Oslo, 25 November 2026: The Board of Directors of Zelluna ASA (the "Company") hereby calls for an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 18 December 2026 at 10:00 CET, regarding election of a new Chair and a new member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

The Nomination Committee has proposed Adrian Woolfson for election as new Chair of the Board and Nerida Scott for election as a new member of the Board. Current Chair and co-founder Anders Tuv will continue as a member of the Board. The proposal comes as Zelluna has entered the clinic with its allogeneic TCR-NK platform and has moved from a preclinical to a clinical-stage company. For this next phase, the Nomination Committee has prioritised strong international networks, visibility among global pharma, and a proven track record in strategic partnerships and transactions.

Adrian Woolfson is Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Genyro Inc. and has previously served as Executive Vice President and Head of R&D at Sangamo Therapeutics, and in senior oncology development roles at Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb. He was founder and Executive Chairman of Replay, which was acquired by LEO Pharma in 2026. He also serves on the board of TCR-T cell therapy company ImmunoScape. He holds a medical degree (BM BCh) from the University of Oxford and a PhD in molecular immunology from the University of Cambridge. He brings in-depth knowledge of and first hand experience with TCR-NK cell therapy, extensive transaction experience, including major partnerships with Biogen and Novartis, and a strong international network across pharma and investors, particularly in the US.

Nerida Scott is Founding Director of Beacon BioStrategies and was previously Head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation EMEA, where her team delivered more than 200 transactions, 50 equity investments and 50 company incubations. Before J&J, she led business development and licensing at Vernalis plc for over a decade, where activities spanned R&D through to US commercial sales, and prior to working in biotech, Nerida was advising a number of major healthcare clients with the Boston Consulting Group. She holds a PhD in biochemistry from the University of Cambridge and brings extensive experience in partnering, licensing and transactions, and a strong network across pharma, investors and academia in Europe and globally.

"With Zelluna advancing in the clinic, the Nomination Committee has put forward two exceptional candidates, and we are very pleased to present Adrian and Nerida to our shareholders," said Anders Tuv, Chair of the Board of Zelluna ASA. "Adrian combines deep scientific insight in cell therapy and including, TCR-NK, with a strong track record in building companies and closing major transactions, while Nerida has led some of the most active external innovation and dealmaking teams in global pharma. Should the General Meeting elect them, they will strengthen the Board significantly in Zelluna’s current phase of its development."

“I have long believed that TCR-NK cells could be one of the most promising approaches for bringing cell therapy to patients with solid tumours,” said Adrian Woolfson. “Zelluna has built a differentiated allogeneic platform and has now taken it into the clinic, which is a significant achievement. I am honoured to be nominated as Chair and, if elected, look forward to working with the Board and management as the company advances its clinical programme and develops its international relationships.”

Anders Tuv co-founded the Company in 2016 and has served on the Board since its foundation, including as Chair since March 2025.

The General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, with no physical attendance for shareholders. All documents to be processed in the General Meeting, as well as the participation link and the Recommendation by the Nomination Committee, are available at the Company's website at www.zelluna.com.

For further information, please visit www.zelluna.com or contact:

Anders Tuv, Chair of the Board of Zelluna

Email: anders@clairon.no

Phone: +47 98 20 68 26

About Zelluna ASA

Zelluna ASA (OSE: ZLNA) is a clinical stage company pioneering allogeneic ‘off-the-shelf’ T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers. Its platform combines the innate killing power of NK cells with the precise solid tumour targeting of T-cell receptors (TCRs) and is designed to address the limitations of current cell therapies in solid tumours. Zelluna’s therapies are made from donor cells and can be produced in advance and kept ready for use (“off-the-shelf”), rather than being made individually for each patient. The company’s lead candidate, ZI-MA4-1, is the world’s first MAGE-A4-targeting TCR-NK therapy in clinical development for the treatment of advanced solid cancers.

Zelluna is headquartered at the Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park in Oslo, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ZLNA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachments

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Zelluna ASA on 18 December 2026

Recommendation by the Nomination Committee

Attachments