 square feet. Labs occupy nearly 50% of the space.
An increase in funding share and available lab space helps to keep the Bay State’s biotech and pharma sectors strong.
Sponsored: Inspirational Space Sparks Scientific Innovation at the First Life Sciences Building in Chicago’s Lincoln Yards
Real estate development firm Sterling Bay launches life sciences division starting with Lincoln Yards, a 320,000 square foot site on the Chicago River.
On Rare Disease Day, Feburary 28, AstraZeneca announced the creation of the Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease Development Hub in Toronto, Ontario.
Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi have announced plans for significant cutbacks and changes in their labor force overseas for financial, operational and logistical reasons.
Amgen opened a new research and development site in San Francisco Bay, while Enzo Biochem opened a 100,000 square foot laboratory and research facility in New York
Incyte Corporation will acquire privately-held Villaris and AmplifyBio will acquire PACT Pharma, while Estrella will gain a spot on the Nasdaq Exchange.
Biopharma companies are expanding beyond the traditional confines of Massachusetts and California with hubs forming – most notably – in the South and Southeast.
FUJIFILM Dyosynth Biotechnologies, Taysha Gene Therapies, Veravas highlight innovation stemming from the Lone Star state. BioSpace takes a deep dive into these and other Texas innovators.
MassBioEd partners with developers in Boston to train and employ more workers in a burgeoning Genetown life sciences industry desperate for skilled labor. Meanwhile, Biogen clears real-estate space.
As a leading biotech hub, the second city still ranks far below many other U.S. locations. That is starting to change, however, as new companies move into the heart of the BioMidwest region.
The BioForest region is growing up. With a focus on cell and gene therapy, a wealth of talent and proximity to high tech, it is quickly becoming one of biotech’s most exciting hotbeds.
Sonoma Bio announced its plans to erect an 83,000-square-foot operations facility in Seattle, while Thermo Fisher opened a new viral vector manufacturing plant in Massachusetts.
Across the United States, Clusters of innovation have created self-sustaining ecosystems that are shaping the future of the life sciences industry - and driving economic growth.
PRESS RELEASES