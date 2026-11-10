OncoNano Medicine Appoints Brett P. Giroir, MD, as Chief Executive Officer

Former Acting FDA Commissioner and U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health to lead the company's continued clinical development and strategic growth

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OncoNano Medicine, Inc. (“OncoNano”), a clinical-stage oncology company advancing targeted cancer therapies using proprietary polymer technologies, today announced the appointment of Brett P. Giroir, MD, as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Giroir, who has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Interim CEO, will lead the company as it advances its clinical and preclinical programs and expands strategic partnerships.

Dr. Giroir is a physician-scientist and former four-star admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps who has held senior leadership roles across government and academia. As the 16th Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), he served on the White House Coronavirus Task Force as the national lead for COVID-19 testing and as Acting Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Earlier in his career, he was an office director at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the first physician to hold that role, and later as Vice Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System and CEO of the Texas A&M Health Science Center. Dr. Giroir has been on OncoNano’s Board of Directors since December 2021.

“Having worked closely with the OncoNano team, I've seen firsthand the potential of our technology and the strength of our team,” said Dr. Giroir. “We have made significant progress, advancing a clinical-stage immunotherapy program and building a pipeline of targeted cancer therapies, while demonstrating the versatility of our technology across a broad range of therapeutic payloads. My focus will be on advancing these programs, expanding our partnerships and moving promising new therapies closer to patients.”

OncoNano is advancing a pipeline of targeted cancer therapies through its proprietary ON-BOARD™ and OMNI™ platforms. The company's lead clinical-stage program, ONM-501, is a dual-activating STING agonist currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. OncoNano is also developing polymer drug conjugates and other targeted therapies using its ON-BOARD™ micelle platform, which is designed to selectively deliver therapeutic payloads to the acidic tumor microenvironment. The company is expanding applications of its technology through strategic collaborations, including an ongoing research collaboration with Gilead Sciences.

“Brett has been an exceptional steward of OncoNano as Chairman and Interim CEO, and the Board is confident he is the right leader for this next phase,” said John Dyett, member of the OncoNano Medicine Board of Directors and Co-Founder and Managing Director of Salem Partners.“His scientific credibility, regulatory experience and deep relationships across government and industry position the company to advance ONM-501, grow our partnerships and bring new options to patients with hard-to-treat cancers.”

About OncoNano Medicine

OncoNano Medicine is a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted cancer therapies using proprietary polymer technologies. The company's ON-BOARD™ platform is designed to selectively deliver therapeutic payloads to the acidic tumor microenvironment, while its OMNI™ platform is designed to stimulate antitumor immune responses. OncoNano is advancing a pipeline of precision oncology therapeutics and pursuing strategic partnerships to expand the applications of its technologies across multiple cancer types. For more information, visit www.onconano.com.

OncoNano Medicine

LA Communications

Lauren Arnold

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Lauren@LACommunications.net