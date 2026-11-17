Expansion extends potential use of Nu.Q® technology to Japan's almost nine million cats

Volition expects Nu.Q® Vet Feline Test to be the world's first simple, affordable blood-based liquid biopsy test for feline cancer

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, today announces the expansion of its supply agreement with Fujifilm Vet Systems Co. Ltd ("Fujifilm") in Japan, allowing the development and use of the Nu.Q® Vet Feline Test.

Junichi Makino, President and Representative Director at Fujifilm Vet Systems, said:

"There are almost nine million cats in Japan1 and so we are excited to extend the potential use of the Nu.Q® technology to our feline clients. Feline oncology lacks tumor biomarkers and so cancer in cats has been notoriously difficult to diagnose early.

"Since our launch of the Nu.Q® Vet Canine Test in July 2024, there has been an incredible amount of interest amongst Japanese veterinarians, so much so that earlier this year we introduced the automated test to enable a more rapid turnaround and high throughput to meet increasing demand.

"The paper reporting the high accuracy of its Nu.Q® Vet Feline prototype assay in detecting lymphoma in cats2, the most common cancer in the species3, is incredibly encouraging and we look forward to completing a further study with veterinary oncologists in Japan."

Dr. Jasmine Kway, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Volition, added:

"Given Fujifilm Vet Systems is a leading provider of diagnostic tests in this large market, the expansion to include feline use presents an exciting revenue opportunity for Volition.

"One in five cats will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes4 and earlier detection can improve outcomes.

"The ownership of cats and dogs has been increasing across the globe, including in emerging economies, with estimates of over a billion cats and dogs worldwide5.

"Our mission is to make cancer screening a routine part of every pet's annual wellness check and following the successful international rollout of our canine cancer test, we have now demonstrated that our technology is also effective for cats.

"This breakthrough marks the development of what we expect to be the world's first simple, affordable blood-based liquid biopsy test for feline cancer, a significant unmet need in veterinary medicine.

"We look forward to completing product development and launching the Nu.Q® Vet Feline Test on the Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS) i10® automated analyzer platform."

About Fujifilm Vet Systems

Fujifilm Vet Systems is a subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under ticker 4901.

Fujifilm Vet Systems provides testing services centered on health checkups to veterinary medical facilities nationwide with relationships throughout the estimated 11,000 veterinary medical facilities in Japan. Fujifilm Vet Systems can also handle specialized examinations that cannot be performed at veterinary hospitals. In addition, they have established central reference laboratories at 10 bases in Japan and have led the market by providing services that quickly report test results by utilizing their testing and specimen collection network.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries: Ellen Amonoo, Volition, mediarelations@volition.com

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SOURCE VolitionRx Limited