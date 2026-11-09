J&J and Protagonist’s Icotyde improves psoriatic arthritis but AbbVie’s Skyrizi likely to reign

Johnson & Johnson’s IL-23 receptor antagonist Icotyde could have a future in psoriatic arthritis after Phase 3 data showed improvements in patients with the inflammatory disease. But the Protagonist Therapeutics–partnered drug did not do enough to differentiate from AbbVie’s mega-blockbuster Skyrizi, according to analysts.

Icotyde helped 58% of patients achieve a 20% improvement in disease activity at week 16, as measured by a standard rheumatology scale, in the Phase 3 ICONIC-PsA 1 trial. The placebo group saw 41% of patients achieve 20% improvement. The results met the study’s primary endpoint and were presented at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2026, J&J said in a Saturday press release .

The oral drug improved joint and skin symptoms and there were no new safety signals observed, J&J added.

Icotyde was approved to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in March, but the partners want to expand the therapy into the broader inflammatory disease space.

But the ICONIC-PsA 1 results weren’t enough to impress BMO Capital Markets, which noted that the results fall short of industry standard-bearer Skyrizi. J&J’s results represent a 17% placebo-adjusted improvement as compared to 23% for Skyrizi from the Phase 3 KEEPsAKE 1 trial , the analysts said in an investor note on Monday.

“Icotyde joint efficacy is a positive for J&J/Protagonist, but does not establish differentiation versus Skyrizi,” BMO wrote.

But J&J and Protagonist could have the edge for patients who prefer to avoid injections, since Skyrizi is administered via infusion in a doctor’s office or self-injection, depending on the condition.

“Altogether, these data suggest convenience, rather than joint efficacy, may drive adoption, leaving room for continued Skyrizi growth as oral options expand the [psoriasis] market,” BMO said.

Icotyde’s demonstrated responses in psoriatic arthritis and plaque psoriasis could drive uptake as well, since there is overlap between the two diseases, BMO suggested. J&J also pointed to this, noting that 30% of people with plaque psoriasis develop psoriatic arthritis.

AbbVie’s Skyrizi is approved for both indications as well, plus Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. The drug made $17.56 billion globally in 2025 .

“All in, while we expect Icotyde to take share in the long term, higher response rates could drive continued Skyrizi growth in the near term, with the product likely to remain a value driver for AbbVie,” BMO wrote.