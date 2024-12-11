Highlights From ASH, Lilly and Novo’s Manufacturing Boon, Momentum in Neuro, More

> Listen on Spotify

This week, GSK and Gilead and Arcellx presented key data at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting as they vie for a competitive advantage in multiple myeloma. Meanwhile, Vertex unveiled positive long-term data for its CRISPR Therapeutics–partnered gene therapy Casgevy in sickle cell disease—results BMO Capital Markets analysts said should help Casgevy keep its edge over bluebird bio’s Lyfgenia.

On that note, Casgevy and Lyfgenia have a new outcomes-based payment model after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service (CMS) said both companies have agreed to participate in a voluntary program to improve access to the gene therapies. Speaking of access, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk both announced significant manufacturing investments aimed at shoring up production of their diabetes and weight loss blockbusters tirzepatide and semaglutide. And in related news, the European Commission gave its blessing to Novo Holdings’ controversial acquisition of contract manufacturing firm Catalent.

Elsewhere, AbbVie got a much-needed win for Cerevel-acquired Parkinson’s disease therapy tavapadon—a month after the deal’s cornerstone asset emraclidine failed in schizophrenia—while uniQure announced it has aligned with the FDA on “key elements” of the accelerated approval pathway for its investigational gene therapy for Huntington’s, AMT-130.



