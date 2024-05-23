IgA nephropathy
Fabhalta is approved for the treatment of IgAN patients who are at risk of rapid disease progression, which is indicated by a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio of at least 1.5 g/g.
The potential purchase by the Japanese conglomerate could secure access to Calliditas’ IgA nephropathy therapy Tarpeyo, which won the FDA’s full approval in December 2023.
With back-to-back victories in IgA nephropathy and C3 glomerulopathy, Novartis on Saturday said it is planning to make regulatory submissions for the rare kidney diseases this year.
Days after backing out of two Ionis-partnered neuro programs, Biogen has inked a potential $1.8 billion buy of Human Immunology Biosciences and boosting its late-stage immunology pipeline.
With its first-in-class endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist Filspari, Travere Therapeutics is providing a more efficacious treatment option for the rare autoimmune disease.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday announced it is acquiring clinical-stage immunotherapy company Alpine Immune Sciences for $4.9 billion in cash, the largest acquisition so far this year.