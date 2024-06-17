SUBSCRIBE
Capstan Therapeutics

NEWS
Biotech Beach
Capstan Secures $175M Oversubscribed Series B with Backing from J&J, Bayer and BMS
Capstan Therapeutics is looking to move its CAR-T cell candidate forward after securing financing from pharma venture arms and VC firms.
March 21, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2023
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2023,” a list of the hottest recently launched life sciences companies in North America.
December 5, 2022
16 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Adding samples to a 96 well plate using a multi-channel pipettor in a biosafety cabinet.
Business
Capstan Therapeutics Launches with $165M for Precise in Vivo Cell Engineering
With $165 million in the bank, Capstan launched Wednesday to combine the potency of cell therapy with the precision of genetic medicines against various difficult-to-treat diseases.
September 14, 2022
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Beach
Capstan Therapeutics to Participate in 45th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
May 31, 2024
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Capstan Therapeutics Announces $175M Oversubscribed Series B Financing
March 20, 2024
3 min read
Business
Capstan Therapeutics Appoints Ramin Farzaneh-Far, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Announces Key Business Leadership Promotion
January 8, 2024
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Capstan Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data at SITC Demonstrating Rapid Anti-Primary B Cell and Anti-Tumor Activity in Mice with Proprietary Targeted Lipid Nanoparticles Delivering an Anti-CD19 CAR mRNA Construct
October 31, 2023
2 min read
Biotech Beach
Capstan Therapeutics Co-Founder Drew Weissman, M.D., Ph.D., Awarded Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for Enabling Rapid Development of RNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine
October 2, 2023
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Capstan Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conferences
September 26, 2023
2 min read
Biotech Beach
Capstan Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
March 23, 2023
1 min read
Business
Capstan Therapeutics Appoints Justin Thacker as Chief Financial Officer and Jeffrey Pepe, J.D., Ph.D., as General Counsel
March 22, 2023
2 min read
Biotech Beach
Capstan Therapeutics to Participate in Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
February 22, 2023
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Capstan Therapeutics to Participate in SVB Securities 2023 Global Biopharma Conference
January 24, 2023
1 min read
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2023
