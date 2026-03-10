Vertex’s Nephropathy Asset Delivers ‘Strong’ Late-Stage Data, Clears Path to FDA

Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ investigational fusion protein povetacicept significantly improves kidney function in patients with IgA nephropathy, according to interim late-stage results that the company anticipates will help complete the drug’s application package with the FDA in the coming weeks.

Analysts across the board were bullish about Vertex’s data. Writing to investors on Monday, Leerink Partners called the readout “strong,” while BMO Capital Markets analysts told investors “we continue to be encouraged by the strength of povetacicept’s data as Vertex works to build a new pillar of their business.”

With the new data in hand, Vertex now plans to complete its rolling biologics license application (BLA) with the FDA by the end of March. BMO estimated a potential November 2026 approval, assuming the agency accepts the BLA for review within two months and offers a six-month priority review.

Specifically, the results from the Phase 3 RAINIER study, revealed in a news release on Monday, showed that patients given povetacicept saw a 49.8% reduction in proteinuria at 36 weeks as compared with placebo. This effect was “statistically significant and clinically meaningful,” said Vertex.

Povetacicept likewise hit key secondary endpoints in RAINIER, including a 79.3% drop in serum galactose-deficient IgA1 levels versus placebo.

The drug was also safe and well-tolerated overall, with no serious adverse events. The rate of study dropouts for any reason was 1.5% in the placebo arm and 0.8% in the povetacicept group. Vertex detected the production of anti-drug antibodies but said that they didn’t affect the efficacy of povetacicept.

Stifel was optimistic about povetacicept’s data but raised questions about how it will fit into the larger IgAN market. “While the result is highly statistically significant and should clearly meet the bar for approval, it’s not entirely clear at this time whether it’s differentiated from other key competitors,” analysts wrote on Monday. These include Otsuka’s Voyxact, Novartis’ Fabhalta and Travere Therapeutics’ Filspari.

BMO, on the other hand, pointed to at least one area of differentiation. After speaking to Vertex’s management following the data drop, BMO wrote to investors that povetacicept maintained its efficacy across various patient subgroups, including those defined by race, ethnicity and region. “We view this as an obvious competitive advantage vs. Voyxact.” Otsuka’s drug, BMO added, “failed to show statistically significant benefit in North American patients.”

Povetacicept, a dual inhibitor of the BAFF and APRIL cytokines, addresses IgAN by suppressing immune cascades that underpin it and other autoimmune conditions. Because of this mechanism of action, Vertex is positioning povetacicept as a pipeline-in-a-product asset, CEO Reshma Kewalramani told investors during the company’s full-year 2025 earnings call last month. Vertex plans to expand the drug into generalized myasthenia gravis.