Qureator Demonstrates Translational Modeling of Pharmacology and Safety of PD-1xVEGF BsAb and T-Cell Engager Using vTIME 3D Platform at SITC 2026

vTIME is a pathophysiologically relevant human tumor model that enables evaluation of efficacy and vascular toxicity on one chip, supporting its use in de-risking and accelerating oncology drug development

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qureator, a leading techbio company delivering regulatory-grade translational data through its vTIME 3D human tissue platform, presented preclinical data evaluating the dual pharmacology of a PD-1xVEGF bispecific antibody and the vascular safety profile of a T-cell engager in a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 41st Annual Meeting.

“Developing effective cancer therapies requires a deeper understanding of how treatments interact with the complex tumor microenvironment, yet traditional preclinical models often fall short of capturing these critical interactions,” said Kyu Baek, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Qureator. “These findings highlight the unique capabilities of our AI-powered vTIME model to simultaneously evaluate vascular and immune responses within a fully human, patient-relevant system, while capturing translational safety and efficacy benchmarks. By providing a more comprehensive understanding of how cancer therapies behave in human tissue systems, we believe our vTIME platform has the potential to bridge critical gaps in preclinical research, reduce development risks, and ultimately accelerate the delivery of more effective treatments to patients.”

Junfeng Wang, M.D., Ph.D., principal scientist and presenter of the poster, added, “We specifically tested our model with two of the most promising modalities in oncology, PD-1xVEGF bispecific antibodies and T-cell engagers. We were pleased to find the results provide clear mechanistic validation of its impact on human tumor cells, immune cells, and perfused human vessels, with particular insights into the therapeutic window between efficacy and CRS. The findings support vTIME as a physiologically relevant human tumor model for immune-oncology, which we believe provides essential translational insights to optimize therapeutic dosing and reduce clinical risk.”

To address the translational gap that exists in oncology drug discovery and development today, Qureator developed vTIME, which incorporates perfusable blood vessels, stromal cells, and patient-derived cancer organoids that preserve tumor heterogeneity and genetic mutations. New data presented demonstrate the model’s ability to simultaneously evaluate vascular and immune responses to therapeutic interventions, including dose-dependent changes in vessel pruning, endothelial activation, T-cell infiltration, and anti-tumor immunity. Additionally, the model resolved distinct biphasic cytokine dynamics (IFN- and IL-6) and endothelial damage associated with CRS (Cytokine Release Syndrome), while demonstrating that co-administration of anti-IL-6R protected the microvasculature without blunting anti-tumor cytotoxicity. Together, these findings support the potential of the platform to provide a more physiologically relevant approach to preclinical oncology research, helping to inform therapeutic development and reduce translational risks.

All posters are available on the SITC virtual meeting platform, here.

About vTIME

Qureator’s vascularized tumor immune micro-environment vTIME model integrates human immune cells with cancer and vasculature to replicate the human tumor microenvironment. By enabling immune cell trafficking through perfusable vessels, as well as extravasation, tumor infiltration, and 3D tumor cell killing, vTIME provides a physiologically relevant platform for evaluating immuno-oncology (IO) targets and mechanisms. This enhanced realism increases predictive power and accelerates the development of effective IO therapies.

About Qureator

Qureator is a pioneering AI-powered human biology platform company dedicated to revolutionizing drug discovery and development for complex diseases. By combining next-generation organ-on-a-chip (OoC) technology with advanced AI-driven solutions, Qureator aims to address the limitations of traditional drug discovery models. The company leverages deep biological expertise and innovative approaches to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, addressing critical unmet medical needs.

For more information, please visit www.qureator.com.

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