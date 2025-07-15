SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Job Trends

Bonus: Q2 2025 Job Market Update

July 15, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel, Chantal Dresner

In this bonus episode, BioSpace’s Vice President of Marketing ⁠Chantal Dresner⁠ and Careers Editor ⁠Angela Gabriel⁠ take a look at Q2 job market performance, layoffs and wider employment trends and policies impacting the biopharma workforce.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

In this discussion, BioSpace’s vice president of marketing ⁠⁠Chantal Dresner⁠⁠ and careers editor ⁠⁠Angela Gabriel⁠⁠ take a look at job market performance in the second quarter of 2025.

They discuss job posting trends, application rates and the most significant layoffs of 2025 so far, plus wider trends impacting biopharma including Massachusetts’ $30M tax incentives and factors affecting California’s success.

Want to receive our latest quarterly job market reports as soon as they’re published? ⁠⁠Subscribe⁠⁠ to Career Insider for our job market updates, job trends, career advice and more.

Podcasts The Weekly Job creations Layoffs
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing at BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking. You can reach her at chantal.dresner@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Massachusetts-Based Karyopharm, Azurity Cut Workforces
July 14, 2025
 · 
158 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ECLIPSEBIO
The mRNA Revolution You Haven’t Heard About: From Cystic Fibrosis to Personalized Cancer Vaccines
July 10, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Illustration of businesspeople heading to exit
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of H1 2025
July 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Supreme Court of the United States. Washington DC, USA.
Legal
Supreme Court Suspends Injunction Preventing RFK Jr.'s HHS Cuts
July 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac