Novel dual-action molecular therapeutic designed to restore tumor suppressor function and overcome longstanding challenges associated with drug delivery across the blood-brain barrier

SAN GABRIEL, Calif., Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesicor Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ("Vesicor" or the "Company" (NASDAQ: VESI), a biotechnology company developing innovative molecular therapeutics utilizing its proprietary microvesicle delivery technology, today announced its development strategy and anticipated clinical timeline for VES991, a potential first-in-class, orally administered RNA-based therapeutic being developed for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), one of the most aggressive and deadly forms of brain cancer.

Vesicor is targeting the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the initiation of human clinical trials in the second half of 2027, subject to the successful completion of required preclinical studies and applicable regulatory requirements.

VES991: A Novel Approach to Treating Brain Cancer

VES991, derived from Vesicor's ecm-RV/p53 technology, is designed to address several of the most significant challenges in the treatment of glioblastoma, including the difficulty of delivering therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier, achieving selective delivery to cancer cells and restoring the body's natural tumor suppression mechanisms.

The investigational therapeutic combines two complementary RNA-based technologies within Vesicor's proprietary microvesicle delivery platform:

Messenger RNA (mRNA) for p53 replacement: Designed to restore the activity of p53, a critical tumor suppressor protein that plays a central role in regulating cell growth and triggering programmed cell death in damaged or abnormal cells.

Designed to restore the activity of p53, a critical tumor suppressor protein that plays a central role in regulating cell growth and triggering programmed cell death in damaged or abnormal cells. Small interfering RNA (siRNA) for MDM2 suppression: Designed to reduce the expression of MDM2, a protein that promotes the degradation of p53 and can undermine the effectiveness of p53 replacement therapies.

By simultaneously restoring p53 activity and suppressing MDM2 expression, VES991 is designed to sustain tumor suppressor activity within cancer cells, potentially triggering programmed cell death and inhibiting tumor growth.

Unlike conventional approaches to RNA-based therapeutics, VES991 utilizes a proprietary microvesicle delivery system engineered for oral administration, with the objective of protecting its molecular payload from degradation in the gastrointestinal tract, facilitating passage across the blood-brain barrier and preferentially delivering therapeutic molecules to cancer cells.

This approach has the potential to address longstanding limitations associated with the delivery of molecular therapeutics to brain tumors while reducing unintended exposure to healthy tissues.

"Glioblastoma remains one of the most challenging cancers to treat, and patients continue to face a devastating prognosis despite advances in oncology and molecular medicine," stated Michael Tolentino, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Vesicor Therapeutics. "We believe VES991 represents a fundamentally different approach to treating this disease by combining two complementary RNA-based therapeutic mechanisms with a proprietary delivery platform designed to reach cancer cells within the brain."

"Our objective is not simply to inhibit tumor growth, but to restore the biological mechanisms that enable cancer cells to undergo programmed cell death. By addressing both p53 replacement and MDM2 suppression simultaneously, we believe VES991 has the potential to overcome several of the limitations that have historically challenged the development of molecular therapies targeting these pathways."

Clinical Development Strategy and Anticipated 2027 Milestones

Vesicor intends to advance VES991 toward clinical development and anticipates an approximately eight- to twelve-month timeline for IND submission and entry into human clinical trials.

The Company's anticipated development milestones include:

First Half of 2027 – FDA Pre-IND Engagement: Request and conduct a pre-IND meeting with the FDA to obtain regulatory guidance regarding the proposed preclinical development program, toxicology requirements and initial clinical trial strategy.

Request and conduct a pre-IND meeting with the FDA to obtain regulatory guidance regarding the proposed preclinical development program, toxicology requirements and initial clinical trial strategy. First and Second Halves of 2027 – IND-Enabling Studies: Conduct the required preclinical safety, toxicology and additional efficacy studies necessary to support an IND application, as informed by FDA feedback.

Conduct the required preclinical safety, toxicology and additional efficacy studies necessary to support an IND application, as informed by FDA feedback. Second Half of 2027 – IND Submission: Complete the required regulatory documentation and submit an IND application to the FDA.

Complete the required regulatory documentation and submit an IND application to the FDA. Fourth Quarter of 2027 – Clinical Trial Initiation: Subject to the IND becoming effective, institutional approvals and operational readiness, initiate a first-in-human clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary biological activity of VES991.

Importantly, Vesicor believes it can establish Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing capabilities intended to support clinical development of VES991 through Phase 2, positioning the Company to advance its clinical development program without having to establish an entirely new manufacturing infrastructure.

Vesicor also intends to apply for FDA Orphan Drug Designation for VES991 and will evaluate the potential for pursuing Fast Track Designation.

"We have established a development roadmap that we believe positions Vesicor to transition VES991 from preclinical development into human clinical trials in late 2027," continued Dr. Tolentino. "With manufacturing capabilities already planned to support clinical development through Phase 2, our immediate priorities are regulatory engagement, completion of the required IND-enabling studies and preparation for our first-in-human clinical trial."

"The anticipated initiation of clinical trials in late 2027 would represent a significant milestone for Vesicor, our proprietary delivery platform and, most importantly, our efforts to develop new therapeutic options for patients diagnosed with glioblastoma."

Potential Applications Beyond Glioblastoma

While glioblastoma is the initial therapeutic indication for VES991, Vesicor believes its proprietary microvesicle delivery platform and dual-action RNA-based therapeutic strategy may have broader applications in oncology. According to the National Cancer Institute, p53 pathway dysfunction, is found in about 50% of all tumors. VES991 is engineered to restore p53 tumor suppressor function that is lost in cancer cells.

Combining the platform to restore p53 tumor suppressor function with a microvesicle platform that selectively delivers to cancer cells could potentially form the foundation for the development of multiple therapeutic candidates that target more prevalent malignancies.

These potential applications remain subject to further research and development.

Addressing a Significant Unmet Medical Need

Glioblastoma is the most common and aggressive primary malignant brain tumor in adults, with an estimated 12,000 to 14,000 new cases diagnosed annually in the United States.

Despite current treatment approaches, which typically include surgical resection, radiation therapy and chemotherapy, median overall survival remains approximately 15 to 16 months, with a five-year survival rate of approximately 7%.

The treatment of glioblastoma is particularly challenging due to the blood-brain barrier, the molecular complexity of the disease and the high incidence of tumor recurrence.

Alterations affecting the p53 tumor suppression pathway are prevalent in glioblastoma. Vesicor estimates that the molecular pathways targeted by VES991 may be relevant to approximately 75% of glioblastoma cases, representing a potentially significant patient population. The proportion of patients who may ultimately benefit from VES991 has not yet been established.

In addition to its potential direct antitumor effects, VES991 is being developed with the scientific rationale that restoring p53 activity may enhance recognition of cancer cells by the body's innate immune system, potentially creating opportunities for future combination therapies with existing immuno-oncology treatments.

Companion Diagnostic and Precision Medicine Strategy

As part of its broader clinical development strategy, Vesicor is partnering with Xzōm, Inc. to explore the development of a companion diagnostic utilizing extracellular vesicle (EV) detection technology and blood-based liquid biopsies. Xzōm, Inc. is a life sciences company developing XEED™, a first-in-class platform that isolates and analyzes exosomes and other extracellular vesicles on a single chip.

The objective of the companion diagnostic program is to identify patients whose tumors possess molecular characteristics that may make them suitable candidates for treatment with VES991.

If successfully developed and validated, this diagnostic approach could potentially facilitate patient selection without the need for surgical tumor tissue sampling in certain circumstances and support the future evaluation of VES991 in previously untreated patients.

About VES991

VES991 is an investigational, orally administered RNA-based molecular therapeutic being developed by Vesicor Therapeutics for the treatment of glioblastoma. The therapeutic combines optimized messenger RNA for p53 replacement with small interfering RNA for MDM2 suppression, delivered through the Company's proprietary microvesicle delivery platform. VES991 is designed to cross the blood-brain barrier, preferentially target cancer cells and restore critical tumor suppression mechanisms.

VES991 is currently in preclinical development and has not been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority. Its safety and efficacy in humans have not been established.

About Vesicor Therapeutics

Vesicor Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative molecular therapeutics utilizing its proprietary microvesicle delivery platform. The Company's technology is designed to enable the targeted delivery of messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, peptides and proteins, with the objective of overcoming longstanding challenges associated with the delivery of therapeutic molecules to diseased tissues. Vesicor's initial clinical development focus is on glioblastoma, a highly aggressive form of brain cancer with significant unmet medical need.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will," "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," "plan," "believe," "may," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include statements regarding the potential safety, efficacy, mechanism of action and therapeutic benefits of VES991; the capabilities of Vesicor's proprietary microvesicle delivery platform; anticipated regulatory interactions; the timing and completion of preclinical studies; IND submission; the anticipated initiation of human clinical trials in 2027; manufacturing capabilities; potential regulatory designations; companion diagnostic development; and potential applications in additional therapeutic indications.

These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those associated with nonclinical, preclinical and clinical development, regulatory requirements, manufacturing, financing, patient recruitment and the inherent uncertainties of developing novel therapeutics, and the risks and uncertainties described under Risk Factors in the Company's proxy statement/prospectus filed on September 22, 2026 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 424(b)(4) . Actual results and development timelines may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements and subsequent events or developments may cause the Company's assessments, opinions, or statements to change. There can be no assurance that VES991 will successfully advance through nonclinical, preclinical, or clinical development or receive regulatory approval. Vesicor undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:



Vesicor Therapeutics, Inc.



Warren Hosseinion Jr.



warrenjr@vesicor.com



www.vesicor.com

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SOURCE Vesicor Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.