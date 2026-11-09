Novo’s troubled cardio drug could find niche in less sick patients

Novo’s IL-6 inhibitor ziltivekimab may have a future in treating less sick patients with cardiovascular and chronic kidney disease, despite a Phase 3 failure earlier this year that called the entire drug class into question.

Investigators presented follow-up results from the late-stage ZEUS trial at the American Heart Association conference in Chicago over the weekend to a standing-room-only crowd, according to BMO Capital Markets.

The study’s population ended up being heavily weighted by a high-risk group of patients with advanced cardiorenal disease who had a higher prevalence of heart failure, the investigators argued. This “raises the possibility that the mechanism was appropriate, but the population was not,” BMO wrote on Sunday.

Ziltivekimab appeared to work as intended by reducing inflammation, with an associated reduction in cholesterol. But the trial did not meet its main goal of reducing the risk of major cardiovascular events as compared to placebo.

“ZEUS reinforces that neither elevated inflammatory biomarkers nor their substantial reduction guarantees benefit across populations,” BMO wrote.

Immunology and inflammation Novo’s late-stage IL-6 stumble shakes inflammation space Novo Nordisk was banking on the inflammatory benefits of its investigational therapy ziltivekimab to improve cardiovascular outcomes. Last week’s Phase 3 failure dashed not just the Danish pharma’s hopes but that of other drugmakers working on the same pathway. Read more

To advance ziltivekimab, Novo should focus on patient selection, the investigators said. They were generally open to further testing of the drug, supported by studies of similar therapies in the class such as Novartis’ successful Phase 3 CANTOS trial of canakinumab in 2017.

After the ZEUS failure, Novo ended several studies of ziltivekimab, including the Phase 3 HERMES and ATHENA tests. But the Phase 3 ARTEMIS trial in the acute setting is continuing on, featuring patients who have had a heart attack. The investigators noted that patients enrolled in ARTEMIS have less chronic kidney disease and heart failure as compared to ZEUS’ population, according to BMO. ZEUS’ failure sent shockwaves across the inflammatory disease space this summer, with shares tumbling for companies like BioAge Labs and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, which are developing drugs to reduce cardiovascular risk by lowering inflammation.

“The ZEUS data do not refute the broader cardiovascular inflammation hypothesis (for which there is already positive data),” BMO said.

The AHA presentation makes a case for continuing to explore inflammation reduction as a means of addressing cardiovascular disease.