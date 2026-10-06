Piramal Pharma Solutions Launches New Microbiology Laboratory at Its Lexington, KY Sterile Injectable Facility

The new microbiology laboratory and sterility testing suite are designed for GMP drug product applications.

This addition is part of the broader Lexington expansion and includes a dedicated sterility testing isolator, three new biosafety cabinets, and enhanced laboratory capacity.

The remainder of the expansion, including commercial-scale fill/finish, is expected to be online in late 2027.

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Solutions ("PPS"), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and part of Piramal Pharma Ltd. ("PPL") (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), has opened a new microbiology laboratory at its sterile injectable facility in Lexington, Kentucky. This addition marks a significant step forward in PPS' ongoing $85 million Lexington expansion, aimed at enhancing commercial-scale capabilities and improving operational efficiency. The new laboratory was released for routine GMP use on September 11, 2026, and shortly thereafter, its new sterility testing suite was conditionally approved, making the lab one of the first major components to come online in the expansion. The full manufacturing expansion is expected to be operational in late 2027.

The new lab more than triples the site's existing microbiology testing space, supporting improved laboratory workflow and providing additional capacity to accommodate future growth. The added space features three new biosafety cabinets, allowing PPS to run concurrent tests and reduce sample queue times. All incubators have also been consolidated within the new lab, further streamlining workflow and improving monitoring and accessibility across testing activities.

A key element of the lab is a dedicated sterility testing suite with a Grade C background environment, representing a major upgrade from the previously non-classified area. At its center is a fully integrated, Grade A sterility testing isolator that doubles the site's sterility testing capacity and allows multiple samples to be processed simultaneously. By supporting both open and closed filtration methods, the new isolator provides greater flexibility to meet a wider range of product testing requirements. The area also includes built-in pass-throughs to move samples directly from the manufacturing floor to the lab, reducing contamination risk and protecting product integrity.

These enhancements are expected to reduce testing times by up to 50%, accelerating batch releases, minimizing bottlenecks, and smoothing transitions as programs move from clinical to commercial stages. The new infrastructure also reinforces the site's contamination control and sterility assurance capabilities, while the added capacity reduces supply risk and prepares the site for commercial-scale demand.

"The new microbiology laboratory represents an important milestone in our Lexington expansion journey," said Nathan Richardson, VP and Site Head, Piramal Pharma Solutions Lexington. "By enhancing sterility testing and microbiological quality capabilities, we are further strengthening our ability to support clients with high quality, reliable, and responsive services throughout the product life cycle. This investment reflects our continued commitment to operational excellence, patient safety, and the future growth of sterile injectable manufacturing in Lexington."

The new microbiology lab solidifies PPS' position as a leader in sterile injectables, empowering Lexington to deliver high quality, reliable, and patient-focused services to small molecule, bioconjugate, and peptide modality clients worldwide.

About Piramal Pharma Solutions



Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process and pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products and services, and potent solid oral drug products. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines and gene therapies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's subsidiary, Yapan Bio Private Limited.

For more information visit: Piramal Pharma Solutions | LinkedIn| Facebook | X

About Piramal Pharma Limited



Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17 global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the Piramal Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market.

For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/piramal-pharma-solutions-launches-new-microbiology-laboratory-at-its-lexington-ky-sterile-injectable-facility-302895074.html

SOURCE Piramal Pharma Solutions