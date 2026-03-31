SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Dermatology

Orlando, Florida
Immunology and inflammation
AAD 2026: Sanofi, Incyte, Roivant and Alumis Make Headway Into Skin Diseases
Presentations at the 2026 meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology not only demonstrate the therapeutic potential of next-generation skin drugs but also shed light on how they might fare on the market.
March 31, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Editable vector illustration of a man winning a race. Hi-res jpeg file included.
Approvals
J&J Wins FDA Nod for First Targeted Oral Anti-IL-23 Therapy for Plaque Psoriasis
Icotyde, co-developed by Johnson & Johnson and Protagonist Therapeutics, is backed by data from the Phase 3 ICONIC program, which, among other advantages, showed significant superiority over Bristol Myers Squibb’s Sotyktu.
March 18, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A contemporary artistic collage featuring a hand holding a trophy. The concept of victory and achievement.
Immunology and inflammation
Priovant Plots Path to Phase 3 as Brepocitinib Clears Mid-Stage Skin Disease Study
According to Priovant, the Phase 2 BEACON study is the first industry-sponsored placebo-controlled trial in cutaneous sarcoidosis to deliver positive data.
February 6, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Company downsizing, staff reduction and layoffs. Employee dismissal, firing and unemployment. Business concept.
Layoffs
InflaRx Stanches Spending With 30% Staff Reduction, Priority Pivot
Aside from the layoffs, InflaRx will deprioritize Gohibic, a COVID-19 antibody that was granted emergency use authorization in 2023. The therapy failed a late-stage trial in a rare skin disease last year.
January 9, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Closeup of businessman give money to robot. Man pass banknote bribe to robotic assistant. AI and technology. Vector illustration.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Unites With Relation in $1.7B Inflammatory Skin Disease Pact
At the heart of the deal is Relation’s Lab-in-the-Loop platform, which uses AI models to improve understanding of diseases and guide clinical development programs.
December 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Set your goals is shown using the collage with aim and the hand. Business targeting, aiming, focus concept and way to achieve a goal
Immunology and inflammation
Amgen, Kyowa Kirin Bolster Safety Profile for Atopic Dermatitis Hopeful
Jefferies analysts expect a regulatory filing for rocatinlimab later this year, with a product launch in 2026.
September 10, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Set your goals is shown using the collage with aim and the hand. Business targeting, aiming, focus concept and way to achieve a goal
Rare diseases
Cycle Wins First FDA Nod for Ultra-Rare Genetic Disease
Harliku is the only FDA-approved drug for alkaptonuria, a rare condition characterized by skin discoloration, arthritis and heightened risks of heart failure and stroke.
June 20, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Immunology and inflammation
Sanofi, Regeneron Tout Dupixent’s Effectiveness in Patients With Darker Skin Tone
Atopic dermatitis manifests differently in patients with darker skin color, according to the companies, including subtler presentations and more severe and prolonged lesions compared to patients with lighter skin.
June 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Loss of one drug name. Ban on a drug or its shortage. Exclusion from the list of free drugs available under the medical social program.
Rare diseases
InflaRx Axes Rare Skin Disease Study on Disappointing Late-Stage Data
InflaRx’s vilobelimab met the bar for futility in a Phase III trial for the rare skin disease pyoderma gangrenosum.
May 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Biogen Announces Second Positive Phase 2 Litifilimab Trial in Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus at 2026 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, Showing a Significant Reduction in Skin Disease Activity
March 30, 2026
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
Alumis’ Envudeucitinib Delivers Early and Robust Improvements in Skin Clearance, Quality of Life and Psoriasis Symptoms in Two Phase 3 Trials, Underscoring Its Potential as a Leading Oral Therapy for Plaque Psoriasis
March 30, 2026
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
ICOTYDE™ (icotrokinra) one-year results confirm lasting skin clearance and favorable safety profile in once‑daily pill for plaque psoriasis
March 30, 2026
 · 
17 min read
Press Releases
Palvella Therapeutics Highlights Continued Progress Across Rare Skin Disease Pipeline with Two Poster Presentations at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting
March 30, 2026
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
AbbVie to Highlight New Clinical and Real-World Evidence Advancing Standards of Care in Immune-Mediated Skin Diseases at the 2026 AAD Annual Meeting
March 30, 2026
 · 
25 min read
Press Releases
UCB Presents New BIMZELX® (bimekizumab-bkzx) Data at AAD Demonstrating High Rates of Durable and Complete Skin Clearance in Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis
March 30, 2026
 · 
17 min read
Press Releases
Organon Debuts New Analysis of VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1%, Phase 3 Pooled Data Demonstrating Early and Consistent Skin Clearance and Itch Improvement in Atopic Dermatitis Patients Down to 2 Years of Age
March 27, 2026
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Rubedo Life Sciences Announces Positive Preliminary Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results for Lead Drug Candidate RLS-1496 in Patients with Plaque Psoriasis, Atopic Dermatitis, and Skin Aging
March 27, 2026
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Medicus Pharma Reports Full-Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
March 26, 2026
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
Brazilian Tuberculosis Research Network to Evaluate PharmaJet® Needle-free Tropis® ID Injection Device as Delivery System for Tuberculin Skin Test
March 24, 2026
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Almirall’s 17th Skin Academy Highlights Scientific Advances in Inflammatory Skin Diseases and Skin Cancer, Patient-Reported Outcomes, and Holistic Care in Medical Dermatology
March 23, 2026
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Novartis presents new data on early symptom relief and long-term control in complex skin diseases at AAD 2026
March 23, 2026
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Lebrikizumab Delivered Significant Skin Clearance and Improved Disease Severity in Children With Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis
March 16, 2026
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Medicus Pharma Announces SkinJect® Phase 2 Principal Investigator and Key Opinion Leader (KOL), Babar K. Rao MD, FAAD, to Provide Clinical Interpretation of Positive Data During Business Update Webcast on March 26
March 16, 2026
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
“It’s GO time”: LEO Pharma launches Direct-to-Consumer campaign to raise awareness of Chronic Hand Eczema
March 5, 2026
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
PADCEV™ + Keytruda® Cuts Risk of Recurrence or Death by Nearly 50% in Cisplatin-Eligible Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
March 2, 2026
 · 
19 min read
Press Releases
Johns Hopkins Dermatology Expands Advanced Care for Inflammatory and Autoimmune Skin Conditions with Addition of XTRAC® Excimer Laser
February 18, 2026
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
STRATA Skin Sciences Highlights Meta-Analysis Confirming Clinical Efficacy of 308 nm Excimer Laser for Plaque Psoriasis
February 17, 2026
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK M. BRUNNER, MD, MSC TO MEDICAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE
February 3, 2026
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Galderma announces the authorization of NEMLUVIO® (nemolizumab) for atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis in Canada
January 12, 2026
 · 
11 min read
Load More