IgA nephropathy

IgA nephropathy
Novartis’ Fabhalta Gets FDA Accelerated Approval, Becomes First Complement Inhibitor for IgAN
Fabhalta is approved for the treatment of IgAN patients who are at risk of rapid disease progression, which is indicated by a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio of at least 1.5 g/g.
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Deals
Asahi Kasei Offers $1.1B for Swedish Pharma Calliditas Therapeutics
The potential purchase by the Japanese conglomerate could secure access to Calliditas’ IgA nephropathy therapy Tarpeyo, which won the FDA’s full approval in December 2023.
May 28, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Drug Development
Novartis Eyes Rare Kidney Disease Approvals on Heels of Two Phase III Wins
With back-to-back victories in IgA nephropathy and C3 glomerulopathy, Novartis on Saturday said it is planning to make regulatory submissions for the rare kidney diseases this year.
May 28, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Deals
Biogen Beefs Up Immuno Pipeline with Potential $1.8B HI-Bio Acquisition
Days after backing out of two Ionis-partnered neuro programs, Biogen has inked a potential $1.8 billion buy of Human Immunology Biosciences and boosting its late-stage immunology pipeline.
May 22, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Opinion: Travere’s Filspari Could Lead IgA Nephropathy Market
With its first-in-class endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist Filspari, Travere Therapeutics is providing a more efficacious treatment option for the rare autoimmune disease.
April 28, 2024
3 min read
Jia Jie Chen
Deals
Vertex Buys Alpine for $4.9B to Bolster Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disease Pipeline
Vertex Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday announced it is acquiring clinical-stage immunotherapy company Alpine Immune Sciences for $4.9 billion in cash, the largest acquisition so far this year.
April 11, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac