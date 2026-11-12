Skribe Medical advances wearable heart monitoring for cancer patients following selection for FDA innovation program

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skribe Medical, a U.S. medical technology company developing wearable cardiac monitoring for cancer care, today announced progress in its clinical development program following selection of its Aurora System for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) READI-Home Innovation Challenge. The company reports that more than 800 patients have enrolled in its ongoing NOECHO clinical study across 10 US sites and an additional site in Southeast Asia.

Certain cancer therapies can leave survivors with heart damage, a complication known as Cancer Therapy-Related Cardiac Dysfunction (CTRCD). Monitoring cardiac function often involves repeated ultrasound tests of the heart, known as echocardiograms, which can require separate appointments and add to the burden of cancer care - even resulting in treatment delays while oncologists wait for results. Skribe is developing a point-of-care assessment intended to fit into oncology visits, with a longer-term goal of enabling monitoring at home.

Aurora combines a multi-sensor adhesive patch with AI-based analysis to estimate left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF), a measure of how much blood the heart's main pumping chamber ejects with each beat. This is a key clinical metric that oncologists use today to monitor patients for potential heart-related complications. The NOECHO study evaluates Skribe's wearable measurements against echocardiography, the current gold standard.

The FDA lists Aurora among the technologies selected for the READI-Home Innovation Challenge. Participation enables early engagement and feedback on device development for home use. Selection does not constitute FDA marketing authorization or guarantee the outcome of a future regulatory submission.

"Cancer patients already face a demanding treatment journey. Checking their heart function should be easier to fit into that care," said Ryan Neely, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Skribe Medical. "We are building a wearable assessment designed to give clinicians useful cardiac information wherever patients receive care. Our clinical research and participation in READI-Home are important steps toward that goal."

Skribe was founded by Ryan Neely, Ph.D., CEO; Josh Kay, Chief Technology Officer; and Andrew Bohannon, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer. The founding team previously worked together at iota Biosciences, the wireless bioelectronics company acquired by Astellas Pharma, and brings experience developing advanced medical technologies for clinical use.

In parallel with its cardio-oncology program, Skribe is developing Resonant Body Power and Communication, a platform designed to transmit power and data across the body's surface between a central hub and battery-free sensors. The goal is to create a "wearable intranet" of sensors that enable the latest precision medicines to scale beyond areas with well-resourced health centers.

Skribe is backed by a US$1.65 million pre-seed round led by SeaX Ventures, with participation from GoAhead Ventures and Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures. The funding has supported technology development and clinical research.

As Skribe advances its technology toward broader clinical adoption, building evidence across diverse patient populations and healthcare settings is an important part of its development. This is particularly relevant in cardio-oncology, where the growing use of advanced cancer therapies is creating greater demand for accessible and scalable cardiac monitoring. To support this effort, SeaX Ventures has facilitated Skribe's clinical research in Southeast Asia, connecting the company with hospital partners and supporting the recruitment of more than 100 patients for its clinical studies. The collaboration demonstrates how Southeast Asia's clinical infrastructure can help U.S. medical technology companies accelerate clinical validation and generate evidence across different patient populations.

"For deep-tech founders, access to capital is only part of the challenge. They also need the right clinical partners to build evidence and a credible path to market," said Dr. Kid Parchariyanon, Managing Partner of SeaX Ventures. "Our work with Skribe puts our 'Time Machine' investment thesis into practice: connecting U.S. innovation with Southeast Asia's clinical expertise and hospital networks to help founders move from development toward commercialization."

About Skribe Medical

Skribe Medical is a U.S. medical technology company developing wearable tools to make cardiac assessment more accessible during cancer care. Its initial focus is estimating left ventricular ejection fraction to support the evaluation of cardiac function in cardio-oncology. The company's technology is undergoing clinical evaluation.

Learn more at skribemedical.com or reach out to info@skribemedical.com.

About SeaX Ventures

SeaX Ventures is a global venture capital firm, headquartered in San Francisco, dedicated to investing in deep-tech startups shaping the future through groundbreaking innovations. With a mission to empower entrepreneurs building exponential technologies, SeaX Ventures focuses on sectors with high potential to drive meaningful economic and environmental impact. SeaX leverages relationships with over 500 listed companies, multinationals, and major family businesses in Southeast Asia to support portfolio companies.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skribe-medical-advances-wearable-heart-monitoring-for-cancer-patients-following-selection-for-fda-innovation-program-302936027.html

SOURCE Skribe Medical