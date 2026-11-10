VolitionRx Limited Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call and Business Update

Conference call to take place on Friday, November 13 at 8:30 a.m. U.S Eastern Time

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition") today announces that it will host a conference call on Friday, November 13 at 8.30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the third quarter 2026 and to provide a business update. Details of this event can be found below.

Event: VolitionRx Limited Third Quarter 2026 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call



Date: Friday, November 13, 2026



Time: 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time/2.30 p.m. Central European Time

U.S. & Canada Dial-in: 1-877-407-9716 (toll free)



U.K. Dial-in: 0 800 756 3429 (toll free)



Toll/International: 1-201-493-6779



Conference ID: 13763536

Rodney Rootsaert, Corporate Secretary of Volition will host the call along with Cameron Reynolds, President and Chief Executive Officer and Terig Hughes, Chief Financial Officer. The call will provide an update on important events that have taken place in the third quarter 2026, subsequent events and upcoming milestones.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on this link. In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until November 27, 2026. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) in the U.S. and Canada and 1-412-317-6671 (toll) internationally. Please use replay pin number 13763536.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries:

Ellen Amonoo, Volition, mediarelations@volition.com

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SOURCE VolitionRx Limited