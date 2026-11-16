ViiV Healthcare’s Tivicay and Dovato receive positive CHMP opinion for young children living with HIV, advancing efforts to close paediatric treatment gaps in the EU

If approved, Tivicay would be the first second-generation integrase inhibitor in the EU for eligible newborns

Dovato could become the first single tablet, two-drug regimen option for eligible younger children living with HIV in the EU

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority owned by GSK, with Shionogi as a shareholder, today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the approval of Tivicay (dolutegravir [DTG]) and Dovato (dolutegravir/lamivudine [DTG/3TC]) to extend their use to eligible younger age groups.

Globally around 50% of untreated infants living with HIV die by age two and only 55% of children living with HIV were receiving life-saving antiretroviral therapy in 2024, reinforcing the critical need for treatment options from birth.1

The CHMP has recommended approval for an extension to the existing dispersible tablet indication for DTG in combination with other antiretroviral medicinal products for the treatment of HIV infected adults, adolescents, children and term neonates from birth and weighing at least 2 kg.

The CHMP has also recommended the approval of DTG/3TC, a single-tablet, two-drug regimen as a new dispersible tablet formulation for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in children at least 3 months of age, weighing at least 6 kg to less than 25 kg. In addition, the CHMP has recommended approval for an extension to the existing film-coated tablet indication for DTG/3TC, for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in children weighing at least 20 kg. Both recommendations apply to patients with no known or suspected resistance to the integrase inhibitor class, or lamivudine.

Jean van Wyk, MBChB, MFPM, Chief Medical Officer at ViiV Healthcare, said: “Children living with HIV require lifelong care, making continued innovation essential. If approved, Tivicay would become the first second-generation integrase inhibitor to offer eligible newborns dolutegravir-based treatment, while Dovato would bring the first single tablet, two-drug regimen option to eligible younger children. These positive CHMP opinions mark an important step towards expanding age-appropriate, INSTI-based treatment options for children and advancing our goal of offering greater choice in HIV care, so more people living with HIV can benefit from innovative treatment options at every stage of life.”

Data supporting the DTG application included IMPAACT 2023, a Division of AIDS (DAIDS)-sponsored, National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded study. Pharmacokinetic (PK) modelling incorporating additional paediatric data showed that DTG, can reach therapeutic drug levels in term neonates with no new safety findings observed, compared with older paediatric populations.

Data supporting the DTG/3TC application came from Penta-21, a paediatric/adult PK study sponsored by the PENTA Foundation, and the DANCE study. This was evaluated alongside data extrapolated from the adult GEMINI and TANGO studies, which support a favourable benefit/risk profile of DTG/3TC in treatment-naïve and virologically suppressed paediatric populations. The safety and tolerability profiles of DTG and DTG/3TC were consistent with the known profiles in older paediatric and adult populations.

The European Commission Decisions for these applications are expected in Q1 2027. A paediatric New Drug Application for DTG/3TC is also currently under review in the US with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date expected in Q1 2027.

About Tivicay (dolutegravir)

Tivicay contains dolutegravir, an integrase-strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI) for use in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection in adults, adolescents and children from 4 weeks or older weighing at least 3 kg in the EU.

Integrase inhibitors inhibit HIV integrase by binding to the integrase active site and blocking the strand transfer step of retroviral deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) integration which is essential for the HIV replication cycle.

Please consult the full Summary of Product Characteristics for all the safety information: Tivicay 10 mg, 25 mg and 50 mg film-coated tablets and 5 mg dispersible tablets

About Dovato (dolutegravir and lamivudine)

Dovato contains dolutegravir, an INSTI, and lamivudine, a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NRTI) for the treatment of Human Immunodeficiency Virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection in adults and adolescents above 12 years of age weighing at least 40 kg in the EU, and weighing at least 25 kg in the US, with no known or suspected resistance to the integrase inhibitor class, or lamivudine.

Integrase inhibitors inhibit HIV integrase by binding to the integrase active site and blocking the strand transfer step of retroviral deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) integration which is essential for the HIV replication cycle. Lamivudine, a NRTI, inhibits HIV reverse transcriptase by being incorporated into the viral DNA chain, resulting in chain termination.

Please consult the full Summary of Product Characteristics for all the safety information: Dovato 50 mg/300 mg film-coated tablets and 5mg/30mg dispersible tablets

Trademarks are owned by or licensed to the ViiV Healthcare group of companies.

About IMPAACT

The International Maternal Pediatric Adolescent AIDS Clinical Trials (IMPAACT) Network is a global collaboration of investigators, institutions, community representatives, and other partners with a mission to improve health outcomes in infancy, childhood, adolescence, pregnancy, and postpartum among those who are impacted by or living with HIV, tuberculosis, and other related complications through the conduct of high-quality clinical trials. IMPAACT’s vision and overall goal is to end the worldwide HIV epidemic among these populations. To achieve this goal, the IMPAACT Network evaluates novel and durable treatments for HIV, TB, and related diseases and conditions, strategies for antiretroviral treatment (ART)-free remission, and strategies to prevent and manage neuropsychological and mental health complications of HIV and its treatment. Overall support and funding for IMPAACT is provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), with support and co-funding from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) and the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), all components of the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH). The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH. For more information, please visit: www.impaactnetwork.org.

About the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

NIH, the nation’s medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, visit: www.nih.gov.

About Penta

Penta is an international independent scientific network dedicated to maternal and child health. Starting out from its work in HIV, today Penta’s portfolio includes investigation into other infectious diseases affecting pregnant people, infants, children and adolescents, as well as strategic research networks, youth engagement, and training programmes. The work of Penta is supported by a network of 124 clinical sites and 26 cohorts across 27 countries around the world whose expertise is leveraged to transform the prevention and management of infection in pregnancy, infancy, childhood and adolescence.

About ViiV Healthcare

ViiV Healthcare is a global specialist HIV company established in November 2009 with GSK (LSE: GSK) and Shionogi as current shareholders. The company is dedicated to delivering advances in treatment and care for people living with HIV and for people who could benefit from HIV prevention. ViiV Healthcare’s aims are to take a deeper and broader interest in HIV and AIDS than any company has done before and take a new approach to deliver effective and innovative medicines for HIV treatment and prevention, as well as support communities affected by HIV.

For more information on the company, its management, portfolio, pipeline, and commitment, please visit viivhealthcare.com.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the “Risk Factors” section in GSK’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2025, and GSK’s Q3 Results for 2026.

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References 1 UNICEF and UNAIDS. The Cost of Inaction: Children and Adolescents Living with HIV in Eastern and Southern Africa. Available at: https://www.childrenandaids.org/media/6096/file/UNICEF_UNAIDS_CostofInaction_HIV_Final.pdf

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