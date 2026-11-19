Presentations include late-breaking data demonstrating the potential of AI to inform breast cancer treatment decisions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) today announced that 16 abstracts leveraging its diagnostic capabilities and extensive multimodal database will be presented at the 2026 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), taking place December 8–11 in San Antonio.

In addition, a late-breaking abstract will highlight how Tempus' multimodal oncology foundation model (oFM), trained on data from more than 1.6 million cancer patients, integrates longitudinal clinical and molecular data to identify differences in patient outcomes and potential treatment benefits in metastatic breast cancer.

Breast cancer is increasingly understood as a collection of biologically distinct diseases, with treatment decisions shaped by differences in tumor biology, molecular characteristics and how cancers evolve over time. Across the studies being presented, Tempus and its research collaborators showcase how connecting molecular, clinical and real-world data can generate actionable insights into cancer biology, treatment response and patient risk.

“As our understanding of breast cancer advances and treatment options expand, having the right information to guide care is more important than ever,” said Ezra Cohen, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Oncology at Tempus. “By combining advanced molecular testing with our extensive multimodal database and AI, we are uncovering insights that go beyond conventional approaches to understanding cancer biology, treatment response and resistance. This research demonstrates the potential of our integrated platform to inform more personalized treatment decisions and advance cancer care.”

The full list of accepted abstracts include (all times CST):

December 9, 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM | Abstract Number: P1-5-27

HER2 RNA outperforms IHC in predicting outcomes to T-DXd

December 9, 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM | Abstract Number: 958

Genomic and immunologic landscape of triple-negative breast cancer by age: A comprehensive analysis of over 3,000 patients

December 9, 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM | Abstract Number: 827

Sequencing of PARP inhibitors and trastuzumab deruxtecan in BRCA1/2/PALB2-altered, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer: A retrospective study from the nationwide de-identified Tempus database

December 9, 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM | Abstract Number: 1650

Distinct mutational and immunologic profiles in HR+/HER2-negative early-onset breast cancer (eoBC): Results from a large clinico-genomic database

December 9, 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM | Abstract Number: 3116

SUZ12-low invasive lobular carcinoma defines a receptor-subtype-independent molecular subgroup: A real-world multimodal analysis

December 9, 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM | Abstract # RF3-1

Clinical validation of a multimodal model for frontline therapeutic selection in breast cancer

December 9, 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM | Abstract number: 365

Real-world detection, molecular characterization, and clinical implications of emerging ESR1 mutations (ESR1m) during first-line (1L) treatment of hormone receptor–positive/HER2-negative (HR+/HER2-) metastatic breast cancer (mBC)

December 10, 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM | Abstract Number: 2136

Immune profile score (IPS) to stratify outcomes in patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer (mTNBC) treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs)

December 10, 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM | Abstract Number: 683

Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) versus sacituzumab govitecan (SG) in HER2-low/0 metastatic breast cancer (mBC) by HER2 status and Trop-2 expression

December 10, 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM | Late Breaking Abstract Number: 3439

Predicting outcomes and differential treatment benefit in post-CDK4/6i HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer using longitudinal EHR data and a multimodal oncology foundation model (oFM)

December 10, 12:30 PM–2:00 PM | Abstract Number: 3020

10 Years in the Making: Genetic Test Results in a Large Male Breast Cancer Cohort in an Evolving Genomic Landscape

December 10, 12:30 PM–2:00 PM | Abstract Number: 3009

Timing of breast cancer surveillance: Is the “10-years earlier” rule appropriate?

December 10, 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM | Abstract Number: 1656

Integrating psychiatric pharmacogenomics in breast cancer care: Provider perspectives and clinical utilization in patients with comorbid emotional distress

December 10, 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM | Abstract Number: 382

Real-world outcomes of metastatic invasive lobular carcinoma (mILC) vs. invasive ductal carcinoma (mIDC) treated with PI3K inhibitors

December 11, 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM | Abstract Number: 1251

Fragmentomics enables actionable breast cancer subtyping on a commercial liquid biopsy assay

December 11, 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM | Abstract Number: 1522

Whole-genome sequencing reveals distinctive chromosome 17 copy number and structural variant landscapes in breast cancer tissue samples

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology company making precision medicine a reality through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of de-identified multimodal data and an intelligent operating system that makes that data accessible and actionable, Tempus connects AI, diagnostics and clinical workflows to deliver more personalized patient care and accelerate the discovery, development and delivery of better medicines. By continuously transforming data into insights, Tempus is building a learning healthcare ecosystem in which every patient can benefit from the treatment and experiences of those who came before.

For more information, visit tempus.com and follow Tempus on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the quality of Tempus’ research and publications; the contributions of Tempus’ research and findings to the larger scientific community and the use of Tempus’ products and services to advance clinical care for patients. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media:

Kelli Manalli

kelli.manalli@tempus.com

Investors:

Kendra Webster

kendra.webster@tempus.com