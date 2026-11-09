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News   Drug Development

Novo’s troubled cardio drug could find niche in less sick patients

November 9, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
A man and a woman build a heart from a puzzle.

iStock, SvetaZi

At the American Heart Association conference, investigators were supportive of further studying Novo’s IL-6 inhibitor ziltivekimab in patients with less severe cardiovascular and kidney disease.

Novo’s IL-6 inhibitor ziltivekimab may have a future in treating less sick patients with cardiovascular and chronic kidney disease, despite a Phase 3 failure earlier this year that called the entire drug class into question.

Investigators presented follow-up results from the late-stage ZEUS trial at the American Heart Association conference in Chicago over the weekend to a standing-room-only crowd, according to BMO Capital Markets.

The study’s population ended up being heavily weighted by a high-risk group of patients with advanced cardiorenal disease who had a higher prevalence of heart failure, the investigators argued. This “raises the possibility that the mechanism was appropriate, but the population was not,” BMO wrote on Sunday.

Ziltivekimab appeared to work as intended by reducing inflammation, with an associated reduction in cholesterol. But the trial did not meet its main goal of reducing the risk of major cardiovascular events as compared to placebo.

“ZEUS reinforces that neither elevated inflammatory biomarkers nor their substantial reduction guarantees benefit across populations,” BMO wrote.

crack in ground after earthquake the rift on surface
Immunology and inflammation
Novo’s late-stage IL-6 stumble shakes inflammation space
Novo Nordisk was banking on the inflammatory benefits of its investigational therapy ziltivekimab to improve cardiovascular outcomes. Last week’s Phase 3 failure dashed not just the Danish pharma’s hopes but that of other drugmakers working on the same pathway.
August 3, 2026
 · 
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To advance ziltivekimab, Novo should focus on patient selection, the investigators said. They were generally open to further testing of the drug, supported by studies of similar therapies in the class such as Novartis’ successful Phase 3 CANTOS trial of canakinumab in 2017.

After the ZEUS failure, Novo ended several studies of ziltivekimab, including the Phase 3 HERMES and ATHENA tests. But the Phase 3 ARTEMIS trial in the acute setting is continuing on, featuring patients who have had a heart attack. The investigators noted that patients enrolled in ARTEMIS have less chronic kidney disease and heart failure as compared to ZEUS’ population, according to BMO. ZEUS’ failure sent shockwaves across the inflammatory disease space this summer, with shares tumbling for companies like BioAge Labs and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, which are developing drugs to reduce cardiovascular risk by lowering inflammation.

“The ZEUS data do not refute the broader cardiovascular inflammation hypothesis (for which there is already positive data),” BMO said.

The AHA presentation makes a case for continuing to explore inflammation reduction as a means of addressing cardiovascular disease.

Heart attack and heart disease, ecg background. 3d illustration
cardiovascular disease
Novo shutters 2 more heart disease studies, indicating IL-6 is ‘invalid target’
After the failure of Novo Nordisk’s IL-6 inhibitor ziltivekimab sent waves through the industry, the company has terminated two other studies of the asset, bringing the total number of high-profile cardiovascular flops to six over nine weeks.
September 8, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
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Cardiovascular disease Phase 3
Novo
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is an award-winning biopharma journalist covering the business of drug development. She has been a journalist for more than 18 years, covering the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for the last eight. She is senior editor at BioSpace and curates the Biopharm Executive newsletter every Wednesday. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
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