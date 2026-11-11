Takara Bio USA Collaborates with the Allen Institute to Enable Spatial Mapping Across Broader Brain Regions with the Trekker® Spatial Biology Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Neuroscience--Takara Bio USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Takara Bio Inc. (“Takara Bio”), today announced a significant expansion of its Trekker® Single-Cell Spatial Mapping Kits with the introduction of large-format tiles, which have been developed and validated in collaboration with the Allen Institute. With the new 25 mm × 25 mm and 25 mm × 50 mm Trekker tiles, neuroscience researchers will be able to spatially map larger brain regions. Details will be presented at the Neuroscience 2026 conference in Washington DC, November 14–18, 2026, including a “Product Theater” presentation by scientists from the Allen Institute.

Neuroscience researchers frequently need to examine cellular organization across anatomical structures that extend beyond the capture area of conventional spatial assays. Analyzing these larger regions requires multiple tissue sections or capture areas, followed by computational stitching that complicates interpretation across boundaries. The new 25 mm × 25 mm and 25 mm × 50 mm Trekker tiles increase the area that can be analyzed in a single experiment, helping researchers preserve spatial continuity across larger brain regions. Trekker technology maps gene expression with true single-cell resolution through its unique donation-based spatial tagging approach, while preserving the high sensitivity of single-nucleus RNA sequencing. Significantly, the Trekker approach avoids the need for complex and error-prone cell segmentation approaches to spatial analysis.

“We listen to our customers’ needs, and partner with them to bring powerful solutions to the scientific community that resolve complex challenges,” said Andrew Farmer, President & CEO of Takara Bio USA. “Our collaboration with the Allen Institute has resulted in an expansion of our Trekker line that will enable researchers to advance their research faster and more effectively. Representing a new class of spatial technology, Trekker kits deliver true single-cell resolution and high molecular sensitivity in dense brain tissue with an instrument-free, platform-agnostic approach that is available for any lab to adopt.”

“Building a brain cell atlas requires both a detailed understanding of cell types and a way to locate them within intact tissue,” said Cindy van Velthoven, Associate Investigator at the Allen Institute, Brain Science. “Our collaboration with Takara Bio USA on larger-format tiles grew out of the need to profile larger tissue sections while preserving the spatial relationships among cells and brain regions. We’re excited about the potential of this approach to support our efforts at the Allen Institute to build detailed, openly accessible cell atlases that serve as a resource for the neuroscience community.”

Enabling neuroscience researchers to profile intact, nonhuman primate brain sections without fragmentation

Takara Bio USA’s new large-format Trekker tiles not only deliver a broader capture area—up to 1,250 mm²—but also map nuclei without requiring image-based whole-cell segmentation of complex neuronal morphologies. Equipped with these new capabilities, neuroscience researchers are able to profile intact, nonhuman primate brain sections, or multiple sections on a single tile, while reducing the need to divide samples across numerous capture areas.

Presentations scheduled for the upcoming Neuroscience 2026 conference

Data based on the new large-format tiles will be unveiled at the Neuroscience 2026 conference (November 14–18, 2026 in Washington DC).

Focused Product Theater—Aisle 1100​

DATE AND TIME: Sunday, November 15, 1:00–1:30 pm​

TITLE: A high-resolution spatial transcriptomic atlas of embryonic mouse brain development using Takara Trekker®​

SPEAKERS: Drs. Jingyi Xie, Scientist, and Cindy van Velthoven, Associate Investigator, Allen Institute, Brain Science​

SESSION NUMBER: PROT18​

SUMMARY: Discover how custom large-format tissue tiles, enabled by Takara Bio’s Trekker spatial technology, facilitate the generation of a high-resolution spatial transcriptomic atlas of the embryonic mouse brain. This presentation highlights distinct cell populations, spatial gene expression patterns, and key developmental pathways, revealing new insights into brain development and spatial neuroscience.​

LINK TO ABSTRACT: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/21503/session/2146

Poster Presentation

DATE AND TIME: Sunday, November 15, 4:00–5:00 pm

TITLE: A High-Resolution Spatial Transcriptomic Atlas of Embryonic Mouse Brain Development Using Takara Trekker and 10x FLEX

SPEAKER: Dr. Jingyi Xie, Scientist, Allen Institute, Brain Science

POSTER NUMBER: PSTR082.20 / I1

LINK TO ABSTRACT: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/21503/presentation/33667

About the Allen Institute

Allen Institute is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization dedicated to accelerating science for a healthier world. Through large-scale, multidisciplinary research initiatives, the Institute generates foundational knowledge, data, tools, and models that are shared openly with the world to advance our understanding of life and health. Founded by Jody Allen and the late Paul G. Allen, Allen Institute is supported primarily by Fund for Science and Technology.

About Takara Bio

Takara Bio USA, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Takara Bio Inc. that manufactures and distributes kits, reagents, and instruments for the life sciences, including NGS, spatial, PCR, gene delivery, genome editing, stem cell research, nucleic acid and protein purification, and automated sample preparation.

Takara Bio Inc., a world leader in biotechnology research and development, offers a host of life science research solutions, from enzymes and GMP-grade reagents to contracted cell and gene therapy manufacturing services and is the developer of the RetroNectin® reagent, a world standard in gene therapy protocols. Takara Bio is committed to preventing disease and improving the quality of life for all people through the use of biotechnology.

Visit Takara Bio USA’s website for more information about spatial biology solutions.

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Liz Quinn, PhD

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