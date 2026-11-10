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Spyre Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 10, 2026

November 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing next-generation therapies that elevate the standard in immunology by delivering more complete disease control, greater durability, and a simpler treatment experience for patients, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November and December:

Event: UBS Global Biopharma Conference – London
Date: Monday, November 16, 2026
Fireside Time: 1:20 pm GMT

Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – London
Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Fireside Time: 3:00 pm GMT

Event: 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference - Miami
Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026
Fireside Time: 3:00 pm ET

Event: Citi’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference - Miami
Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026
Fireside Time: 9:40 am ET

Members of the Spyre management team will also host one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences.

Live audio webcasts and replays of these events will be available on the Spyre investor events website at https://ir.spyre.com/events-and-presentations.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing next-generation therapies that elevate the standard in immunology by delivering more complete disease control, greater durability, and a simpler treatment experience for patients. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, IL-23, and IL-17A/F as well as rational combination programs.

For more information, visit Spyre's website at www.spyre.com.

For Investors:     
Eric McIntyre, Spyre Therapeutics
SVP of Finance and Investor Relations
Eric.mcintyre@spyre.com 


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