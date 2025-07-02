SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

CAR T Expands, M&A Ticks Up, Two Psychedelics Read Out, and the Supreme Court Rules on PrEP

July 2, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong, Dan Samorodnitsky

The high court sides with HHS on HIV PrEP drugs; Health Secretary RFK Jr.’s newly appointed CDC vaccine advisors discuss thimerosal in flu vaccines, skip vote on Moderna’s mRNA-based RSV vaccine; FDA removes CAR T guardrails; AbbVie snaps up Capstan for $1.2B to end first half; and psychedelics take off again with data from Compass and Beckley.

The U.S. Supreme Court closed out its session before breaking for summer on Friday, ruling that decisions around coverage of HIV PrEP drugs should be left up to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. The ruling thwarted a lawsuit brought by a group of insurance providers who challenged the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that they cover preventive medicines, such as HIV drugs, recommended by the task force. The high court also determined that members of this task force can be removed at will by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Speaking of HHS committees from which members have been removed at will by Kennedy, the CDC’s revamped Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convened last week for its first meeting since the roster overhaul, where a vote on Merck’s recently approved RSV-targeting monoclonal antibody Enflonsia and a discussion around the inclusion of preservative thimerosal in influenza vaccines was on the docket, but an expected vote on Moderna’s mRNA-based RSV shot mRESVIA was not.

Also dominating the headlines on Friday was the FDA’s decision to remove the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) program from the six approved CAR T therapies it was applied to. Analysts and patient groups lauded the move, which is expected to potentially double access to these life-saving therapies, saying it reflects “thoughtful consideration of real-world evidence” and “regulatory trust.”

Willliam Blair noted that it could be a “positive signal” to companies developing CAR T therapies for autoimmune diseases, which now includes AbbVie. In an all-cash buyout on Monday, the Illinois-based pharma dropped $1.2 billion for Capstan Therapeutics and its in vivo edited CAR T therapy for B cell–mediated autoimmune diseases. M&A has been on an uptick of late, and private equity companies—such as those that snapped up bluebird bio—are also getting in on the game.

Finally, after Lykos Therapeutics’ high profile failure last summer, the psychedelics space is heating up once again. While a Phase III readout of Compass Pathways’ psilocybin drug last week in treatment-resistant depression received a muted reaction from investors, the response to a Phase II readout for Beckley Psytech and atai Life Sciences’ intranasal psychedelic was more positive.

Podcasts The Weekly Government Vaccines Policy Regulatory FDA CAR-T Mergers & acquisitions Psychedelics Depression
AbbVie Capstan Therapeutics Merck & Co. Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at dan.samorodnitsky@biospace.com.
