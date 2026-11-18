Verismo intends to apply Stanford Medicine's PACK-IT technology to its KIR-CAR program to develop "off-the-shelf" in vivo oncology candidates with potentially shorter time to treatment and lower cost

Verismo's two KIR-CAR candidates manufactured ex vivo — SynKIR™-110 and SynKIR™-310 — are currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for solid tumors and blood cancers

Unlike other CAR T platforms, KIR-CAR utilizes a multi-chain, split-signaling architecture derived from natural killer cells, designed to drive long-term anti-tumor T cell function without T cell exhaustion

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage CAR T cell therapy company pioneering a novel multi-chain KIR-CAR platform technology, announced today that the company licensed the PACK-IT technology enabling in vivo engineering of KIR-CAR T cells from Stanford Medicine. The new licensing agreement provides Verismo with breakthrough technology from the lab of Crystal Mackall, MD, Ernest and Amelia Gallo Family Professor and professor of pediatrics and medicine at Stanford Medicine and founding director of the Stanford Center for Cancer Cell Therapy. The agreement will allow Verismo to extend its multi-chain KIR-CAR platform into next-generation in vivo delivery of KIR-CAR T cell therapies, with the potential to reduce time-to-treatment and cost and broaden patient access over time.

Verismo's multi-chain KIR-CAR platform is designed to take CAR T therapy beyond the single-chain limitations of current approaches, with the potential to deliver durable anti-tumor responses while minimizing off-target toxicity. The platform is currently advancing in two Phase 1 clinical trials — SynKIR™-110 (NCT05568680) in solid tumors and SynKIR™-310 (NCT06544265) in B-cell malignancies. Both trials have generated early positive signals presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2026 Annual Meeting: initial STAR-101 data for SynKIR™-110 showed a positive safety profile with dose-dependent efficacy signals and no dose-limiting toxicities; initial CELESTIAL-301 data for SynKIR™-310 included a complete response in a follicular lymphoma patient at the lowest dose level, sustained beyond six months.

"Our KIR-CAR platform is at the center of everything Verismo is building — designed to take CAR T beyond its current limitations by delivering a durable anti-tumor response while minimizing off-target toxicity," said Bryan Kim, CEO and Co-Founder of Verismo Therapeutics. "Today, KIR-CAR is advancing along the established CAR T pathway in two Phase 1 clinical trials, and adding the PACK-IT technology is intended to extend the platform into next-generation, off-the-shelf in vivo delivery — realizing the full potential of KIR-CAR to reach more patients, faster, and at lower cost."

Approved CAR T therapies are engineered using ex vivo manufacturing — a personalized approach in which each patient's cells are collected, engineered, expanded, and quality-tested in a facility over a period of weeks before being returned to the patient. This lengthy, well-characterized process has enabled the current generation of approved CAR T therapies, but its complexity can limit patient access and increase cost.

By contrast, the licensed Programmable Antigen-Mediated Cellular Knock-in of T cell (PACK-IT) platform is a versatile CAR T engineering technology that uses engineered T cell-targeted lentiviral particles to deliver CAR genes directly to T cells, and can be deployed either in vivo, to reprogram a patient's own T cells in the body, or ex vivo, in an accelerated ex vivo workflow. In preclinical data published at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2025 Annual Meeting, PACK-IT generated CAR T cells with superior potency compared to conventional lentivirus, and enabled in vivo generation of CD19-CAR T cells capable of controlling leukemia in preclinical models.¹ Verismo intends to apply PACK-IT primarily in an off-the-shelf, in vivo configuration — compressing the multi-week ex vivo manufacturing workflow into a same-day in vivo step with the potential to lower cost, shorten time to treatment, and improve patient access over time.

About the KIR-CAR Platform

The KIR-CAR platform is a multi-chain T cell therapy that has shown highly effective solid tumor treatment in otherwise CAR-resistant animal models with hard-to-treat tumors. Using NK cell-derived killer immunoglobulin-like receptor (KIR) and DAP12 to split the target binding and T cell activation signals provides a novel paired immune-receptor activation that is independent from CD3 signaling and works independently of co-stimulation. KIR-CAR enables sustained cell receptor expression in T cells, and induces deeper, more durable tumor treatments. Together, this multi-chain cell signaling platform provides the potential to deliver effective patient treatments by eliminating the constant background activation and early T cell exhaustion observed in conventional single-chain CAR T therapy, with potential to treat patients with both solid and hematologic tumors.

About Verismo Therapeutics

Verismo Therapeutics, a subsidiary of HLB Innovation, is a pioneer in multi-chain KIR-CAR technology, with assets SynKIR™-110 (NCT05568680) and SynKIR™-310 (NCT06544265) currently in Phase 1 clinical trials. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, using a modified NK cell-derived receptor and DAP12 pairing, designed to improve T cell functional persistence and reduce exhaustion, resulting in improved efficacy against challenging tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was specifically developed to address areas of high unmet medical need, including advanced solid tumors and B cell-associated disorders and malignancies. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those statements regarding our expectations for the timing, progress, and results of clinical trials; potential regulatory approvals; anticipated benefits, safety, and efficacy of our product candidates; our product development strategies; and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, risks related to clinical trials, regulatory processes, market acceptance, financial projections, and our ability to successfully develop and commercialize our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update these statements as new information becomes available, except as required by law.

References

1 Burdsall KA, Xu P, Castro-Martinez D, et al. T cell targeted lentiviral gene delivery using the PACK-IT Platform generates CAR-T cells with superior potency compared to conventional lentivirus and enables in vivo generation of CD19-CAR T cells capable of controlling leukemia in preclinical models. Cancer Res. 2025;85(8_Suppl_2):LB091. doi:10.1158/1538-7445.AM2025-LB091

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Verismo Therapeutics



Pavel.Aprelev@verismotherapeutics.com

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SOURCE Verismo Therapeutics