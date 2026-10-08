Vektor Medical Announces AMA CPT Editorial Panel Approval of New Category I CPT Code for Non-Invasive Ventricular Arrhythmia Localization

New Milestone Recognizes Non-Invasive Arrhythmia Localization as an Established Medical Service and Advances Reimbursement Pathway for vMap®

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Medtech--Vektor Medical, a medical technology company transforming cardiac arrhythmia care, this week announced that the American Medical Association (AMA) CPT® Editorial Panel has approved the creation of a new Category I Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code for non-invasive localization of ventricular arrhythmias using 12-lead ECG data. The AMA CPT Editorial Panel Summary of Panel Actions and final decision on Tab 46 can be found here. Release of CPT code specifics will be produced by AMA with the release of the upcoming AMA CPT Code Book - 2028 Edition next year.

The new Category I code represents a significant milestone for the field of cardiac electrophysiology and for Vektor Medical, developer of vMap®, the only FDA-cleared, non-invasive technology that uses standard 12-lead ECG data to localize arrhythmia source locations across all four chambers of the heart.

Unlike Category III CPT codes, which are temporary codes used to track emerging technologies and services, Category I codes describe established medical procedures and services. To qualify for Category I status, a service must meet rigorous criteria established by the AMA, including broad physician use across the United States, utilization consistent with its intended clinical application, alignment with current medical practice and supporting clinical evidence.

“The approval of a Category I CPT code is an important recognition of how non-invasive arrhythmia localization is evolving clinical practice,” said Rob Krummen, CEO of Vektor Medical. “This milestone reflects years of clinical adoption, evidence generation and collaboration across the electrophysiology community. This is an important step toward establishing a sustainable reimbursement pathway that facilitates broader access to this important technology.”

Advancing Access to Non-Invasive Arrhythmia Localization

Ventricular arrhythmias, including ventricular tachycardia (VT), can be among the most complex and common arrhythmias treated by electrophysiologists. Localizing an arrhythmia source is an important component of catheter ablation and can be particularly challenging when arrhythmias are intermittent, difficult to induce or poorly tolerated.

vMap uses advanced computational algorithms to transform standard 12-lead ECG data into patient-specific information intended to localize an arrhythmia source. Because the technology is non-invasive, localization can be performed before invasive access or catheter mapping, providing physicians with additional information to support procedural planning and focused mapping strategies.

The new Category I CPT code establishes a standardized mechanism for reporting this physician service and represents an important step toward broader reimbursement for non-invasive ventricular arrhythmia localization.

From Emerging Technology to Established Clinical Practice

Vektor previously supported the establishment of Category III CPT code 0897T for non-invasive electrocardiographic localization of arrhythmias, which became effective July 1, 2024.

The transition to a Category I code marks an important progression from an emerging technology pathway to recognition as an established medical service. vMap has now been used in more than 4,500 procedures across the United States, supporting physicians in the non-invasive localization of atrial and ventricular arrhythmias.

The newly approved CPT code is expected to become effective January 1, 2028. Additional information regarding the final code number, descriptor and reimbursement process will be provided as available. The AMA CPT Editorial Panel approval does not determine coverage or payment for a service. Coverage and reimbursement decisions remain subject to individual payer policies and applicable reimbursement processes.

Vektor partnered with PRIA Healthcare, a leading medical device reimbursement, market access, and regulatory consultancy, to develop and support the CPT Category I code application and advance the coding and reimbursement strategy for vMap.

About Vektor Medical

Headquartered in San Diego, Vektor Medical is redefining how arrhythmias are understood and treated. The company developed vMap®, the only FDA-cleared, non-invasive technology that uses standard 12-lead ECG data to localize arrhythmia source locations across all four chambers of the heart. By helping physicians identify arrhythmia sources more quickly and with greater accuracy, Vektor is working to improve procedural efficiency and expand access to effective treatment strategies.

To learn more, visit www.vektormedical.com.

For more information, please contact Emily Lovell at info@vektormedical.com