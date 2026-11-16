Synapticure Presents Early Evidence at CTAD 2026 Supporting Feasibility of Telehealth-Exclusive Specialist Care for Amyloid-Targeted Therapy in Early Alzheimer’s Disease

Analysis of fully remote program included 28 patients across 10 states, treated with lecanemab or donanemab.

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synapticure, a national, virtual specialty practice for neurodegenerative disease, today announced data showing that amyloid-targeted therapy (ATT) for early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease can be evaluated, prescribed, and monitored through a fully remote telehealth model. Synapticure will present the findings as Poster P440 on Thursday, November 19, at the 2026 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference in Boston.

The retrospective study reviewed patients who received lecanemab (Leqembi®) or donanemab (Kisunla®) through Synapticure from July 2025 through October 13, 2026. Neurologists in the Synapticure practice handled evaluation, treatment decisions, and safety monitoring by video. Patients had lab work, amyloid confirmation, MRI, and infusions at facilities near their homes, visits that were coordinated by Synapticure staff.

The access problem. Lecanemab and donanemab require more than a prescription. Patients need specialized diagnostic evaluation and biomarker confirmation. They need serial MRI monitoring and infusion capacity. They also need a clinician experienced in recognizing and managing amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA). Specialist expertise is concentrated in urban academic centers. MRI and infusion capacity, by contrast, is more widely distributed. For many patients, the barrier to treatment is access to a specialist, not MRIs and infusion capacity. The feasibility of a remote-only ATT program had not been established in published literature/data.

The model. Fellowship-trained cognitive neurologists practicing through Synapticure's telehealth platform conducted all specialist care by video, including remote cognitive testing. Each patient had a dedicated Synapticure care coordinator, who did several things by video:

Found and vetted local imaging and infusion sites.

Identified a nearby hospital most able to manage symptomatic ARIA if inpatient care was needed.

Obtained prior authorization.

Kept in touch with patients and families between visits.

Before each label-required monitoring point, the Synapticure care coordinator completed a structured ARIA symptom checklist. The patient then had a local MRI, which was uploaded to a cloud-based imaging system. The treating neurologist reviewed it before the next infusion.

Key findings (data cutoff October 13, 2026):

Reach and scale: 28 patients were treated, 16 with lecanemab and 12 with donanemab. They lived in 10 states spanning all four U.S. Census regions. Three remote neurologists prescribed. Patients received 183 infusions, about 119 patient-months of exposure.

28 patients were treated, 16 with lecanemab and 12 with donanemab. They lived in 10 states spanning all four U.S. Census regions. Three remote neurologists prescribed. Patients received 183 infusions, about 119 patient-months of exposure. Speed to treatment: For patients who started treatment within the program, the median time from prescription to first infusion was 35 days (IQR 27–59). Longer waits reflected insurance difficulties or patient choice.

For patients who started treatment within the program, the median time from prescription to first infusion was 35 days (IQR 27–59). Longer waits reflected insurance difficulties or patient choice. Monitoring held up: All 45 label-required safety MRIs (100%) were completed before the corresponding infusion, a median of 9 days beforehand.

All 45 label-required safety MRIs (100%) were completed before the corresponding infusion, a median of 9 days beforehand. Safety: ARIA-E occurred in 2 patients (7%). No macrohemorrhages and no deaths occurred. One patient (4%) discontinued treatment due to ARIA.

ARIA-E occurred in 2 patients (7%). No macrohemorrhages and no deaths occurred. One patient (4%) discontinued treatment due to ARIA. Completed courses: At the time of data cutoff, three patients had completed a 12-18 month donanemab course with a negative follow-up amyloid PET scan, indicating completion of treatment per the medication's FDA-approved prescribing information.

What this means. The poster concludes that patients in 10 states were evaluated, treated, and monitored through a telehealth-exclusive model, that label-required MRI monitoring was maintained, and that no unexpected safety signals were seen. These initial findings suggest ATT delivery may not depend on living near a specialist.

The authors note that the study is small and retrospective. Larger patient numbers and longer follow-up are needed.

Continued growth. Synapticure's ATT program has continued to grow meaningfully since the poster's data cutoff.

"We set out to build a model in which patients can safely receive a complex treatment from specialists entirely through telehealth, one where living near the specialist is not a requirement," said Jeremy J. Pruzin, MD, the study's first author. "In our initial experience, patients in 10 states were treated this way. Every required safety MRI was completed before infusion, and both ARIA cases were caught by the monitoring the program was built around."

"Most of what ATT requires, the imaging and the infusion chairs, already exists in communities across the country. What's scarce is the specialist oversight," said Oleg Yerstein, MD, the study's corresponding author. "This study suggests that specialist care can be delivered remotely, with a remote care coordinator helping the patient navigate local services like infusions and MRIs. It's working with a small cohort, and we're continuing to follow these patients as the program grows."

"Families affected by Alzheimer's shouldn't have to choose between treatment and a long drive or a months-long wait for a specialist," said Sandra Abrevaya, Chief Executive Officer of Synapticure. "These data are an early sign that a virtual-first model can expand access to new therapies. Indeed, our ATT program has already grown since this analysis, and we anticipate very steep growth ahead as tele-neurology goes truly mainstream."

Presentation details

Title: Fully Remote Telehealth Evaluation and Delivery of Amyloid-Targeted Therapy in Early Symptomatic Alzheimer's Disease: Feasibility and Initial Experience

Fully Remote Telehealth Evaluation and Delivery of Amyloid-Targeted Therapy in Early Symptomatic Alzheimer's Disease: Feasibility and Initial Experience Poster: P440

P440 Session: CTAD 2026, Boston, MA, Thursday, November 19, 2026, 7:15 a.m.–5:00 p.m. ET

CTAD 2026, Boston, MA, Thursday, November 19, 2026, 7:15 a.m.–5:00 p.m. ET Authors: Jeremy J. Pruzin, MD; Mayra Reyna, NRCMA; Mercedes Guevara, NRCMA; Meagan Gates, LCSW; Sonia Bajwa, MD; Abigail O'Connell, MS, NP; Benjamin Williams, MD; Erin Leahy, MD; Eric Anderson, MD, PhD; Melissa M. Yu, MD; Oleg Y. Yerstein, MD

About Synapticure

Synapticure is a national, virtual specialty practice for people living with neurodegenerative and rare neurological diseases. Those diseases include Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, ALS, frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, ataxias, myasthenia gravis, and progressive supranuclear palsy. Synapticure pairs specialist neurologists with dedicated care coordinators to deliver expert care to patients wherever they live. Synapticure also partners with pharmaceutical and biotech companies on clinical research and real-world evidence. Clinical services are provided by neurologists of CareND, an affiliated group of medical practices. Learn more at www.synapticure.com.

Media contact



Whitney Gosden



Head of Marketing, Synapticure



whitney@synapticure.com

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SOURCE Synapticure