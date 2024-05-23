Academia
A new observational study from the University of Iowa points to the potential of alpha-blocker drugs, commonly used to treat enlarged prostates, as a preventive therapeutic option for dementia with Lewy bodies.
Following a series of clinical failures, optimism builds for the first disease-modifying treatment.
In a joint conference event on Monday, cell therapy pioneer Carl June revealed unpublished results showing that in around 1,500 patients treated with CAR-T therapies, no cases of secondary malignancy could be definitively linked to the treatment.
A one-time treatment for Parkinson’s disease could be a ‘market changer,’ experts told BioSpace, adding that cell therapies could limit the adverse effects seen with current drugs.
Less than half of cancer drugs approved via the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway between 2013 and 2017 showed clinical benefit in confirmatory trials in terms of overall survival or quality of life, according to the paper.
Exosomes show potential to treat myriad conditions, including cancer and inflammation, but experts are divided on whether the therapies are ready for the limelight.
Patient advocacy groups aided in the development of the very first marketed drugs for certain rare diseases, including progeria and Friedreich’s ataxia.
The newly proposed salary increase for NIH-funded postdocs would not make the positions competitive with what the industry offers, experts said.
CBER Director Peter Marks recently spoke in favor of single-arm trials in certain situations, but clinicians and ethicists say there are several variables to consider.
A new study published in the BMJ found strong financial ties between the pharmaceutical industry and physicians serving as panelists and task force members of the DSM-5.
Following the FDA’s November announcement of an investigation into 20 cases of T cell lymphoma recipients of CAR-T therapies, a cadre of cancer and cell therapy leaders published their assessment in Nature.
While GLP-1 drugs have exploded in popularity, they don’t work for everyone, and experts say phenotyping based on a greater understanding of the disease is the future of obesity treatment.
The agency is investigating reports of secondary blood cancers in patients who have received certain CAR T cell therapies, but experts say the risk is low and is outweighed by the terminal nature of some cancers.
A recent report by Tufts Medical Center reveals impressive approval rates for durable cell and gene therapies, but experts urge caution over persistent safety and accessibility concerns.
The new Rice Biotech Launch Pad aims to harness local resources to grease the skids of innovation, from the lab to the clinic.
