Capstan Therapeutics
NEWS
Capstan Therapeutics is looking to move its CAR-T cell candidate forward after securing financing from pharma venture arms and VC firms.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2023,” a list of the hottest recently launched life sciences companies in North America.
With $165 million in the bank, Capstan launched Wednesday to combine the potency of cell therapy with the precision of genetic medicines against various difficult-to-treat diseases.
IN THE PRESS
JOBS