Scientific program highlights the continued evolution of the cenobamate evidence base across broader patient populations, seizure types and stages of the treatment journey

Key Facts:

SK Life Science will present 10 posters at the 2026 American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting, taking place December 4-8 in Denver, Colorado.

The scientific program reflects the continued evolution of the cenobamate evidence base beyond its established foundation in adult focal seizures, with research across broader patient populations, seizure types and stages of the treatment journey.

The presentations span three connected evidence areas: expanding understanding across populations and seizure types; illuminating treatment initiation and optimization; and reinforcing longer-term and real-world experience.

The poster program includes research in primary generalized tonic-clonic (PGTC) seizures, pediatric focal onset seizures (FOS), developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, seizure clusters, pharmacokinetics, pregnancy outcomes and real-world treatment persistence.

PARAMUS, N.J., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Life Science, Inc., a leader in the development of treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and a subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., today announced that new analyses of cenobamate will be presented at the 2026 American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting, taking place December 4-8 in Denver, Colorado.

Together, the presentations offer a broader and more connected view of cenobamate research, examining questions that range from early treatment response and pharmacokinetic-informed dosing to longer-term outcomes and experience in clinical practice.

The 10-poster program is organized around three themes: expanding scientific understanding across patient populations and seizure types; illuminating the treatment journey; and reinforcing longer-term and real-world experience.

Sunita Misra, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, SK Life Science:



"The evidence around cenobamate continues to evolve, giving us a broader and more connected understanding of treatment across the epilepsy journey. The research we are presenting at AES examines important scientific questions across different patient populations and seizure types, from treatment initiation and dose optimization to longer-term outcomes and real-world experience. Together, these findings reflect our continued commitment to generating evidence that can help inform clinical decision-making and ultimately improve care for people living with epilepsy."

Donghoon Lee, Chief Executive Officer & President, SK Biopharmaceuticals:



"Our commitment to epilepsy extends beyond any single medicine or study. We are building on our scientific foundation in the United States and globally with a long-term commitment to understanding the needs of people living with epilepsy and advancing meaningful innovation in their care. The breadth of research we are sharing at AES reflects that ambition, and our continued focus on listening to and collaborating with the clinicians, researchers, patients and advocacy organizations that make up the epilepsy community."

Selected Scientific Highlights

Broader populations and seizure types: Data include studies in adults and adolescents with primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, pediatric patients ages 2 to under 18 years with focal seizures, people with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and patients experiencing seizure clusters.

Treatment initiation and optimization: Analyses examine early response during titration, cenobamate exposure in adult and adolescent patients, population pharmacokinetics, and the effects of adjunctive cenobamate on steady-state concentrations of concomitant antiseizure medications.

Long-term and real-world experience: Presentations include interim open-label extension findings in primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, a 24-month claims analysis of treatment persistence and restart, a postmarketing global safety analysis of pregnancy outcomes, and a real-world analysis of medication burden in developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

The abstracts are available through the AES abstract search.

Poster Presentations

Poster Session 1: Saturday, Dec. 5



Posters on display from 12:00-5:30 p.m.; authors present from 12:00-2:00 p.m.

Early Response Rates With Adjunctive Cenobamate in Patients from a Phase 3 Study in Primary Generalized Tonic-Clonic Seizures (Shih et al.)



Poster 1.289

(Shih et al.) Cenobamate and Pregnancy Outcomes: A Postmarketing Global Safety Analysis (Voinescu et al.)



Poster 1.244

(Voinescu et al.) Phase 3 Clinical Study in Primary Generalized Tonic-Clonic Seizures: Comparison of Cenobamate Exposures in Adult (≥18 Years) and Adolescent (12 to <18 Years) Patients (Vashi et al.)



Poster 1.291

(Vashi et al.) Population Pharmacokinetic Analysis of Antiseizure Medications in Patients With Focal Seizures Treated With Adjunctive Cenobamate (Vashi et al.)



Poster 1.325

(Vashi et al.) Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Adjunctive Cenobamate Therapy for the Treatment of Primary Generalized Tonic-Clonic Seizures (Shih et al.)



Poster 1.293

(Shih et al.) Phase I, Open-Label, Pharmacokinetic, Dose-Escalation Study of Cenobamate in Pediatric Patients 2 to <18 Years of Age With Focal Seizures (Krishna et al.)



Poster 1.292

Poster Session 2: Sunday, Dec. 6



Posters on display from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.; authors present from 12:00-2:00 p.m.

Reduction of Seizure Clusters With Cenobamate Treatment: A Case Series (Madala et al.)



Poster 2.404

(Madala et al.) Exposure-Response Analysis of Cenobamate in Adult and Adolescent Patients With Primary Generalized Tonic-Clonic Seizures (Krishna et al.)



Poster 2.237

(Krishna et al.) Treatment Persistence and Restart Rates With Cenobamate vs Branded and Generic Antiseizure Medications Over 24 Months (Nisman et al.)



Poster 2.238

(Nisman et al.) Changes to Antiseizure Medication Burden After Initiation of Cenobamate for the Treatment of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (Labiner et al.)



Poster 2.239

Q&A

Q: What is the overarching story behind the 2026 presentations?



A: The program shows how the cenobamate evidence base continues to evolve beyond adult focal seizures. Collectively, the analyses explore broader populations and seizure types, treatment initiation and optimization, longer-term outcomes and experience in clinical practice.

Q: Do these data change the current U.S. indication for XCOPRI®?



A: No. XCOPRI is currently approved in the United States for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in adults. Several presentations evaluate investigational populations, seizure types, formulations or uses. These findings should not be interpreted as establishing safety or efficacy for any unapproved use.

Q: What do the primary generalized tonic-clonic seizure analyses add?



A: The presentations examine the treatment journey from early response during titration and exposure-response relationships to adult-adolescent pharmacokinetics and interim longer-term safety and efficacy outcomes. Each analysis should be interpreted within its study design and population.

Q: How is patient centricity reflected in the program?



A: The research addresses questions that can shape the treatment experience, including dosing, concomitant medication burden, durability, persistence, special populations and outcomes observed in clinical practice. This breadth reflects an effort to understand treatment in the context of patients' real-world needs and journeys.

Q: What are the limitations of the evidence?



A: The evidence includes different study designs and data sources. Certain analyses are retrospective, observational, postmarketing, interim or based on small case series. Findings should be interpreted according to the methods and limitations of each individual presentation.

About SK Life Science & SK Biopharmaceuticals



SK Life Science, Inc., based in Paramus, New Jersey, is a U.S. subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South Korea that focuses on developing and commercializing innovative treatments. Together, they are advancing innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and expanding into oncology through next-generation modalities, including radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT) and targeted protein degradation (TPD), while leveraging AI-driven innovation to accelerate drug development and enhance patient care. For more information, visit sklifescienceinc.com.

SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is part of SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate. SK Group continues to grow in response to the rapidly changing global business environment, demonstrating leadership across key sectors such as semiconductors, energy, ICT and biotechnology. The group is strengthening its leadership position through strategic investments, technological innovation, and global collaboration. With assets of USD 299.1 billion and revenue of USD 171.6 billion in 2025, SK Group is listed in the Fortune Global 500 companies and has 579 subsidiaries and branches worldwide. As a key player in SK Group's biotechnology sector, SK Biopharmaceuticals plays a central role in advancing pharmaceutical innovation, leveraging its integrated capabilities spanning drug discovery, clinical development, regulatory approval, and commercialization to bring innovative treatments to patients worldwide. For more information about SK Biopharmaceuticals, visit www.skbp.com/eng.

XCOPRI® and ONTOZRY® are registered trademarks of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

About XCOPRI® (cenobamate tablets) CV



Cenobamate is an antiseizure medication (ASM) discovered and developed by SK Biopharmaceuticals and SK Life Science. While the precise mechanism by which cenobamate exerts its therapeutic effect is unknown, it is believed to reduce repetitive neuronal firing by inhibiting voltage-gated sodium currents. It is also a positive allosteric modulator of the γ-aminobutyric acid (GABAA) ion channel.

Cenobamate is approved in the United States for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in adults and is available under the brand name XCOPRI® (cenobamate tablets) CV. Cenobamate can be combined with other ASMs or used alone. The recommended initial dosage of cenobamate is 12.5 mg once-daily, with titration every two weeks; it is available in six tablet strengths for once-daily dosing: 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg.

Cenobamate is also approved in the European Union and the United Kingdom, where it is marketed by Angelini Pharma under the brand name ONTOZRY®. Its global presence continues to expand across Latin America, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, and other regions through strategic partnerships, with regulatory approvals in more than 45 countries or regions worldwide.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION AND INDICATION FOR XCOPRI® (cenobamate tablets) CV

DO NOT TAKE XCOPRI IF YOU:

Are allergic to cenobamate or any of the other ingredients in XCOPRI.

Have a genetic problem (called Familial Short QT syndrome) that affects the electrical system of the heart.

XCOPRI CAN CAUSE SERIOUS SIDE EFFECTS, INCLUDING:

Allergic reactions: XCOPRI can cause serious skin rash or other serious allergic reactions which may affect organs and other parts of your body like the liver or blood cells. You may or may not have a rash with these types of reactions. Call your healthcare provider right away and go to the nearest emergency room if you have any of the following: swelling of your face, eyes, lips, or tongue, trouble swallowing or breathing, a skin rash, hives, fever, swollen glands, or sore throat that does not go away or comes and goes, painful sores in the mouth or around your eyes, yellowing of your skin or eyes, unusual bruising or bleeding, severe fatigue or weakness, severe muscle pain, frequent infections, or infections that do not go away. Take XCOPRI exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to take it. It is very important to increase your dose of XCOPRI slowly, as instructed by your healthcare provider.

QT shortening: XCOPRI may cause problems with the electrical system of the heart (QT shortening). Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms of QT shortening including fast heartbeat (heart palpitations) that last a long time or fainting.

Suicidal behavior and ideation: Antiepileptic drugs, including XCOPRI, may cause suicidal thoughts or actions in a very small number of people, about 1 in 500. Call your health care provider right away if you have any of the following symptoms, especially if they are new, worse, or worry you: thoughts about suicide or dying; attempting to commit suicide; new or worse depression, anxiety, or irritability; feeling agitated or restless; panic attacks; trouble sleeping (insomnia); acting aggressive; being angry or violent; acting on dangerous impulses; an extreme increase in activity and talking (mania); or other unusual changes in behavior or mood.

Liver problems: XCOPRI may cause liver problems. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check your liver before you start XCOPRI and while you take XCOPRI if needed. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have any symptoms of liver problems, such as: yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), nausea, vomiting, unusual darkening of the urine, or feeling tired or weak.

Nervous system problems: XCOPRI may cause problems that affect your nervous system. Symptoms of nervous system problems include: dizziness, trouble walking or with coordination, feeling sleepy and tired, trouble concentrating, remembering, and thinking clearly, and vision problems. Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous activities until you know how XCOPRI affects you.

Do not drink alcohol or take other medicines that can make you sleepy or dizzy while taking XCOPRI without first talking to your healthcare provider.

DISCONTINUATION:

Do not stop taking XCOPRI without first talking to your healthcare provider. Stopping XCOPRI suddenly can cause serious problems. Stopping seizure medicine suddenly in a patient who has epilepsy can cause seizures that will not stop (status epilepticus).

DRUG INTERACTIONS:

XCOPRI may affect the way other medicines work, and other medicines may affect how XCOPRI works. Do not start or stop other medicines without talking to your healthcare provider. Tell healthcare providers about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements.

PREGNANCY AND LACTATION:

XCOPRI may cause your birth control medicine to be less effective. Talk to your health care provider about the best birth control method to use.

Talk to your health care provider if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if XCOPRI will harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant while taking XCOPRI. You and your healthcare provider will decide if you should take XCOPRI while you are pregnant. If you become pregnant while taking XCOPRI, talk to your healthcare provider about registering with the North American Antiepileptic Drug (NAAED) Pregnancy Registry. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the safety of antiepileptic medicine during pregnancy. You can enroll in this registry by calling 1-888-233-2334 or go to www.aedpregnancyregistry.org.

Talk to your health care provider if you are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if XCOPRI passes into breastmilk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby while taking XCOPRI.

COMMON SIDE EFFECTS:

The most common side effects in patients taking XCOPRI include dizziness, sleepiness, headache, double vision, and feeling tired.

These are not all the possible side effects of XCOPRI. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or at www.fda.gov/medwatch.

DRUG ABUSE:

XCOPRI is a federally controlled substance (CV) because it can be abused or lead to dependence. Keep XCOPRI in a safe place to prevent misuse and abuse. Selling or giving away XCOPRI may harm others and is against the law.

INDICATION:

XCOPRI is a prescription medicine used to treat partial-onset seizures in adults 18 years of age and older. It is not known if XCOPRI is safe and effective in children under 18 years of age.

Please see additional patient information in the Medication Guide. This information does not take the place of talking with your healthcare provider about your condition or your treatment.

Please see full Prescribing Information.

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder. There are approximately 3.4 million people living with epilepsy in the United States, with 150,000 new cases each year in the country.1 Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, unprovoked seizures. The seizures in epilepsy may be related to a brain injury or a family tendency, but often the cause is completely unknown. Having seizures and epilepsy can affect one's safety, relationships, work, driving, and much more.2,3 People with epilepsy are at risk for accidents and other health complications, including falling, drowning, depression and sudden unexplained death in epilepsy (SUDEP).2,3 Despite the availability of many antiepileptic therapies, almost 40 percent of people with epilepsy are not able to achieve seizure freedom, meaning they have epilepsy that remains uncontrolled.4

References

Epilepsy Foundation. International Epilepsy Day. https://www.epilepsy.com/volunteer/spreading-awareness/international-epilepsy-day Epilepsy Foundation. Staying Safe. https://www.epilepsy.com/learn/seizure-first-aid-and-safety/staying-safe Epilepsy Foundation. Complications and Risks. https://www.epilepsy.com/learn/challenges-epilepsy Chen Z, Brodie MJ, Liew D, Kwan P. Treatment outcomes in patients with newly diagnosed epilepsy treated with established and new antiepileptic drugs: a 30-year longitudinal cohort study. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29279892

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SOURCE SK Life Science, Inc.