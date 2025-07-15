Bonus: Q2 2025 Job Market Update

> Listen on Spotify

In this discussion, BioSpace’s vice president of marketing ⁠⁠Chantal Dresner⁠⁠ and careers editor ⁠⁠Angela Gabriel⁠⁠ take a look at job market performance in the second quarter of 2025.

They discuss job posting trends, application rates and the most significant layoffs of 2025 so far, plus wider trends impacting biopharma including Massachusetts’ $30M tax incentives and factors affecting California’s success .