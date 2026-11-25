Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients, Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., ("Rosemont"), a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on designing and delivering medicines around patients' needs, and RoseApollo Merger Sub, Inc. ("Purchaser"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Rosemont, today announced that Purchaser has commenced a tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Shares") of Aytu for $2.70 per Share, in cash, net of applicable withholding taxes and without interest, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated November 25, 2026 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase"), and the accompanying Letter of Transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal" and, together with the Offer to Purchase and other related materials, as they may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer").

The Offer is being made pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated November 16, 2026, by and among Rosemont, Purchaser and Aytu (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Merger Agreement"). The Merger Agreement provides, among other things, that as soon as practicable following the consummation of the Offer, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement and in accordance with the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, as amended (the "DGCL"), Purchaser will be merged with and into Aytu (the "Merger") with Aytu continuing as the surviving corporation in the Merger and as a wholly owned subsidiary of Rosemont. By virtue of the Merger, each Share issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Merger (subject to certain exceptions set forth in the Merger Agreement) will be converted into the right to receive $2.70 per Share, in cash, net of applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The Merger will be governed by Section 251(h) of the DGCL and, as a result, does not require a vote of Aytu's stockholders. Purchaser may not provide any "subsequent offering period" for the Offer (within the meaning of Rule 14d-11 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended, the "Exchange Act")) without the prior written consent of Aytu.

Aytu's board of directors (the "Aytu Board") has published a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 (the "Schedule 14D-9") and filed the Schedule 14D-9 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 25, 2026. The Schedule 14D-9 includes, among other things, the unanimous recommendation of the Aytu Board that Aytu's stockholders accept the Offer and tender their Shares to Purchaser pursuant to the Offer.

The Offer and withdrawal rights will expire 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on December 16, 2026, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated (such date, or any subsequent date to which the expiration of the Offer is extended in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement, the "Expiration Date"). The Offer may be extended as provided in the Merger Agreement. Any extension, delay, termination or amendment of the Offer will be followed, as promptly as practicable, by a public announcement thereof, and such announcement, in the case of an extension, will be made no later than 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on the next business day after the previously scheduled Expiration Date. Shares that are tendered pursuant to the Offer may be withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Date and, if such Shares have not yet been accepted for payment by Purchaser pursuant to the Offer (the time of such acceptance, the "Offer Acceptance Time"), may also be withdrawn at any time after January 24, 2027, which is the 60th day after the date of the commencement of the Offer. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Offer, Purchaser will promptly accept for payment at the Offer Acceptance Time, and pay for all Shares that are validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offer as promptly as practicable after the Offer Acceptance Time.

The Offer and the Merger are not subject to any financing condition. The obligation of Purchaser to accept for payment and pay for Shares validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offer is subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set forth in Section 15 of the Offer to Purchase (collectively, the "Offer Conditions"), including the Minimum Tender Condition (as defined below) and the Legal Restraint Condition (as defined below). The "Minimum Tender Condition" means that there will have been validly tendered in the Offer and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Time that number of Shares that, together with the number of Shares, if any, then beneficially owned by Rosemont and Purchaser (together with their wholly-owned subsidiaries), would represent a majority of the Shares issued and outstanding as of the consummation of the Offer. The "Legal Restraint Condition" means that no court of competent jurisdiction or other governmental body has issued an order, decree, or ruling, enacted any law or taken any other action restraining, enjoining, or otherwise prohibiting the Offer or the Merger.

The documentation relating to the Offer (including the Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal and the Schedule 14D-9) can be accessed at the following link: www.computershareCAS.com/Aytu.

The Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and the Schedule 14D-9 (which contains the recommendation of the Aytu Board and the reasons therefor) contain important information. Aytu's stockholders should carefully read all documents in their entirety before any decision is made with respect to the Offer.

The information required to be disclosed by paragraph (d)(1) of Rule 14d-6 promulgated under the Exchange Act is contained in the Offer to Purchase and is incorporated herein by reference.

Aytu has provided Purchaser with its stockholder list, security position listings and certain other information regarding the beneficial owners of Shares for the purpose of disseminating the Offer to holders of Shares. Purchaser will send the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and other related documents to record holders of Shares and to brokers, dealers, commercial banks, trust companies and other nominees whose names appear on the stockholder list or, if applicable, who are listed as participants in a clearing agency's security position listing for subsequent transmittal to beneficial owners of Shares.

Questions or requests for assistance may be directed to Georgeson LLC, who is serving as the information agent (the "Information Agent"), at the address and telephone numbers set forth below. Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and other tender offer materials may be directed to the Information Agent or to brokers, dealers, commercial banks or trust companies. Such copies will be furnished promptly at Purchaser's expense.

Georgeson LLC

51 West 52nd Street, 6th Floor New York, NY 10019

Shareholders, Banks and Brokers

Toll Free: (866) 632-9679

Outside the U.S. and Canada: (732) 765-2855

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CONTACTS

Contacts for Aytu

Ryan Selhorn, Chief Financial Officer

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

rselhorn@aytubio.com

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners

aytu@lythampartners.com

Contacts for Rosemont

Global Media Enquiries

Jack Faulkner, Internal & External Communications Manager, Rosemont Pharmaceuticals: j ack.faulkner@rosemontpharma.com

US Media Enquiries

Michael Fitzhugh, VP, Chief of Media Strategy, Life Sci Communications: mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com

About Rosemont Pharmaceuticals

Rosemont Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company specialising in the development, manufacture and supply of oral liquid medicines. For nearly 60 years, Rosemont has focused on creating alternative dosage forms that help address the needs of patients who may have difficulty swallowing solid oral medicines.

Through its broad portfolio across multiple therapeutic areas, Rosemont works to support patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals by improving access to medicines in formulations designed to meet diverse patient needs. Rosemont Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Leeds in the United Kingdom and serves patients across international markets through a growing portfolio of licensed medicines.

For more information, please visit: www.rosemontpharma.com

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's prescription products include EXXUA® (gepirone) extended-release tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), and treatments for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Aytu is committed to delivering the Company's medications through best-in-class patient access programmes that help to enable optimal patient outcomes. For more information, please visit aytubio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements about the transaction (in which, among other things, Rosemont, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has commenced the Offer to acquire all of the outstanding Shares of Aytu and, following the consummation of the Offer, for such wholly-owned subsidiary of Rosemont to be merged with and into Aytu), the expected timetable for completing the proposed transaction, the anticipated benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction, the ability to complete the transaction or to satisfy the various closing conditions, future opportunities for Rosemont or Aytu and any other statements regarding Rosemont's or Aytu's future operations, strategic initiatives and priorities, restructuring activities, financial or operating results, capital allocation, dividend policy and payments, share repurchases, debt ratio and covenants, anticipated business levels, future earnings, planned activities, anticipated growth, market opportunities, strategies, imperatives, competitions, commitments, confidence in future results, efforts to create, enhance or otherwise unlock value, other expectations, plans, trends, outlooks, projections, prospects and targets for future periods, and any other statements that are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as "may," "will," "should," "forecast," "could," "expect," "suggest," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. These statements are predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with: uncertainties as to the timing of the tender offer and the merger; uncertainties as to how many Aytu stockholders will tender their shares in the tender offer; the possibility that the conditions to the tender offer and the merger may not be satisfied or waived; the occurrence of any event that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the effects of the transaction on relationships with employees, customers, suppliers and other business partners; potential stockholder litigation or regulatory action relating to the transaction; Aytu's overall financial and operational performance, potential adverse changes to Aytu's financial position or its business, the results of operations, strategy and plans, changes in capital markets and the ability of Aytu to finance operations in the manner expected, risks relating to gaining market acceptance of its products, its partners performing their required activities, its anticipated future cash position, regulatory and compliance challenges and future events under current and potential future collaborations. Readers should refer to the risks described in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of Aytu's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other reports and documents it files with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the tender offer documents to be filed by Rosemont and the Schedule 14D-9 to be filed by Aytu.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication is for informational purposes only and it is neither a recommendation, nor an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell Shares, nor is it a substitute for the tender offer materials that Rosemont, Purchaser or Aytu have filed with the SEC. Rosemont has filed a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO, containing the Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal and other related tender offer documents, with the SEC, and Aytu has filed the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 relating to the Offer with the SEC. The Offer is only being made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the exhibits filed with respect thereto (including the Letter of Transmittal) and other related tender offer documents filed as a part of the Schedule TO, which contain the full terms and conditions of the Offer. Aytu's stockholders are strongly advised to read the tender offer materials (including the Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal and certain other tender offer documents) and the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 carefully and in their entirety, as they may be amended or supplemented from time to time, because they contain important information about the Offer that Aytu's stockholders should consider prior to making any decisions with respect to the Offer, including the terms and conditions of the Offer. The Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal and other related tender offer documents, as well as the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9, will be sent to all stockholders of Aytu at no expense to them. The Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO, the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9, and other related documents filed with the SEC are available for free at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov and can be accessed at the following link: www.computershareCAS.com/Aytu.

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

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