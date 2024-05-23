SUBSCRIBE
Dementia in senior people. Memory loss. Awareness of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, stroke, seizure, or mental health. Neurology and Psychology care. Science and medicine concept
Prostate Drugs May Find New Use in Reducing Risk of Dementia: Study
A new observational study from the University of Iowa points to the potential of alpha-blocker drugs, commonly used to treat enlarged prostates, as a preventive therapeutic option for dementia with Lewy bodies.
June 20, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: a collage of genetic indicators surrounding a patient with Huntington’s disease
Drug Development
30 Years After Genetic Discovery, Huntington’s Patients Still Waiting
Following a series of clinical failures, optimism builds for the first disease-modifying treatment.
May 20, 2024
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
3D illustration of a T cell killing a cancer cell
Drug Development
Preliminary Findings Point to Low Risk of Secondary Cancers from CAR-T Therapies
In a joint conference event on Monday, cell therapy pioneer Carl June revealed unpublished results showing that in around 1,500 patients treated with CAR-T therapies, no cases of secondary malignancy could be definitively linked to the treatment.
May 7, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Collage of a brain and stem cells/Taylor
Drug Development
Early Data Indicate Cell Therapies Could ‘Reset the Clock’ in Parkinson’s
A one-time treatment for Parkinson’s disease could be a ‘market changer,’ experts told BioSpace, adding that cell therapies could limit the adverse effects seen with current drugs.
April 18, 2024
5 min read
Patience Asanga
Pictured: Arrows pointing both ways over a cancel cell
Policy
AACR: Study Suggests Accelerated Approval Doesn’t Always Lead to Clinical Benefit
Less than half of cancer drugs approved via the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway between 2013 and 2017 showed clinical benefit in confirmatory trials in terms of overall survival or quality of life, according to the paper.
April 10, 2024
3 min read
Ben Hargreaves
Pictured: a conceptual drawing of the small extrac
Drug Development
Exosome Therapeutics Are Paving a Path to Clinical Readiness
Exosomes show potential to treat myriad conditions, including cancer and inflammation, but experts are divided on whether the therapies are ready for the limelight.
March 4, 2024
6 min read
Sruthi S. Balakrishnan
Pictured: A physician stands with a family against
Turning to Patients to Help Drive Rare Disease Drug Development
Patient advocacy groups aided in the development of the very first marketed drugs for certain rare diseases, including progeria and Friedreich’s ataxia.
February 22, 2024
9 min read
Shawna Williams
Pictured: Illustration of computer and other work-
NIH Committee’s $70K Salary Recommendation for Postdocs Criticized as ‘Not Enough’
The newly proposed salary increase for NIH-funded postdocs would not make the positions competitive with what the industry offers, experts said.
January 24, 2024
4 min read
Aayushi Pratap
Pictured: Randomized data over a strand of DNA/Nic
Policy
FDA’s Marks Advocates for Flexibility in Rare Disease Gene Therapy Trials
CBER Director Peter Marks recently spoke in favor of single-arm trials in certain situations, but clinicians and ethicists say there are several variables to consider.
January 18, 2024
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: A silhouette of a woman sitting on the f
DSM-5 Panel Members Received $14.2M in Industry Funding: Study
A new study published in the BMJ found strong financial ties between the pharmaceutical industry and physicians serving as panelists and task force members of the DSM-5.
January 11, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
3d render of cytotoxic CAR exosomes secreted by engineered T immune cells
CAR T Cell Therapy Is a Comparatively Low-Risk Cancer Treatment: Industry Experts
Following the FDA’s November announcement of an investigation into 20 cases of T cell lymphoma recipients of CAR-T therapies, a cadre of cancer and cell therapy leaders published their assessment in Nature.
January 9, 2024
3 min read
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Visualization of genetic phenotypes over
Drug Development
The Era of Precision Obesity Medicine Is Here
While GLP-1 drugs have exploded in popularity, they don’t work for everyone, and experts say phenotyping based on a greater understanding of the disease is the future of obesity treatment.
January 3, 2024
4 min read
Kate Goodwin
3d render of cytotoxic CAR exosomes secreted by engineered T immune cells
Policy
Oncologists Defend CAR-T After FDA Advisory
The agency is investigating reports of secondary blood cancers in patients who have received certain CAR T cell therapies, but experts say the risk is low and is outweighed by the terminal nature of some cancers.
December 13, 2023
6 min read
Jill Neimark
Pictured: 3D illustration of a DNA double-helix
Drug Development
Study Highlights Standout Clinical Success of Certain Cell and Gene Therapies
A recent report by Tufts Medical Center reveals impressive approval rates for durable cell and gene therapies, but experts urge caution over persistent safety and accessibility concerns.
November 2, 2023
5 min read
Aayushi Pratap
A park in Houston with skyscrapers in the backgrou
Drug Development
Biotech Accelerator Debuts in Houston
The new Rice Biotech Launch Pad aims to harness local resources to grease the skids of innovation, from the lab to the clinic.
October 18, 2023
3 min read
Charlotte LoBuono
Press Releases
Press Release: Sarclisa induction treatment demonstrated significantly improved progression-free survival in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma eligible for transplant
August 8, 2024
12 min read
Press Releases
From Lab Work to Lesson Planning: The EnCorps Approach to Transforming Bay Area Education with the Help of STEM Professionals
August 6, 2024
9 min read
Press Releases
AuraVax recognizes the University of Houston for publication on intranasal NanoSTING, a broad-spectrum host-directed therapeutic for respiratory viruses
July 31, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
deCODE genetics: Variants in the genome affect DNA methylation
July 24, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
Immunotherapy approach shows potential in some people with metastatic solid tumors
July 15, 2024
4 min read
BioCapital
Mytonomy Joins the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ PROMs Vendor Program
June 28, 2024
3 min read
Business
Robert L. Ferris, MD, PhD, Appointed Executive Director of UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center
June 19, 2024
5 min read
BioMidwest
First Ascent Biomedical Presents Findings from Clinical Studies in Pediatric and Adult Cancers Using its AI-Enhanced Functional Precision Medicine Platform at ASCO 2024
June 1, 2024
7 min read
Korea University Study Reveals that Gastric Cancer Surgery May Reduce Heart Disease Risk
May 31, 2024
3 min read
Pharm Country
HSS Launches Clinical Trial to Address Post-Traumatic Osteoarthritis after ACL Revision Surgery
May 20, 2024
5 min read
Business
Albert Einstein College of Medicine Names Yoon Kang, M.D., Vice Dean for Education
May 7, 2024
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Clinical Study Highlights Improvements to Gut Microbiome and Autism Spectrum Disorder Symptoms with Use of Custom Probiotics
May 7, 2024
5 min read
Genetown
BostonGene and the Medical College of Wisconsin Announce the Publication and Journal Cover Feature in Gastroenterology Highlighting Transcriptomic-Based Tumor Microenvironment Classification for Precision Medicine in Pancreatic Cancer
May 6, 2024
5 min read
BioMidwest
Anova to Manage Study of DB107 Following Newly Awarded $11.8M CIRM Grant
May 1, 2024
5 min read
Lone Star Bio
Using AI to Improve Diagnosis of Rare Genetic Disorders
April 25, 2024
5 min read
Policy
Clinical Trial by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute, HCA Healthcare, UCI Health and CDC Identifies Strategy to Rapidly Detect and Respond to Hospital Outbreaks Using Algorithm-Driven Technology
April 23, 2024
7 min read
Business
Groundbreaking treatment approach shows promise in hard-to-treat cancers
April 11, 2024
2 min read
BioCapital
Empowering Change: AMCP Foundation partners with Moda Health and Novo Nordisk Inc., launching a Health Disparities Research Internship
April 3, 2024
4 min read
Biotech Beach
New Scientific Publication Shows LB-100, Lixte’s Lead Clinical Compound, Can Force Cancer Cells to Give Up Their Cancer-Causing Properties
March 27, 2024
4 min read
BioMidwest
World’s first field-installed, clinically approved parallel transmit 7T MRI scanner resides at Auburn University
March 26, 2024
5 min read
