Schizophrenia

A brain hovers over a hand against a yellow-striped background
Neuroscience
5 Neuro Data Readouts to Watch in the Second Half of 2024
After a busy first half of 2024, several companies are expecting key data readouts in the neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disease spaces during the next six months.
July 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: FDA headquarters with money and pill bottles
Policy
5 FDA Decisions to Watch in the Second Half of 2024
The next six months for the FDA are primed to be as groundbreaking as the first six, with Eli Lilly’s donanemab and Lykos Therapeutics’ MDMA-assisted PTSD therapy on the docket, among others.
June 18, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: A brain surrounded by falling pills
Deals
Do Karuna, Cerevel Deals Signal Renewed Neuropsychiatric Interest From Big Pharma?
Recent M&A activity indicates a potential resurgence in the appetites of larger companies for psychiatric drug development, but experts say the space may not offer a sufficient risk-reward proposition for R&D.
May 27, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: A vibrant collage with layered mind and keyhole
Drug Development
Precision Medicine and Novel Approaches on Cusp of Breaking Through in Psychiatry
Approaches and targets for depression and other mental health illnesses have remained stagnant for decades. With several readouts for novel therapies on the horizon, that could be changing.
May 21, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: The exterior of a Teva facility in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ontario, Canada
Drug Development
Teva Misses Q1 Profit Estimates, Touts Phase III Schizophrenia Win
While Teva missed Wall Street expectations in the first quarter of 2024, it reported Wednesday a 5% increase in Q1 revenues while reporting that the company’s schizophrenia candidate scored a late-stage trial victory
May 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Doctor looking at a patient's MRI brain scan
Drug Development
FDA Puts Clinical Hold on Neumora’s Schizophrenia Drug Due to Preclinical Safety Signals
Following cases of convulsions in rabbits in a preclinical study, the FDA has placed a clinical hold on Neumora Therapeutics’ Phase I schizophrenia drug candidate NMRA-266.
April 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bristol Myers Squibb office in California
Drug Development
BMS Sees Early ROI for $14B Karuna Buy with Phase III Schizophrenia Win
Fresh off of its $14 billion acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb on Saturday reported promising late-stage data for Karuna’s antipsychotic KarXT, which elicited significant symptomatic improvement in schizophrenia symptoms.
April 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Sign above the entrance to a U.S. courthouse
Policy
Teva, Viatris Again Challenge J&J Patent for Schizophrenia Drug with Appeals Court Win
A federal appeals court Monday backed Teva and Viatris’ challenge to a lower court ruling, finding that the companies can again make their case against Johnson & Johnson’s patent covering its schizophrenia drug Invega Sustenna.
April 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Fractured time and melting clock/Taylor
Drug Development
Psychosis: The Other Big Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Target
While disease-modifying therapies largely steal the spotlight in Alzheimer’s drug development, several companies are working to solve this less-discussed but disruptive facet of the illness.
March 27, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Sruthi S. Balakrishnan
Pictured: Man leaning against wall/iStock, Katarzy
Policy
Acadia Axes Antipsychotic Candidate After Phase III Schizophrenia Failure
Acadia Pharmaceuticals is terminating development of its antipsychotic drug pimavanserin, which did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement over placebo in the late-stage study’s primary endpoint.
March 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Boehringer Ingelheim's office in California
Business
Boehringer, Sosei Ink Potential $732M Deal for Schizophrenia Treatment
Boehringer Ingelheim has paid $27.3 million upfront to Sosei Heptares to develop a small molecule agonist of GPR52 to treat the positive, negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia.
March 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: FDA sign at Washington D.C. headquarters
Drug Development
Minerva’s Schizophrenia Candidate Rejected by FDA in Complete Response Letter
The FDA has rejected Minerva Neurosciences’ treatment for negative symptoms in schizophrenia, noting a lack of data and other factors that led to the Complete Response Letter.
February 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Facade of the U.S. Patent and Trademark
Drug Development
Otsuka’s Longer-Acting Schizophrenia Injection to Offset Abilify Patent Loss
A longer-acting formulation of Otsuka Pharmaceuticals’ aripiprazole could help soften the blow of Abilify Maintena’s loss of exclusivity coming later this year, according to a new report from GlobalData.
February 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Reviva Announces Grant of U.S. Patent Covering Use of Brilaroxazine for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Anavex Life Sciences Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update
August 7, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
Luye Pharma Announces U.S. FDA Approval of ERZOFRI® (paliperidone palmitate) Extended-Release Injectable Suspension for Treating Schizophrenia and Schizoaffective Disorder
July 29, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Drug Development
ORYZON Receives “Decision to grant” for Two Important Patents for Vafidemstat in Japan
July 9, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
Gabather Joins Forces with the Centre for Neuropsychiatric Schizophrenia Research in Denmark to Conduct a Clinical Phase II Study with GT-002
April 10, 2024
 · 
5 min read