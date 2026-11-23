YUVEZZI™ received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January 2026 as the first and only dual-agent (combination) eye drop approved for the treatment of presbyopia in adults

The Health Canada submission marks another important step toward bringing YUVEZZI to millions of patients globally

LONDON & WARREN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd., a global commercial ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to improve vision in the aging eye, today announced a New Drug Submission (NDS) to Health Canada for the review and approval of YUVEZZI™ (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1% – a once-daily, dual-agent (combination) eye drop – for the treatment of presbyopia in adults.

Presbyopia is the gradual loss of close-up vision that typically begins around age 45 and affects approximately 2 billion people globally requiring many of them to use reading glasses.1,2,3,4 Presbyopia can make simple things harder, like reading, texting, or checking labels at the store.1

“Our submission of YUVEZZI to Health Canada demonstrates our continued ambition to bring this treatment to patients around the world. For many Canadians, having to search for reading glasses to do routine tasks like reading a text message, viewing a menu or working on a computer can have a frustrating impact on daily life,” said Henric Bjarke, Chief Executive Officer of Tenpoint Therapeutics. “This submission moves us closer to offering Canadians an innovative new treatment option designed to help them see more clearly and engage more confidently in routine activities.”

The NDS submission is supported by positive data from two Phase 3, randomized, double-masked, controlled studies, BRIO I and BRIO II. In the studies, YUVEZZI significantly improved near vision with one drop, once a day.5 Additionally, the product achieved miosis from 30 minutes up to 10 hours.5 YUVEZZI was well-tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events observed in the more than 72,000 dosing days monitored in BRIO II.5

About YUVEZZI™

YUVEZZI™ (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1% is a once-daily, dual-agent eye drop approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition characterized by the gradual loss of close-up vision that typically begins around age 45.3,5

YUVEZZI combines two medicines that work together to improve close-up vision. Carbachol helps pupils get smaller (or “constrict”), making it easier to focus up close. Brimonidine helps keep pupils from getting too large (or “dilating”).

For more information about YUVEZZI and full Prescribing Information, please visit www.YUVEZZI.com. Eye care professionals can visit www.YUVEZZIECP.com for additional resources.

YUVEZZI™ Important Safety Information

Do not use YUVEZZI if you are allergic to any of its ingredients or if you currently have inflammation of the iris (iritis).

Before taking YUVEZZI, tell your doctor if you have depression, low blood pressure, or circulation problems.

YUVEZZI may cause temporary blurry, dim, or dark vision. If you experience this, avoid driving, using machinery, and participating in hazardous activities. Use caution when night driving and in other activities in low light.

Call your doctor right away if you suddenly have flashes of light, floaters, or vision loss.

Do not let the tip of the vial touch your eye, eyelid, or any other surface.

The most common side effects of YUVEZZI are headache, impaired vision, and temporary eye pain and/or eye irritation upon use. These are not all of the possible side effects of YUVEZZI.

Most side effects were generally mild, didn’t last long, and went away on their own.

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd. is a global commercial ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of YUVEZZI™ (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1%, the first and only dual-agent eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition that affects nearly 128 million people in the U.S. and approximately 2 billion people globally.1,3 By understanding real-world needs and partnering with eye care professionals, Tenpoint is working to bring innovation to the aging eye.

To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.

1 American Optometric Association Health Policy Institute. New Approaches to Presbyopia. 2023. Accessed November 5, 2025. Available at https://www.aoa.org/AOA/Documents/Advocacy/HPI/presbyopia%20brief%20HPI%20Final.pdf.

2 National Eye Institute. Presbyopia. National Eye Institute. December 4, 2024. https://www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/eye-conditions-and-diseases/presbyopia. Accessed January 7, 2026.

3 Fricke TR, Tahhan N, Resnikoff S, et al. Global Prevalence of presbyopia and vision impairment from uncorrected presbyopia: systematic review, meta-analysis and modelling. Ophthalmology. 2018;125(10):1492–9.

4 National Eye Institute. Eyeglasses for refractive errors. National Institutes of Health; updated July 8, 2019. Accessed January 15, 2026. https://www.nei.nih.gov/eye-health-information/eye-conditions-and-diseases/refractive-errors/eyeglasses-refractive-errors

5 YUVEZZI US Prescribing Information. Visus Therapeutics, Inc.; 2026.

Media:

Brandi Robinson

media@tenpointtx.com



Eye Care Trade Media:

Michele Gray

michele@mgraycommunications.com



Investors:

Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo

Gilmartin Group LLC

tenpoint@gilmartinir.com