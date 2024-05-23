SUBSCRIBE
Pain

Entrance to the Vertex's headquarters building in Boston, Massachusetts
Pain
Vertex Nabs Priority Review for Non-Opioid Pain Drug, Awaits January 2025 Decision
The FDA will have six months to review Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ suzetrigine, potentially the first new class of drugs for acute pain in more than 20 years, according to the company.
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA signage at its office in Maryland
FDA
Eyenovia, Formosa Win FDA Approval for Anti-Inflammatory Eye Drops
The regulator has approved Eyenovia and Formosa’s ophthalmic clobetasol propionate solution to ease eye inflammation and pain after surgery, with a potential $1.3 billion market.
March 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Falling Pain Pill Bottles / Taylor Tiede
Latigo Launches into Non-Opioid Pain Medicine Space with $135 Million Series A
Two weeks after Vertex’s Phase III data for VX-548 reenergized the field, Latigo Biotherapeutics announced $135 million in Series A funds to push its own NaV1.8 inhibitor into Phase II.
February 13, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie