Tennessee Oncology and Protocol Partner to Close the Mental Health Gap in Cancer Care

Virtual, oncology-specific behavioral health care will reach patients across Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Oncology, one of the nation's largest community cancer care practices, and Protocol Behavioral Health ("Protocol"), the leading provider of oncology-specific behavioral health services, today announced a partnership to expand behavioral health support for patients across Tennessee. Tennessee Oncology provides care across 92 sites of service, with 192 physicians and 159 advanced practice providers. The program will build on Tennessee Oncology's existing in-person and virtual behavioral health and supportive care services by adding virtual resources designed to complement care already available throughout the practice.

The emotional weight of a cancer diagnosis can have real effects on patients. Up to half of patients with advanced cancer experience a psychiatric disorder during their care. Rates of depression run up to three times higher than in the general population.

Most patients' behavioral health needs go unmet. Only 5% of cancer patients with depression saw a mental health professional, and 73% received no effective treatment. Referring patients out to separate mental health providers rarely closes the gap. Long waitlists, cost and the strain of managing another appointment during treatment mean many never get care. Recognizing this, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network added the Collaborative Care Model to its distress management guidelines in January 2026 as part of the standard of care in oncology. The model builds behavioral health care into the cancer care team, giving community practices a practical way to bring that standard into everyday care.

Protocol's virtual care teams work alongside the practice's in-house psychologists and existing supportive care teams to broaden access to coordinated behavioral health services and psychiatric expertise across the practice's geographically diverse network.

"Behavioral health has long been an important part of how we care for patients at Tennessee Oncology," said Natalie Dickson, MD, MMHC, FACP, FASCO, Chief Executive Officer of Tennessee Oncology. "This partnership adds another layer of support for our patients by connecting them with psychiatric expertise as part of their cancer care."

"Our patients carry a heavy emotional burden alongside their treatment; quick access to support shouldn't depend on which clinic they walk into," said Casey Chollet-Lipscomb, MD, FASTRO, Chief Medical Officer of Tennessee Oncology. "Protocol's care teams work alongside our supportive care team, so patients get consistent, connected care wherever they're treated."

"Comprehensive behavioral health support should be available for every patient's cancer care journey," said Jack Fitzgibbons, Co-Founder and CEO of Protocol. "We're proud to work alongside Tennessee Oncology's clinicians to bring that care to patients at every site, close to home."

Through the partnership, patients gain access to behavioral health care managers and licensed clinicians trained in psycho-oncology, with psychiatric support when needed. Patients are contacted within 48 hours of referral, and care is delivered through the Collaborative Care Model. Across Protocol's partner practices, internal research shows that 78% of high-acuity patients tracked in months three through six had a meaningful reduction in symptoms.

About Tennessee Oncology



Tennessee Oncology, one of the nation's largest community-based cancer care practices, is home to one of the leading clinical trial networks in the country and is a founding member of OneOncology, a national network of community-based oncology practices. Established in 1976 in Nashville, Tennessee Oncology's mission remains unchanged: to provide access to high-quality cancer care and the expertise of clinical research for all patients, at convenient locations within their community and close to their home. Our growing network of physicians and locations is based on this mission. For more information, visit www.tnoncology.com.

About Protocol Behavioral Health



Protocol Behavioral Health provides mental health care tailored to the unique needs of cancer patients. The company partners with oncology practices to integrate evidence-based behavioral health services directly into cancer care delivery. Protocol is backed by Juxtapose, a leading investment firm focused on building category-defining companies from the ground up. To learn more, visit www.protocolcares.com.

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SOURCE Protocol Behavioral Health