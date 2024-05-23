Schizophrenia
After a busy first half of 2024, several companies are expecting key data readouts in the neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disease spaces during the next six months.
The next six months for the FDA are primed to be as groundbreaking as the first six, with Eli Lilly’s donanemab and Lykos Therapeutics’ MDMA-assisted PTSD therapy on the docket, among others.
Recent M&A activity indicates a potential resurgence in the appetites of larger companies for psychiatric drug development, but experts say the space may not offer a sufficient risk-reward proposition for R&D.
Approaches and targets for depression and other mental health illnesses have remained stagnant for decades. With several readouts for novel therapies on the horizon, that could be changing.
While Teva missed Wall Street expectations in the first quarter of 2024, it reported Wednesday a 5% increase in Q1 revenues while reporting that the company’s schizophrenia candidate scored a late-stage trial victory
Following cases of convulsions in rabbits in a preclinical study, the FDA has placed a clinical hold on Neumora Therapeutics’ Phase I schizophrenia drug candidate NMRA-266.
Fresh off of its $14 billion acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb on Saturday reported promising late-stage data for Karuna’s antipsychotic KarXT, which elicited significant symptomatic improvement in schizophrenia symptoms.
A federal appeals court Monday backed Teva and Viatris’ challenge to a lower court ruling, finding that the companies can again make their case against Johnson & Johnson’s patent covering its schizophrenia drug Invega Sustenna.
While disease-modifying therapies largely steal the spotlight in Alzheimer’s drug development, several companies are working to solve this less-discussed but disruptive facet of the illness.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals is terminating development of its antipsychotic drug pimavanserin, which did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement over placebo in the late-stage study’s primary endpoint.
Boehringer Ingelheim has paid $27.3 million upfront to Sosei Heptares to develop a small molecule agonist of GPR52 to treat the positive, negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia.
The FDA has rejected Minerva Neurosciences’ treatment for negative symptoms in schizophrenia, noting a lack of data and other factors that led to the Complete Response Letter.
A longer-acting formulation of Otsuka Pharmaceuticals’ aripiprazole could help soften the blow of Abilify Maintena’s loss of exclusivity coming later this year, according to a new report from GlobalData.
