Seawolf Therapeutics Debuts With $100 Million to Advance DNA-Based Therapeutics

Series A financing by Versant Ventures, MPM BioImpact, Novartis Venture Fund, Eli Lilly and Company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, and others

Multi-target partnership with Sanofi with milestones for up to $1.2 billion and royalties

Company’s TRIDENT™ platform has generated sustained protein expression above therapeutic levels in primates at doses that are safe and well-tolerated

Lead proprietary program to address metabolic diseases advancing to Development Candidate

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seawolf Therapeutics (“Seawolf”) today announced its emergence from stealth, having raised $100 million to transform patient outcomes through the use of its proprietary DNA delivery platform.

Founding investor Versant Ventures led the seed round, followed by the Series A financing with Versant, MPM BioImpact, and Novartis Venture Fund (NVF), and participation from Eli Lilly and Company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Sixty Degree Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, Pathway to Cures (the philanthropic venture arm of the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation), and others.

Seawolf also announced a multi-target research collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Sanofi to develop undisclosed therapies for bleeding disorders and additional unnamed indications for up to $1.2 billion in research, development & commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on sales of any products resulting from the collaboration.

“Seawolf is charting a new course in patient care through LNP-based DNA medicines,” said Elizabeth Alcamo, Ph.D., president and CEO. “With a strong syndicate of investors and our collaboration with Sanofi, we are well-positioned to execute on our next stage of growth, which will include advancing our lead program for metabolic diseases and collaborating with Sanofi in its mission to develop therapies for patient unmet needs.”

The funds will be used to advance Seawolf’s portfolio of therapeutics that leverage its redosable lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-based DNA delivery system, TRIDENT™ (Targeted RNA-Induced DNA Expression via Nuclear Translocation). TRIDENT matches the potency, redosability, safety and scalability of RNA-based LNP therapies but overcomes their short-lived expression by delivering DNA-based payloads. To do so, the TRIDENT system consists of a proprietary LNP carrying an immune quiet DNA that encodes a therapeutic transgene and an auxiliary factor that facilitates nuclear access. Therapies built with the TRIDENT technology are potent, durable, have a clean safety profile in primates and -- unlike virus-based DNA platforms -- are redosable, providing the ability to fine-tune or supplement dosing through repeat administration.

The TRIDENT system can be deployed across a broad range of therapeutic areas, including replacing mutant genes and expressing biologics systemically. The company has demonstrated proof-of-concept of the applicability of the technology in both primates and murine preclinical models of metabolic and rare diseases.

“Nucleic acid-based therapies have advanced dramatically over the past decade,” said Tom Woiwode, Ph.D., managing director at Versant and chair of Seawolf’s board. “The Seawolf team is now delivering on the promise of using DNA to drive robust and long-term expression of therapeutic proteins directly from the patient’s own cells. I look forward to seeing this groundbreaking technology transform treatment options for patients.”

About Seawolf Therapeutics

Seawolf Therapeutics is a privately held biotechnology company dedicated to transforming patient outcomes through the use of its proprietary LNP-based DNA delivery platform. The company’s TRIDENT™ technology achieves the elusive goal of delivering DNA into the nucleus of cells to enable the long-term, stable expression of therapeutic proteins, using a non-immunogenic and redosable format. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, the company is backed by top-tier investors including Versant Ventures, MPM BioImpact, and Novartis Venture Fund. For more information, visit www.seawolftx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Kathy Vincent

KV Consulting & Management

kathy@kathyvincent.com