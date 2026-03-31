Dermatology
Presentations at the 2026 meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology not only demonstrate the therapeutic potential of next-generation skin drugs but also shed light on how they might fare on the market.
Icotyde, co-developed by Johnson & Johnson and Protagonist Therapeutics, is backed by data from the Phase 3 ICONIC program, which, among other advantages, showed significant superiority over Bristol Myers Squibb’s Sotyktu.
According to Priovant, the Phase 2 BEACON study is the first industry-sponsored placebo-controlled trial in cutaneous sarcoidosis to deliver positive data.
Aside from the layoffs, InflaRx will deprioritize Gohibic, a COVID-19 antibody that was granted emergency use authorization in 2023. The therapy failed a late-stage trial in a rare skin disease last year.
At the heart of the deal is Relation’s Lab-in-the-Loop platform, which uses AI models to improve understanding of diseases and guide clinical development programs.
Jefferies analysts expect a regulatory filing for rocatinlimab later this year, with a product launch in 2026.
Harliku is the only FDA-approved drug for alkaptonuria, a rare condition characterized by skin discoloration, arthritis and heightened risks of heart failure and stroke.
Atopic dermatitis manifests differently in patients with darker skin color, according to the companies, including subtler presentations and more severe and prolonged lesions compared to patients with lighter skin.
InflaRx’s vilobelimab met the bar for futility in a Phase III trial for the rare skin disease pyoderma gangrenosum.
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