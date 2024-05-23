This week Lori, Greg and Tyler discuss the ⁠Accelerated Approval of Amtagvi⁠, the first one-time cell therapy for solid tumors and the first TIL therapy; the ⁠FTC and HHS probe⁠ into generic drug shortages and some recent ADC-focused raises from ⁠ProfoundBio⁠ and ⁠Firefly Bio⁠.