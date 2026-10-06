Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of QRX003 Paper in Dermatology and Therapy

Peer-Reviewed Paper Introduces QRX003 and Its Mechanism of Action in Netherton Syndrome

Case Report Details Professor Alan Irvine’s Clinical Experience Treating a Pediatric Patient Under Quoin’s Compassionate Use Program

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (“Quoin” or the “Company”), a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announced that a manuscript titled “An Investigational Mechanism-Informed Therapy for Netherton Syndrome: Introduction to QRX003 and a Pediatric Compassionate-Use Case Report” has been accepted for publication in a forthcoming issue of Dermatology and Therapy.

The peer-reviewed paper introduces QRX003, the Company’s investigational topical serine protease inhibitor lotion, and describes its mechanism of action in Netherton Syndrome. It also presents a case report from Professor Alan Irvine, consultant dermatologist at Children’s Health Ireland and professor of dermatology at Trinity College Dublin, describing his positive clinical experience treating a pediatric patient with QRX003 under Quoin’s Pediatric Compassionate Use Program. The paper describes the impact that QRX003 has had on the patient leading to fully healed skin, complete elimination of pruritus (itch) which has led to zero nightly sleep disturbances as a result and significant reduction in need for all previously required medications.

In June, Quoin reported that four of the six pediatric patients then enrolled in the Compassionate Use Program were classified as ‘Improved’ or ‘Significantly Improved’ from baseline across key clinical endpoints, with no treatment-related adverse events reported.

Separately, in August Quoin reported positive interim results from CL-QRX003-004, its ongoing Phase 2/3 study of QRX003 4% lotion in Netherton Syndrome. In the interim analysis of the first six participants to complete 12 weeks of treatment, four of six (66.7%) achieved the primary endpoint of a 1-grade or greater improvement in Investigator Global Assessment (p=0.0087 vs. a pre-specified alpha of 0.0215).

“Acceptance of this paper by a peer-reviewed dermatology journal is important recognition of the scientific rationale behind QRX003 and its potential in Netherton Syndrome. We are grateful to Professor Irvine for documenting his clinical experience treating a pediatric patient with QRX003,” said Dr. Michael Myers, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Quoin Pharmaceuticals. “Because Netherton Syndrome is a genetic disease, the experience of pediatric patients is especially important as we advance QRX003. This case report adds to the growing body of clinical evidence supporting the program, including the positive interim results from our ongoing Phase 2/3 study.”

About Netherton Syndrome

Netherton Syndrome is a rare, serious genetic skin disease caused by mutations in the SPINK5 gene. The condition is characterized by impaired skin barrier function, persistent inflammation, and increased serine protease activity in the skin. There are currently no approved therapies in the United States indicated specifically for Netherton Syndrome.

About QRX003

QRX003 is an investigational topical serine protease inhibitor lotion in late-stage development for Netherton Syndrome and other orphan skin diseases. QRX003 has been granted Orphan Drug, Rare Pediatric Disease, and Fast Track designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union and Japan. QRX003 lotion (4%) is currently being evaluated in whole-body clinical trials in patients with Netherton Syndrome, including the Phase 2/3 study CL-QRX003-004.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities, and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline is focused on two key platform products, QRX003 and QRX009, that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Pachyonychia Congenita, Gorlin Syndrome and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, Venous Malformations, Angiofibromas and others. For more information, visit: www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The Company cautions that statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances, such as “expect,” “intend,” “hope,” “plan,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “believe,” “may,” and “will,” among others. This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to: QRX003 potentially becoming the first approved treatment for Netherton Syndrome; QRX003 having the potential to change the course of Netherton Syndrome in patients treated with this product; and Quoin’s belief that its products in development collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Pachyonychia Congenita, Gorlin Syndrome, Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, microcystic lymphatic malformations, venous malformations, angiofibromas and others.

Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to pursue its regulatory strategy; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements; the Company’s ability to complete clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

For further information, contact:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Dr. Michael Myers, Ph.D., CEO

mmyers@quoinpharma.com