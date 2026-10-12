vTv Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation at Breakthrough T1D Clinical and Research Congress 2026

New research spotlights hypoglycemia-related burdens in adults with type 1 diabetes using automated insulin delivery systems

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing cadisegliatin, a novel oral investigational therapy for type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced that Chief Medical Officer Thomas Strack, M.D., Ph.D., presented research spotlighting hypoglycemia-related burdens among adults with T1D using automated insulin delivery (AID) systems at the inaugural Breakthrough T1D Clinical & Research Congress (CRC 2026) in Philadelphia, PA. Cadisegliatin is a potential first-in-class, liver-selective glucokinase activator (GKA) being evaluated as an oral adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of T1D.



“A Cumulative Population View of Hypoglycemia-Related Burdens in T1D Adults Using AID Systems," a quantitative online research initiative commissioned by vTv Therapeutics and conducted by dQ&A Market Research, Inc., examined the prevalence of clinically meaningful hypoglycemia-related burdens among 674 adults with T1D of whom 429 were using AID systems. Among adult AID system users, 24% reported experiencing frequent Level 2 hypoglycemia, defined as daily, almost daily, or a few moderate hypoglycemic events (<54 mg/dL) in a typical week. 12% reported a Level 3 event in the past 12 months, and 17% reported impaired awareness of hypoglycemia, defined as never or rarely noticing or feeling the symptoms of hypoglycemia. Among those with A1C >7%, 49% strongly agreed that they often keep their blood glucose higher to avoid hypoglycemia or that they would target lower glucose levels if not for the risk of hypoglycemia.

Respondents were then segmented using a mutually exclusive framework across the above four hypoglycemia-related burden dimensions. After accounting for overlap across segments and weighting for A1C, approximately 54% of adults with T1D using an AID system were estimated to experience at least one of the four dimensions of hypoglycemia-related burden.

“These findings reinforce that, despite meaningful advances in insulin delivery technology, insulin has its limitations and hypoglycemia continues to shape daily glucose management for many people with type 1 diabetes,” said Paul Sekhri, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of vTv Therapeutics. “The fact that more than half of adults using AID systems still experience clinically meaningful hypoglycemia-related burdens underscores the need for additional treatment options that can work alongside insulin and existing technologies to help address this burden.”

"Our mission at dQ&A is to serve as the voice of people living with diabetes. These findings highlight the challenges that many people with T1D continue to experience with hypoglycemia, including those using technologies such as AID,” said Richard Wood, Chief Executive Officer of dQ&A Market Research, Inc. “We are excited by the prospect of new therapies that could complement existing technologies and further alleviate this burden to give people greater confidence and freedom in their everyday lives.”

About Cadisegliatin

Cadisegliatin (TTP399) is a novel, oral small-molecule, glucokinase activator being investigated in the U.S. as a potential first-in-class adjunctive treatment for T1D. In nonclinical studies, cadisegliatin acted selectively on the liver and increased the activity of glucokinase independently of insulin. These studies support clinical investigation of whether cadisegliatin can improve glycemic control through hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage. Cadisegliatin has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



Cadisegliatin is under investigation, and its safety and efficacy have not been established. There is no guarantee that this product will receive health authority approval or become commercially available for the use being investigated.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates intended to help treat people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. vTv’s clinical pipeline is led by cadisegliatin, a potential first-in-class oral glucokinase activator being investigated in a U.S. Phase 3 study for the treatment of T1D. vTv and its development partners are investigating multiple molecules across different indications for chronic diseases. Learn more at vtvtherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About dQ&A Market Research, Inc.

Founded in 2009, dQ&A Market Research is a leading diabetes-focused research firm dedicated to understanding the real-world experiences of people living with diabetes and those who care for them. Through our proprietary panels of thousands of patients and caregivers across the United States, Canada, and Europe, we conduct ongoing surveys and in-depth qualitative and quantitative research that capture the evolving needs, preferences, and challenges of the diabetes community. Our team includes seasoned researchers, data scientists, and consultants, many with a personal connection to diabetes, focused on delivering impactful and unbiased insights to the diabetes industry, government organizations, and medical associations. For more information, please visit www.d-qa.com or email info@d-qa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, the anticipated effect of Phase 3 topline data on the Company, the benefits of cadisegliatin to people living with T1D, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may undertake. We qualify all our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Investor Contact

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

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TellMed Strategies

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