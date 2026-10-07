Sun Pharma Establishes Endowed Professorship at Mount Sinai to Advance Dermatologic Care

Endowment will fund academic leadership in dermatology in perpetuity, supporting research, education and mentorship

Mark G. Lebwohl, M.D. installed as inaugural professor in recognition of his leadership and contributions to dermatologic care

MUMBAI, India and PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Reuters: SUN.BO, Bloomberg: SUNP IN, NSE: SUNPHARMA, BSE: 524715 (together with its subsidiaries and/or affiliated companies, "Sun Pharma")) today announced the establishment of the Sun Professorship in Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Mark G. Lebwohl, M.D. will be installed as the inaugural professor at a ceremony held today at Hatch Auditorium at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

Supported by a $2.5 million endowment from Sun Pharma, the Sun Professorship will fund academic leadership in dermatology in perpetuity, beginning with Dr. Lebwohl as its inaugural incumbent. Based within the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, the professorship will advance research and training, helping translate emerging knowledge into better care and prepare future leaders in the field. As the second-largest pharmaceutical dermatology company in the U.S. by prescription volume, Sun Pharma is committed to advancing patient care through scientific innovation, education and partnerships.

"At Sun Pharma, we believe meaningful progress in dermatology care requires supporting the people and institutions advancing the field today and in the future," said Ahmad Naim, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, North America. "The establishment of this professorship reflects our long-term commitment to fostering the academic leadership needed to pursue new ideas and strengthen care for generations to come."

Dr. Lebwohl serves as Dean for Clinical Therapeutics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Professor and Chairman Emeritus of the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology. Internationally recognized for his contributions to psoriasis research and treatment, Dr. Lebwohl has helped advance understanding of inflammatory skin diseases and played a key role in shaping standards of care that have improved patient outcomes worldwide.

His work as a clinician, investigator and mentor has influenced the future generation of dermatologists and helped accelerate innovation across the field. Dr. Lebwohl is Chairman Emeritus of the Medical Board of the National Psoriasis Foundation and served as President of the American Academy of Dermatology from 2015 to 2016.

"Mount Sinai and Sun Pharma share a longstanding commitment to advancing care for patients with serious skin diseases," said Emma Guttman, M.D., Ph.D., Waldman Professor and System Chair of the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "This professorship reflects a shared belief that investing in scientific excellence and academic leadership ultimately leads to better outcomes for patients around the world. Dermatology has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past several decades and continued progress depends on supporting the next generation of clinicians, investigators and innovators. Sun Pharma's generosity will help sustain that momentum and strengthen the future of our specialty."

"Dr. Lebwohl's influence on dermatology can be seen not only in his contributions to research and clinical care, but also in the many physicians and investigators he has guided throughout his career," said Eric J. Nestler, M.D., Ph.D., Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Chief Scientific Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System. "The Sun Professorship is a fitting recognition of his impact on the field, and we are grateful to Sun Pharma for making this enduring academic honor possible."

"I am deeply honored to be named the inaugural holder of the Sun Professorship in Dermatology," said Dr. Lebwohl. "The greatest value of this professorship is the opportunity it creates to pursue important questions, support promising investigators and help turn scientific advances into better care for patients."

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (CIN - L24230GJ1993PLC019050)



Sun Pharma is a leading global pharmaceutical company with a strong presence in Innovative Medicines, Generics and Consumer Healthcare products. Guided by its vision of reaching people and touching lives, Sun Pharma works to support patients throughout their healthcare journey and deliver medicines that address needs across a range of conditions. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the U.S. as well as Global Emerging Markets. The company is a recognized leader in dermatology and is committed to advancing care through scientific innovation, education and partnerships that help improve patient outcomes. Sun's high growth Global Innovative Medicines portfolio spans innovative products in dermatology, ophthalmology, and oncodermatology and accounts for about 22% of company sales. The company's vertically integrated operations deliver high-quality medicines, trusted by physicians and consumers in over 100 countries. Its manufacturing facilities are spread across five continents. Sun Pharma is proud of its multi-cultural workforce drawn from over 50 nations. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn & X.

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