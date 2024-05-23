SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Series A

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
A 3D illustration of an antibody binding to human cell receptors
Series A
J&J Alums Raise $165M Series A for Startup to Develop Biologics for Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases
Third Arc Bio, led by three former Johnson & Johnson executives, is advancing a portfolio of multifunctional antibodies for cancer and inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases.
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
NGM Bio headquarters in San Francisco, California
Business
Newly Private NGM Bio Raises $122M for Registrational PSC Study
After completing a buyout transaction with The Column Group to remove it from the stock exchange, NGM Bio has raised a $122M Series A to fund a registrational study for a rare liver disease drug and a Phase II trial in hyperemesis gravidarum.
July 17, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Podcast
Lilly’s I&I Play, ADC Investment and GLP-1 Momentum Persists
Eli Lilly becomes the latest to make a major investment in immunology and inflammation, while antibody-drug conjugate biopharma Myricx Bio nets a large Series A round and new research highlights the potential and possible risks of GLP-1s.
July 10, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bil
Series A
Myricx Bio Raises $115M in Series A to Advance ADC With Lilly and Novo Backing
The U.K.-based biotech is the latest to cash in on the hot antibody-drug conjugate space, closing a $115.5 million Series A round co-led by Novo Holdings and participation from Eli Lilly.

July 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Two business professionals in suits shaking hands
Deals
Orna Buys Competing RNA Biotech ReNAgade After Series A Financing
Orna Therapeutics announced Thursday it is acquiring ReNAgade Therapeutics, which launched in May 2023 with $300 million in Series A financing and is on BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2024 startups to watch this year.
May 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
AstraZeneca's sign on its office in California
Business
AstraZeneca Snags Option to Buy Versant’s New Obesity Biotech SixPeaks
SixPeaks Bio emerged from stealth Wednesday with up to $110 million, a deal with AstraZeneca and plans to take weight-loss candidates designed to preserve muscle mass toward the clinic.
May 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Mother covering her face, experiencing depression symptoms
Drug Development
Novo-Backed Reunion Raises $103M Series A Financing for Psychedelic Trial
The New Jersey-based biopharma will use the funds to support a Phase II study of its serotonergic psychedelic drug candidate in postpartum depression.
May 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: A sign on a J.P. Morgan building in Hong Kong/iStock, danielvfung
Enlaza Raises $100M in Series A Financing Led by JP Morgan’s Life Sciences Group
Enlaza Therapeutics on Tuesday announced financing led by the Life Sciences Group of J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s Private Capital division, which the California-based company will use to build its pipeline of covalent biologics.
April 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Hands exchanging money for medical science objects
Top Q1 Series A Investments Highlight VC Rebound in Biopharma
Inflammatory disease–focused Mirador Therapeutics landed the largest early-stage VC investment in biopharma last quarter, as more companies are securing $150 million or more.
April 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Pictured: a cancer therapeutics collage/Nicole Bea
Avenzo Closes $150M Oversubscribed Series A-1 to Advance Cancer Therapies
Avenzo Therapeutics on Tuesday said it will use the financing round to advance its next-generation oncology pipeline, including a potentially best-in-class CDK2 selective inhibitor.
March 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: T cells attacking cancer/ iStock, Design
Clasp Emerges with $150M Series A Financing to Advance T Cell Engagers
Clasp Therapeutics announced Wednesday that the Series A funding, which was led in part by Novo Holdings, will support development of its T cell engagers for highly specific tumor targeting.
March 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Gene therapy illustration showing an inj
Drug Development
Asgard Gets $32M Series A Backing from J&J, Novo and Boehringer
Asgard Therapeutics, a Swedish gene therapy biotech, has closed a $32 million Series A round with help from prominent pharma players as it prepares for a 2026 IND.
March 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Drug Delivery
Iovance wins with Amtagvi and the ADC train chugs on
This week Lori, Greg and Tyler discuss the ⁠Accelerated Approval of Amtagvi⁠, the first one-time cell therapy for solid tumors and the first TIL therapy; the ⁠FTC and HHS probe⁠ into generic drug shortages and some recent ADC-focused raises from ⁠ProfoundBio⁠ and ⁠Firefly Bio⁠.
February 20, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Pictured: Falling Pain Pill Bottles / Taylor Tiede
Latigo Launches into Non-Opioid Pain Medicine Space with $135 Million Series A
Two weeks after Vertex’s Phase III data for VX-548 reenergized the field, Latigo Biotherapeutics announced $135 million in Series A funds to push its own NaV1.8 inhibitor into Phase II.
February 13, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Synthetica Pioneering Closes a Series A Funding Round to Support Development of Oncolytic Bacterial Therapy for Solid Tumors
July 30, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Rona Therapeutics Raises $35 Million Series A+ Financing to Advance Innovative Metabolic siRNA Pipeline in Clinic and Next Generation RNA Platforms
July 19, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Renalys Pharma Closes ¥6.0Bn Series A Financing to Advance Kidney Disease Treatments Across Asia
July 17, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
AusperBio Secures $37 Million in Series A Financing to Advance AHB-137 Clinical Development for HBV Cure
July 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
SciRhom Secures EUR 63 Million Series A Financing Round to Accelerate iRhom2-targeting Therapies in Autoimmune Diseases
July 9, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Myricx Bio Announces £90m ($114m) Series A Financing to Advance its Novel NMTi-ADC Therapeutics into Clinical Development
July 8, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Business
Fortress Biotech Announces Pause in Payment of Dividends on 9.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
July 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read