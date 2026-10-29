SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Lilly can’t stop, won’t stop as revenue climbs 39% thanks to GLP-1 bestsellers

October 29, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
Conceptual illustration of a businessman swings on a wrecking ball with Dollar symbol engraved on it

iStock, ajijchan

Eli Lilly’s shares rose 4% in early morning trading after reporting revenue of $24.4 billion, well past consensus estimates.

Eli Lilly’s exponential growth can’t be stopped. The GLP-1 juggernaut once again reported an astounding year-over-year revenue increase of 39% for the third quarter, reaching $24.4 billion on the strength of tirzepatide products Mounjaro and Zepbound.

The results represent a sound beat of consensus, with analysts predicting revenue of $22.6 billion.

Shares of the company rose 4% in early morning trading on Thursday as investors awaited an earnings call with executives at 10 a.m. ET.

Lilly revenue growth chart

Lilly revenue growth chart

BioSpace, Flourish

The massive beat was thanks to a 53% increase in volume, even as lower prices impacted sales. Key products, which included Mounjaro and Zepbound, delivered $17.1 billion in the period. Revenue from Lilly’s immunology, oncology and neuroscience key products grew 100% as compared to the year prior, according to the Thursday earnings report.

U.S. revenue grew 34%, notching $15.1 billion as volume rose 41%. Zepbound and Mounjaro were the prime contributors here, even as the price of Zepbound declined.

But money also flowed in from overseas, with ex-U.S. revenue increasing 47% to $9.3 billion thanks to a 76% increase in volume. This was mainly thanks to Mounjaro, despite the drug being added to China’s National Reimbursement Drug List and its price lowered.

Prescriptions for Lilly’s Foundayo took off in the third quarter, with the oral weight loss drug reaching more than 45,000 patients by the end of the period. As of the end of September, Lilly had snagged 40% of new patients starting an oral GLP-1 therapy, according to a corporate presentation published Thursday. The Indianapolis pharma attributed the success to broad commercial formulary and Medicare access, growing brand awareness and new launches globally. The product became available in the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the U.K., and is under regulatory review in more than 40 other countries.

Lilly’s incretin analogs now command 63% of the overall market, towering over rival Novo.

Ever confident, Lilly raised its full year guidance from $85-87 billion to a range of $91–92 billion.

Vector of a smart business man pushing a sphere uphill leading the race against a slower businessman pushing a box. Winning strategy concept
Diabetes
Lilly’s retatrutide trounces Novo’s Ozempic in diabetes, weight loss
Eli Lilly’s next-gen weight loss drug retatrutide soundly beat Novo’s approved medicine Ozempic in weight loss and blood sugar reduction, padding the case for a regulatory application that’s expected in the first quarter of 2027.
October 28, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

Earnings GLP-1 Weight loss Obesity Diabetes
Eli Lilly and Company
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is an award-winning biopharma journalist covering the business of drug development. She has been a journalist for more than 18 years, covering the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for the last eight. She is senior editor at BioSpace and curates the Biopharm Executive newsletter every Wednesday. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Contemporary art collage. Motivated, confident team go over light background with abstract object, red arrows. Concept of business development, teamwork, startup, finance, career.
Job Trends
Biopharma cuts at manufacturing plants expected to affect 4,000+
October 29, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Target with three arrows in the bullseye. Close-up version. Vintage style vector illustration.
Cancer
Genmab’s cancer bispecific delivers early survival win in ‘exceedingly positive’ Phase 3 readout
October 28, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Staying ahead of your competitors. Accelerated development of the company. Innovation vision. Customized solution. Unique skills. Red paper plane and whites. 3d render
FDA
New FDA draft guidance doubles down on expediting approvals of personalized gene therapies
October 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Balance vaccination and anti-vaccination. Vaccination or Anti-vaccination concept, vector illustration
Earnings
GSK vaccine sales miss expectations amid falling demand from adults
October 28, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor