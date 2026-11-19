Based on CLARITY-Gastric01 Phase III trial results which showed Sone-Ve reduced the risk of death by 42% in this setting

Consistent Sone-Ve efficacy data across CLDN18.2 expression levels (>25%) supports potential use in up to 60% of patients in this setting

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for sonesitatug vedotin (Sone-Ve) has been accepted and granted Priority Review in the US for the 2nd and later-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer or esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) with Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) expression on at least 25% of tumor cells at any staining intensity.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants Priority Review to applications for medicines that, if approved, would offer significant improvements over available treatment options by demonstrating safety or efficacy improvements, preventing serious conditions or enhancing patient compliance.1 The Prescription Drug User Fee Act date, the FDA action date for their regulatory decision, is anticipated during the second quarter of 2027.

CLDN18.2 has emerged as an important therapeutic target for these patients, with an estimated 60% of gastric/GEJ cancers expressing CLDN18.2 in 25% or more of tumor cells.2 Each year, there are roughly 7,500 patients in the US treated in the 2nd and later-line setting for advanced or metastatic CLDN18.2-positive, non-HER2-positive gastric/GEJ cancers.3 The majority of patients with gastric/GEJ cancers are diagnosed at an advanced or metastatic stage, where the prognosis is especially poor and treatment options are limited.4 Less than 20% of patients diagnosed at this late-stage survive more than one year.5

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “After progressing on first-line treatment, patients with Claudin 18.2-positive advanced gastric cancer have no targeted options. Sone-Ve is the first ADC targeting Claudin 18.2 to improve overall survival for patients compared to current standard of care in this setting and across a population that encompasses a much broader definition of Claudin 18.2 positivity than for current drugs. This Priority Review of our submission speaks to the significant potential of this medicine and accelerates the ability to bring forward a new targeted approach and alternative to traditional chemotherapy for thousands of patients in the US.”

The BLA is based on results from the CLARITY-Gastric01 Phase III trial which were presented during a Presidential Symposium at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO).

In the trial, Sone-Ve reduced the risk of death by 42% compared to investigator’s choice of therapy (based on an OS hazard ratio [HR] of 0.58; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.47–0.73; p=0.000004) in the 2nd- and later line setting. Median OS was 10.6 months for patients treated with Sone-Ve compared to 6.4 months for investigator’s choice of therapy. The OS benefit observed was consistent across most predefined subgroups, including subgroups based on lower or higher CLDN18.2 expression levels.6

The tolerability profile of Sone-Ve was manageable and consistent with its known safety profile with no new safety signals identified. Fewer Grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events.6

Sone-Ve has received Orphan Drug Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Commission for the treatment of gastric and GEJ cancers. It has also received Breakthrough Designation in China for the 2nd-line treatment of gastric cancer. Regulatory applications are currently under review in the EU, China and several other countries based on the CLARITY-Gastric01 results.

Notes

Gastric and GEJ cancers

Gastric (stomach) cancer is the fifth most common cancer worldwide and the fifth-leading cause of cancer-related death.7 Nearly one million new patients were diagnosed with gastric cancer in 2024, with approximately 650,000 deaths reported globally. In many regions, its incidence has been increasing in patients younger than 50 years old, along with other gastrointestinal (GI) malignancies.7

GEJ cancer is a type of gastric cancer that arises from and spans the area where the esophagus connects to the stomach.8

Most advanced gastric cancer patients will eventually experience disease progression after standard 1st-line therapies, and subsequent lines yield poor outcomes, with median survival of 5-10 months for patients receiving 2nd and later-line systemic treatments.9-11

Each year, there are roughly 183,500 patients in the US, EU, China and Japan treated in the 2nd and later-line setting for advanced or metastatic CLDN18.2-positive, non-HER2-positive gastric/GEJ cancers.3

CLARITY-Gastric01

CLARITY-Gastric01 is a randomized, open-label, sponsor-blinded, multicenter, global Phase III trial evaluating Sone-Ve as a 2nd and later-line therapy for patients with advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, GEJ cancer or EAC with CLDN18.2 expression in 25% or more of tumor cells, with IHC+ of any intensity. In the trial, patients were randomized 1:1:1 in Stage 1 (dose selection) to Sone-Ve monotherapy 2.2 mg/kg or 1.8 mg/kg every three weeks, or investigator’s choice of therapy (including regionally accepted chemotherapies or targeted therapies), the comparator arm. In Stage 2, the trial continued with Sone-Ve 2.2 mg/kg as the recommended Phase III dose.

The efficacy analyses from this study will also provide the basis to evaluate the clinical performance of the Ventana SP455 assay for the identification of patients with advanced or metastatic gastric, GEJ or EAC cancers expressing CLDN18.2 who may benefit from Sone-Ve.

The trial is being conducted in 175 centers across 19 countries, including in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. Its dual primary endpoints are progression-free survival as assessed by blinded independent central review in the 2nd and later-line setting and OS in the 3rd and later-line setting. A key secondary endpoint is OS in the 2nd and later-line setting.

Sonesitatug Vedotin (Sone-Ve)

Sone-Ve is a novel investigational antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CLDN18.2, a protein found in the stomach lining and a validated therapeutic target in oncology, particularly for GI cancers. Sone-Ve consists of an anti-CLDN18.2 monoclonal antibody, a protease-degradable linker and a cytotoxic small molecule MMAE payload.

AstraZeneca entered into a global exclusive licence agreement with KYM Biosciences to develop and commercialize Sone-Ve in March 2023. The Company recently announced a clinical collaboration agreement with Summit Therapeutics to evaluate Sone-Ve in combination with ivonescimab, a first-in-class PD-1/VEGF bispecific, in GI cancers.

In addition to CLARITY-Gastric01, Sone-Ve is being evaluated in the CLARITY-Gastric02 Phase III trial in combination with capecitabine, with or without rilvegostomig, as a 1st-line treatment for advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, GEJ cancer and EAC. In Phase II development, Sone-Ve is being evaluated in patients with advanced solid tumors in multiple combinations across settings, including in CLDN18.2-positive pancreatic and biliary tract cancer (BTC).

AstraZeneca in GI cancers

AstraZeneca has a broad development program for the treatment of GI cancers across several medicines and a variety of tumor types and stages of disease. In 2024, GI cancers collectively represented approximately 5 million new cancer cases leading to approximately 3.3 million deaths.

Within this program, the Company is committed to improving outcomes in gastric, liver, biliary tract, esophageal, pancreatic and colorectal cancers.

Durvalumab, an anti-PDL1 antibody, is approved in the US, China, EU, Japan and other countries in combination with chemotherapy in locally advanced or metastatic BTC, in combination with tremelimumab-actl in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and in combination with FLOT chemotherapy (fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, and docetaxel) in early-stage and locally advanced gastric and GEJ cancers. Durvalumab is also approved as a monotherapy in unresectable HCC in Japan, China and the EU.

Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki, a HER2-directed ADC is approved in the US, China, EU, Japan and several other countries for HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer. Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki is jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

Olaparib, a first-in-class PARP inhibitor, is approved in the US and several other countries for the treatment of BRCA-mutated metastatic pancreatic cancer. Olaparib is developed and commercialized in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., known as MSD outside the US and Canada.

Savolitinib, an oral, potent, and highly selective MET tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), has received conditional approval in China for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer or GEJ adenocarcinoma harboring MET amplification who have progressed on at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. Savolitinib is being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and HUTCHMED.

The Company is also assessing rilvegostomig, a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody, in combination with chemotherapy as an adjuvant therapy in BTC, and in combination with fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki in previously untreated, HER2-expressing, locally advanced or metastatic BTC. Rilvegostomig is also being evaluated in combination with bevacizumab with or without tremelimumab-actl as a 1st-line treatment in patients with advanced HCC, and as a 1st-line combination treatment in patients with HER2-positive, or CLDN18.2-positive and HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric and GEJ cancers.

In addition to Sone-Ve, AstraZeneca is also advancing AZD5863, a novel CLDN18.2/CD3 T-cell engager bispecific antibody licensed from Harbour Biomed in Phase I development.

In early development, AstraZeneca is developing AZD7003, a Glypican 3 armored CAR T, in HCC. The Company is also advancing a pan-KRAS inhibitor program licensed from Jacobio Pharma, which is being evaluated in Phase I trials in advanced solid tumors with KRAS alterations, including in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

AstraZeneca in oncology

AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

The Company’s focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca’s innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca-us.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca.

References

FDA. Priority Review. Available at: https://www.fda.gov/patients/fast-track-breakthrough-therapy-accelerated-approval-priority-review/priority-review Terán E, et al. Claudin 18.2 expression in gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma: biomarker overlap and association with clinical outcomes in a European cohort. ESMO Open. 2026;11(2):106053. AstraZeneca PLC. Investor Relations Epidemiology Spreadsheet. Top 8 Countries. Available at: https://www.astrazeneca.com/investor-relations.html Davis JA, et al. Treatment heterogeneity and overall survival in patients with advanced/metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma in the United States. J Gastrointest Oncol. 2022 Jun;13(3):949-957. Cancer Research UK. Survival for stomach cancer. Available at: https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/about-cancer/stomach-cancer/survival Xu RH, Janjigian Y, Chen MH, et al. CLARITY-Gastric01: a phase 3 study of sonesitatug vedotin (Sone-Ve, AZD0901) in second or later-line advanced or metastatic Claudin 18.2-positive gastroesophageal carcinoma. Presented at: 2026 ESMO Congress; October 23-27, 2026; Madrid, Spain. Abstract LBA7. World Health Organization. International Agency for Research on Cancer. Stomach Fact Sheet. Available at: https://gco.iarc.who.int/today/en/fact-sheets-cancers/7/stomach National Cancer Institute. Gastroesophageal junction. Available at: https://www.cancer.gov/publications/dictionaries/cancer-terms/def/gastroesophageal-junction Abderhalden LA, et al. Clinical Outcomes for Previously Treated Patients with Advanced Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: A Systematic Literature Review and Meta-Analysis. J Gastrointest Cancer. 2023;54(4):1031-1045. Ford HE, et al. Docetaxel versus active symptom control for refractory oesophagogastric adenocarcinoma (COUGAR-02): an open-label, phase 3 randomised controlled trial. The Lancet Oncology. 2014;15(1):78-86. Wilke H, et al. Ramucirumab plus paclitaxel versus placebo plus paclitaxel in patients with previously treated advanced gastric or gastro-oesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (RAINBOW): a randomised, multicentre, double-blind, phase 3 trial. The Lancet Oncology. 2014;15(11):1224-1235.

US-118610 Last Updated 11/26

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