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Prolynx to Present Preclinical Data at ObesityWeek® 2026 Demonstrating the Potential for Quarterly Dosing with its Platform and Pipeline of Ultra-Long-Acting Anti-Obesity Peptides

November 10, 2026 | 
2 min read

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prolynx, a biotechnology company developing a next-generation portfolio of ultra-long-acting medicines for obesity and related metabolic diseases, today announced that it will present three posters at ObesityWeek® 2026, The Obesity Society’s 44th Annual Meeting, taking place November 14–17, 2026, in Washington, D.C. The presentations highlight preclinical data using the company’s proprietary hydrogel microsphere platform, which is designed to enable once-monthly to once-quarterly dosing.

Most long-acting obesity peptides rely on fatty-acid lipidation, which binds the drug to albumin and generally limits practical half-life to about one week. Prolynx’s platform takes a different approach. Peptides are covalently tethered to hydrogel microspheres through releasable linkers with a preprogrammed cleavage rate, so half-life is set by linker chemistry rather than by the peptide alone. The data at ObesityWeek will showcase their platform and portfolio of obesity-focused medicines.

All three posters will be presented on Saturday, November 14, 2026, 7:30-8:30 p.m. ET. 

Poster No. 101: Ultralong-Acting Amylin Agonist Elicits Sustained 12-Week Weight Loss in DIO Rats After Single Dose

Poster No. 228: Unlipidated Anti-Obesity Peptides Achieve Body Weight Reductions Similar to Those of Lipidated Counterparts

Poster No. 236: A Platform for Ultralong-Acting Anti-Obesity Peptide Therapeutics Independent of Lipidation

About Prolynx

Prolynx is a biotechnology company with a vision to become the industry leader in ultra-long-acting medicines that improve outcomes for people living with obesity, cardiometabolic and other diseases. Its proprietary, first-in-category platform covalently tethers native peptides to biodegradable hydrogel microspheres through independently tuned releasable linkers that cleave at a preprogrammed rate, so half-life is governed by release from the depot rather than just by clearance alone. The result is highly predictable pharmacokinetics with low peak-to-trough fluctuation, designed to improve tolerability, enable reliable translation from nonclinical models to people, and advance a next-generation portfolio of incretin and non-incretin therapeutics dosed once monthly or once quarterly. Backed by leading investors including 5AM Ventures, OrbiMed and Monograph Capital, Prolynx is based in Emeryville, Calif. For more information, visit prolynxinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Contact

Sarah Mishek
SCIENT
smishek@scientpr.com


Northern California Events Pipeline Data Preclinical Obesity Peptides
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