Bonus: Q2 2025 Job Market Update

In this bonus episode, BioSpace’s Vice President of Marketing Chantal Dresner and Careers Editor Angela Gabriel take a look at Q2 job market performance, layoffs and wider employment trends and policies impacting the biopharma workforce.
In this discussion, BioSpace’s vice president of marketing Chantal Dresner and careers editor Angela Gabriel take a look at job market performance in the second quarter of 2025.
They discuss job posting trends, application rates and the most significant layoffs of 2025 so far, plus wider trends impacting biopharma including Massachusetts’ $30M tax incentives and factors affecting California’s success.
