Independent DSMB recommends advancing SKY-GJB2, a novel one-time gene therapy, into Cohort 2 following review of Cohort 1 safety data

Initial clinical results expected to be presented in 2027

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ClinicalResearch--Skylark Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines for hearing loss and other monogenic disorders, has received a unanimous recommendation from the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) to advance the SONIX Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SKY-GJB2, the Company’s investigational inner-ear-targeted gene therapy for GJB2-mediated hearing loss. After reviewing the safety data from the four pediatric participants aged 2 to 7 years who were treated in the initial dose cohort, the DSMB determined that the study may proceed to the second cohort, which will enroll children aged 9 months to less than 2 years. The SONIX trial is the first clinical study evaluating a gene therapy for GJB2-mediated hearing loss.

“The DSMB's recommendation marks an important milestone for the SKY-GJB2 program and supports continued advancement of SONIX into younger children during a critical period of auditory and language development,” said Jodi Cook, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Skylark Bio. “We are encouraged by the safety profile observed to date and remain enthusiastic about the potential of SKY-GJB2 to address the underlying cause of GJB2-mediated hearing loss and transform outcomes for affected children and their families. We are grateful to the participating families, investigators, and site personnel whose partnership has made this progress possible.”

The SONIX trial is a first-in-human, multicenter, open-label Phase 1/2 study evaluating SKY-GJB2 in children aged 9 months to 7 years with genetic hearing loss caused by GJB2 mutations. The study is designed to assess safety, tolerability and preliminary evidence of improved hearing function following a single unilateral intracochlear injection of SKY-GJB2. The study remains on track to generate preliminary clinical data by year-end 2026, with initial clinical results expected to be presented in 2027. Additional information about the SONIX study is available at www.sonixstudy.com and ClinicalTrials.gov.

About SKY-GJB2 and GJB2-Related Hearing Loss

GJB2-related hearing loss is the most common genetic cause of nonsyndromic deafness and one of the most prevalent and tractable monogenic forms of hearing disorders. There are currently no approved disease-modifying treatments. Genetic changes in GJB2 disrupt the function of connexin 26, a protein essential to the gap-junction network of the inner ear and maintenance of normal hearing function.

Current treatment options, including hearing aids and cochlear implants, can provide partial access to sound but do not restore natural hearing or address the underlying biology. Outcomes vary widely, particularly among young children. SKY-GJB2 is a potential first-in-class therapy to address the underlying cause of GJB2-related hearing loss by precisely delivering a functional copy of GJB2 to supporting cells in the cochlea that naturally express connexin 26, with the goal of restoring the gap-junction network essential for hearing.

About Skylark Bio

Skylark Bio is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company developing precision, locally delivered, single-administration gene therapies for monogenic diseases, with the potential to transform patient outcomes and quality of life. The company’s lead program, SKY-GJB2, is a potential first-in-class, one-time gene therapy being evaluated in SONIX, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for GJB2-related hearing loss, the leading cause of inherited pediatric hearing loss worldwide. Skylark’s second program, SKY-AS, is designed to restore UBE3A expression for individuals with Angelman syndrome and is advancing through IND-enabling studies. Additional pipeline programs include SKY-PEN for SLC26A4-related hearing loss.

The company’s proprietary gene therapy platform combines an engineered capsid designed for broad transduction with targeted microdose delivery, cell-specific expression control, and the potential for durable therapeutic benefit. Led by a team with deep expertise in genetic medicine and supported by world-class advisors, Skylark is advancing a pipeline of innovative therapies for hearing loss, central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other genetic diseases that profoundly impact patients and families.

For more information, visit our newly launched website at Skylarkbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kevin Lui

Precision AQ

Kevin.lui@precisionaq.com

Media Contact:

Susan Sharpe

Linnden Communications

susan@linndencom.com