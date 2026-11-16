U.S. FDA Approves IGALMI® as First At-Home Acute Treatment for Agitation Associated with Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, or Bipolar I or II Disorder in Adults

First at-home treatment provides a new option for patients and caregivers to address agitation outside of a healthcare setting

Approval is supported by results of the Phase 3 SERENITY Trial, in which IGALMI met its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability in the at-home setting 1

Milestone supports Teva’s Pivot to Growth strategy and adds to company’s commitment to patient-centered innovation in neuroscience

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of IGALMI (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film for at-home use. With this approval, IGALMI becomes the first FDA-approved treatment that can be used at home for agitation associated with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or bipolar I or II disorder in adults.

“For people living with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or bipolar disorder, agitation can be disruptive and challenging for themselves and for the caregivers who support them,” said Chris Fox, Executive Vice President, U.S. Commercial and Head of Innovative Franchise at Teva. “With the first FDA-approved, at-home treatment for agitation associated with these conditions, we have an opportunity to bring an important treatment option into a setting where patients often need it, reflecting Teva’s commitment to improving how care is experienced in everyday life.”

Agitation associated with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or bipolar I or II disorder affects between 25% and 40% of patients across these conditions.2 Acute agitation can escalate quickly, creating significant challenges for patients, families and caregivers and, in up to 21% of cases, can result in an emergency department visit or hospitalization.3

“Innovation in neuroscience is about discovering new medicines and also about rethinking when, where and how treatment can be delivered,” said Eric Hughes, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Teva. “The ability to treat agitation symptoms when they start gives patients and caregivers an important new way to manage these episodes.”

In the Phase 3 SERENITY At-Home Safety and Tolerability Trial, 1,160 agitation episodes in 102 patients were treated with IGALMI, and tolerability remained consistent with repeat dosing over the 12-week study period.1,4 The most commonly reported adverse events (≥5% and greater than placebo) were somnolence, dry mouth, dizziness, and oral paresthesia or oral hypoesthesia. In the Phase 3 SERENITY At-Home Trial, there were no discontinuations due to tolerability with IGALMI treatment.1 Please refer to the Important Safety Information below for additional safety information.

Teva acquired IGALMI in late October 2026. The application for the approval of IGALMI for at-home use was submitted on January 14, 2026, as a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the IGALMI NDA for use under the supervision of a healthcare provider. Teva will announce commercialization plans for IGALMI for at-home use at a later date.

About IGALMI (dexmedetomidine) Sublingual Film

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WHAT IS IGALMI?

IGALMI® (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film is a prescription medicine that is placed under your tongue or between your lower lip and gum and is used for the treatment of sudden (acute) agitation in adults with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder or bipolar disorder I or II in adults. It is not known if IGALMI is safe and effective in children.

IGALMI can cause serious side effects, including:

Low blood pressure, low blood pressure when standing after sitting or lying and slow heart rate. You should drink fluids and sit or lie down after taking IGALMI. Get up slowly after taking IGALMI to help prevent your risk of fainting or falling.

The most common side effects of IGALMI in the healthcare supervised setting include sleepiness or drowsiness, numbness or tingling in the mouth, dizziness, dry mouth, low blood pressure, and low blood pressure when standing after sitting or lying down.

The most common side effects of IGALMI in the unsupervised setting include sleepiness or drowsiness, dry mouth, dizziness and numbing or tingling in the mouth.

These are not all the possible side effects of IGALMI. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

Tell your healthcare provider about your medical history, including if you have heart problems, have a slow heart rate, have low blood pressure (hypotension), have long-term (chronic) high blood pressure, have a history of fainting, have low blood or fluid levels in your body (hypovolemia), have diabetes, have low blood potassium or magnesium levels, are 65 years of age or older, or have liver problems. Tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. It is not known if IGALMI will harm your unborn baby. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby during treatment with IGALMI.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take blood pressure medicines, medicines for heart problems or medicines that make you sleepy, such as sleeping or pain (opioids) medicines. Do not start any new medicine during treatment with IGALMI without talking to your healthcare provider first.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1‑ 800 ‑ FDA ‑ 1088 .

Please see full prescribing information, including Medication Guide.

IGALMI Clinical Program Overview

IGALMI is a proprietary sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine, a highly selective α2-adrenergic receptor agonist, approved for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or bipolar I or II disorder in adult patients for self-administration at home or under healthcare provider supervision in a healthcare setting.1 The pivotal SERENITY I/II Phase 3 trials for the healthcare supervised setting use of IGALMI were randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, fixed-dose studies evaluating sublingual doses of dexmedetomidine in adults with agitation associated with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or bipolar I or II disorders. The studies met their primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically significant reductions in agitation versus placebo, as assessed by the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale-Excited Component (PEC) score, with treatment effects observed as early as 20 minutes after some dosing studied in the neuropsychiatric disorders. Across the pivotal SERENITY I/II Phase 3 studies, treatment with IGALMI resulted in an average reduction of ~9.6 points in PEC total score at 2 hours following administration, compared with reductions of ~4.9 points with placebo in patients with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or bipolar I or II disorder.1

The Phase 3 SERENITY At-Home trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 12-week Phase 3 study of self-administered IGALMI outside of a healthcare setting. The study evaluated IGALMI for the treatment of agitation episodes in adults with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or bipolar I or II disorders outside of a supervised healthcare setting.5 The most commonly reported adverse events (≥5% and greater than placebo) were somnolence, dry mouth, dizziness, and oral paresthesia or oral hypoesthesia consistent with the known pharmacology of IGALMI used in a healthcare supervised setting.1

About Agitation in Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, or Bipolar I or II Disorder

Agitation is a distressing and disruptive symptom associated with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or bipolar I or II disorder that may include feelings of tension, restlessness, and increased activity. Agitation can occur across a variety of settings, including at home and in the community and affects 25-40% of people with these conditions.2 Episodes can escalate in severity and, in up to 21% of cases, require emergency medical care.3 Until now, with the approval of IGALMI for at-home use, there were no FDA-approved treatments specifically indicated for patient self-administration at home during an agitation episode. Existing treatment options generally require administration in a healthcare setting or under the supervision of a healthcare provider, highlighting an important unmet need for treatment options that can be used where episodes occur.

IGALMI (dexmedetomidine) Sublingual Film

IGALMI is a proprietary sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine, a highly selective α2-adrenergic receptor agonist, approved for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or bipolar I or II disorder in adult patients for self-administration at home or under healthcare provider supervision in a healthcare setting.1

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a global biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit www.tevapharm.com.

Teva Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully commercialize IGALMI for the at-home treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or bipolar I or II disorder in adults; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; our ability to successfully execute on our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and to profitably commercialize our innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development; our significant indebtedness; our business and operations in general; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; financial, economic and other risks; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2026 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the sections captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-looking Statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Teva Media Inquiries: TevaCommunicationsNorthAmerica@tevapharm.com

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