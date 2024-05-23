Series A
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Third Arc Bio, led by three former Johnson & Johnson executives, is advancing a portfolio of multifunctional antibodies for cancer and inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases.
After completing a buyout transaction with The Column Group to remove it from the stock exchange, NGM Bio has raised a $122M Series A to fund a registrational study for a rare liver disease drug and a Phase II trial in hyperemesis gravidarum.
Eli Lilly becomes the latest to make a major investment in immunology and inflammation, while antibody-drug conjugate biopharma Myricx Bio nets a large Series A round and new research highlights the potential and possible risks of GLP-1s.
The U.K.-based biotech is the latest to cash in on the hot antibody-drug conjugate space, closing a $115.5 million Series A round co-led by Novo Holdings and participation from Eli Lilly.
Orna Therapeutics announced Thursday it is acquiring ReNAgade Therapeutics, which launched in May 2023 with $300 million in Series A financing and is on BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2024 startups to watch this year.
SixPeaks Bio emerged from stealth Wednesday with up to $110 million, a deal with AstraZeneca and plans to take weight-loss candidates designed to preserve muscle mass toward the clinic.
The New Jersey-based biopharma will use the funds to support a Phase II study of its serotonergic psychedelic drug candidate in postpartum depression.
Enlaza Therapeutics on Tuesday announced financing led by the Life Sciences Group of J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s Private Capital division, which the California-based company will use to build its pipeline of covalent biologics.
Inflammatory disease–focused Mirador Therapeutics landed the largest early-stage VC investment in biopharma last quarter, as more companies are securing $150 million or more.
Avenzo Therapeutics on Tuesday said it will use the financing round to advance its next-generation oncology pipeline, including a potentially best-in-class CDK2 selective inhibitor.
Clasp Therapeutics announced Wednesday that the Series A funding, which was led in part by Novo Holdings, will support development of its T cell engagers for highly specific tumor targeting.
Asgard Therapeutics, a Swedish gene therapy biotech, has closed a $32 million Series A round with help from prominent pharma players as it prepares for a 2026 IND.
This week Lori, Greg and Tyler discuss the Accelerated Approval of Amtagvi, the first one-time cell therapy for solid tumors and the first TIL therapy; the FTC and HHS probe into generic drug shortages and some recent ADC-focused raises from ProfoundBio and Firefly Bio.
Two weeks after Vertex’s Phase III data for VX-548 reenergized the field, Latigo Biotherapeutics announced $135 million in Series A funds to push its own NaV1.8 inhibitor into Phase II.
