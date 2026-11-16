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Press Releases

Zai Lab Announces Participation in Investor Conferences in November 2026

November 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

SHANGHAI & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that members of the Company’s senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences in November 2026:



UBS Global Biopharma Conference
Date: November 17, 2026
Event Format: 1-on-1 meetings only
Location: London, UK

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Date: November 18 and 19, 2026
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 10:30AM GMT
Event Format: Presentation and 1-on-1 meetings
Location: London, UK

Live webcasts will be available on the Investor Relations page of Zai Lab’s website at ir.zailaboratory.com/webcasts-presentations and archived replays will be available for up to 90 days following the completion of the events.

About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health.

For additional information about Zai Lab, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/zai-lab or https://x.com/ZaiLab_Global.


Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Christine Chiou / Cyan Liu
+1 (917) 886-6929 / +86 195 3130 8895
christine.chiou1@zailaboratory.com / cyan.liu@zailaboratory.com

Media:
Shaun Maccoun / Xiaoyu Chen
+1 (857) 270-8854 / +86 185 0015 5011
shaun.maccoun@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com

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