Study: Inflammatory Proteins From COVID-19 May Cause Long COIVD
New research from the Allen Institute for Immunology in Seattle has identified inflammatory proteins as a potential driver of the long COVID.
May 13, 2022
3 min read
Hayley Shasteen
IN THE PRESS
BioForest
Allen Institute for Cell Science launches first disease-specific cell line collections
June 4, 2024
5 min read
BioForest
Allen Institute for Immunology and Seattle Children’s Research Institute launch study to unravel molecular mysteries of pediatric IBD
May 13, 2024
4 min read
BioForest
Allen Institute joins the Weill Neurohub
March 6, 2024
5 min read
BioForest
New study sheds light on how the brain learns to seek reward
December 13, 2023
4 min read
BioForest
Scientists unveil first complete cellular map of adult mouse brain
December 13, 2023
6 min read
Business
The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation awards $10.5 million to new Allen Distinguished Investigators
November 21, 2023
10 min read
BioForest
Projects launch to map brain connections in mouse and macaque
September 26, 2023
6 min read
BioForest
Allen Institute for Neural Dynamics launches first-ever crowdsourced neuroscience experiment
July 11, 2023
2 min read
BioForest
Many long COVID patients suffer from persistent inflammation, study finds
June 12, 2023
5 min read
BioForest
From Seattle to Space: Science that Began at the Allen Institute Blasts off to International Space Station
May 18, 2023
4 min read
JOBS