HIV
HIV pharma leaders are in Kigali, Rwanda for IAS 2025, touting their latest advancements in HIV and PrEP development on the heels of the landmark Yeztugo approval.
The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria will work with Gilead and other private backers to ensure the HIV preventive Yeztugo, approved last month by the FDA, is available in low- and middle-income countries, concurrent with high-income nations.
Analysts believe that Gilead’s new PrEP drug Yeztugo could reach peak sales of $4.5 billion. Not if GSK has anything to say about it.
The high court found that members of a task force that determines what preventive drugs must be covered can be removed at will by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Lenacapavir, to be marketed as Yeztugo, could “redefine the PReP market,” according to analysts.
Gilead underscored its faith in the combo therapy and pledged to work with regulators to resolve the hold, which has paused five clinical trials. Gilead also stressed that the hold does not impact any other assets in its HIV pipeline.
As the Trump administration slashes funding for HIV-related research and infrastructure, Gilead, Immunocore and more are targeting the next goalpost: a cure.
Despite steep budget and staffing cuts at the FDA in recent weeks and other headwinds, Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day assured investors that the pharma’s plans and preparations for lenacapavir’s launch remain on track.
The CDC budget cuts could pose headwinds for HIV drugmakers like Gilead and Merck but are unlikely to severely cripple their HIV divisions, according to analysts.
Gilead plans to go straight to Phase III studies for once-yearly lenacapavir, while GSK and ViiV will push forward with their long-acting antivirals after touting positive early-stage results.
