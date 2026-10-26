Seismic Therapeutic to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seismic Therapeutic, Inc. today announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Presentation: Jo Viney, CEO, 10:00am – 10:30am

Format: Company presentation and 1x1 meetings

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Location: Boston, MA

Format: 1x1 meetings

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Date: Monday, November 16 – Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Location: London, United Kingdom

Format: 1x1 meetings

In addition, members of the Seismic Therapeutic management team will also participate in a virtual fireside discussion with BTIG on Monday, November 2, 2026 at 1:00pm ET.

About Seismic Therapeutic

Seismic TherapeuticTM is a clinical-stage biotechnology company making a major shift in how immunology therapies are discovered and developed. The company has a growing preclinical stage best-in-class and first-in-class biologics pipeline, derived from its integrated IMPACT platform, to control dysregulated adaptive immunity and address multiple autoimmune diseases. The company is backed by a strong syndicate of life science investors and is located in the Boston biotechnology hub. For more information, please visit www.seismictx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and on X @Seismic_Tx.

Media Contact:

Kathryn Morris

The Yates Network

kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com

Investor Contact:

Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo

Gilmartin Group LLC

seismictx@gilmartinir.com