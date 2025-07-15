SUBSCRIBE
Wood block with healthcare medical icon on blue background. Health care insurance concept
Infectious disease
Gilead, GSK/ViiV, Merck Present New HIV PrEP Frontiers at IAS25
HIV pharma leaders are in Kigali, Rwanda for IAS 2025, touting their latest advancements in HIV and PrEP development on the heels of the landmark Yeztugo approval.
July 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Feb 19, 2020 Foster City / CA / USA - Gilead corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley; Gilead Sciences, Inc. is an American biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes drugs
Infectious disease
Gilead to Provide New HIV Drug to Lower-Income Countries Through Novel Philanthropic Partnership
The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria will work with Gilead and other private backers to ensure the HIV preventive Yeztugo, approved last month by the FDA, is available in low- and middle-income countries, concurrent with high-income nations.
July 10, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Man reaching the top and having success, throwing cash in air. Being successful in finance concept. Vector illustration
Infectious disease
Gilead Eyes HIV Market Domination With Twice-Yearly Yeztugo as GSK Trails
Analysts believe that Gilead’s new PrEP drug Yeztugo could reach peak sales of $4.5 billion. Not if GSK has anything to say about it.
July 2, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Themis with sword and scales in cyberspace. Ai regulation, artificial intelligence and law issues concept. Vector illustration.
Legal
Supreme Court Leaves PrEP Drug Coverage Decisions to RFK’s Task Force
The high court found that members of a task force that determines what preventive drugs must be covered can be removed at will by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
June 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
FDA
Gilead Wins Historic Approval for Twice-Yearly HIV Drug
Lenacapavir, to be marketed as Yeztugo, could “redefine the PReP market,” according to analysts.
June 18, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Chalk drawing arrow turn or break through road block traffic pylon on dark blackboard using as obstacle, solution for business problem or break through to success concept.
Infectious disease
Gilead’s HIV Combo on Hold, With No Impact on FDA’s Pending Lenacapavir Decision
Gilead underscored its faith in the combo therapy and pledged to work with regulators to resolve the hold, which has paused five clinical trials. Gilead also stressed that the hold does not impact any other assets in its HIV pipeline.
June 10, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Corona virus, Covid-19 and social distancing concept surreal artwork, painting illustration, lonely with floating virus, illustration
Infectious disease
Biopharma Targets an HIV Cure as NIH Funding Cuts Threaten To Derail Progress
As the Trump administration slashes funding for HIV-related research and infrastructure, Gilead, Immunocore and more are targeting the next goalpost: a cure.
May 12, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Gilead’s PrEP Launch Full Speed Ahead Despite Macro Pressures on HIV Space
Despite steep budget and staffing cuts at the FDA in recent weeks and other headwinds, Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day assured investors that the pharma’s plans and preparations for lenacapavir’s launch remain on track.
April 25, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Budget cuts, costs and unplanned expenses. Stress and nervousness. The concept of austerity and extortion. Inflation threatens savings. Poor financial planning. Reducing income. Expenses cover income.
Policy
Trump Eyes Steep Cuts to CDC HIV Prevention Program
The CDC budget cuts could pose headwinds for HIV drugmakers like Gilead and Merck but are unlikely to severely cripple their HIV divisions, according to analysts.
March 19, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Infectious disease
Gilead, GSK-ViiV Move Ahead With Long-Acting HIV Options Following Early-Stage Readouts
Gilead plans to go straight to Phase III studies for once-yearly lenacapavir, while GSK and ViiV will push forward with their long-acting antivirals after touting positive early-stage results.
March 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Press Releases
ViiV Healthcare data show 89% of treatment-naïve people with HIV choose to switch to long-acting injectable Vocabria + Rekambys from daily pills after achieving rapid viral suppression
July 15, 2025
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
Merck to Initiate Phase 3 Trials for Investigational Once-Monthly HIV Prevention Pill
July 14, 2025
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Gilead Presents New Data on Twice-Yearly Lenacapavir (Yeztugo®) for HIV Prevention at IAS 2025
July 14, 2025
 · 
17 min read
Press Releases
U.S. FDA Accepts New Drug Application for Merck’s Doravirine/Islatravir, an Investigational, Once-Daily, Oral, Two-Drug Regimen for Treatment of Adults with Virologically Suppressed HIV-1 Infection
July 10, 2025
 · 
16 min read
Press Releases
Gilead Finalizes Agreement With the Global Fund to Accelerate Access to Twice-Yearly Lenacapavir for HIV Prevention for up to Two Million People in Primarily Low- and Lower-Middle-Income Countries
July 10, 2025
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
ViiV Healthcare presents new data demonstrating positive real-world impact of its innovative long-acting injectables for HIV at IAS 2025
July 9, 2025
 · 
15 min read
Press Releases
Merck to Present New Data Highlighting Research Advancements Across its HIV Prevention and Treatment Pipeline at IAS 2025
July 8, 2025
 · 
15 min read
Press Releases
Trinity Biotech Secures Key Regulatory Approval for Offshored and Outsourced Manufacturing of Its Flagship Rapid HIV Test, Accelerating Strategic & Financial Performance Transformation
June 24, 2025
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Merck to Hold Investor Event to Highlight Advancing Research Pipeline for HIV Treatment and Prevention
June 24, 2025
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
PharmaJet® and Immuno Cure Sign Agreement for Clinical Development of a Needle-free HIV Therapeutic DNA Vaccine
June 19, 2025
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Immuno Cure and PharmaJet Announce Collaboration to Advance a Novel HIV Therapeutic DNA Vaccine Using Needle-Free Technology in Humans
June 19, 2025
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Yeztugo® (Lenacapavir) Is Now the First and Only FDA-Approved HIV Prevention Option Offering 6 Months of Protection
June 18, 2025
 · 
15 min read
Press Releases
Cepheid Receives Health Canada Licence for Xpert® HIV-1 Viral Load XC
June 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Theratechnologies Presents Novel Data at ACTHIV 2025 Underscoring Importance of Managing Excess Visceral Abdominal Fat (EVAF) in People with HIV
May 2, 2025
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Ainos Secures TFDA Approval and IRB Clearance to Advance VELDONA Clinical Trials for HIV Oral Warts and Sjögren’s Syndrome in Taiwan
April 14, 2025
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
ViiV Healthcare Announces Reimbursement for APRETUDE for HIV-1 Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) under the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) Program
March 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Theratechnologies Receives FDA Approval for EGRIFTA WR™ (Tesamorelin F8) to Treat Excess Visceral Abdominal Fat in Adults with HIV and Lipodystrophy
March 25, 2025
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
HIV and Syphilis Testing Just Got Faster: bioLytical Launches the 1-Minute INSTI® Multiplex HIV-1/2 Syphilis Antibody Test in Australia
March 19, 2025
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
TaiMed Biologics Announces Results from Late-Breaking Phase 2a Data on Long-Acting HIV Maintenance Therapy at CROI 2025
March 17, 2025
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
ViiV Healthcare announces new implementation study data showing zero cases of HIV with Apretude, the only long-acting injectable approved for HIV PrEP
March 13, 2025
 · 
10 min read
