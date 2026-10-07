OmniAb Highlights Partner Pipeline, xPloration® Plans and Outlook, and Introduces the OmniTides™ Platform at Investor & Analyst Day

Formal presentation begins today, October 6, 2026, at 11 a.m. ET

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OABI #OABI--OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI), a provider of cutting-edge discovery research technology to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics, today hosts its Investor & Analyst Day in Emeryville, CA. With a full presentation agenda, the event highlights recent partner developments, the broader roll out of the xPloration® platform, and introduces the OmniTides™ peptide discovery platform and brand.

“We look forward to bringing together our investment community and sharing a closer look at our technologies and capabilities, our strategy and the exciting opportunities ahead,” said Matt Foehr, Chief Executive Officer of OmniAb. “At our Investor & Analyst Day, we have the opportunity to discuss our priorities and our plans related to our increasingly efficient business model, review the variety of ways we are creating value with technology licensing, and outline how we are positioning the company for sustainable, long-term growth. Those attending here at our Emeryville headquarters are also getting to experience demonstrations of our powerful xPloration platform, that we see as an additional pillar of significant value and growth for the business.”

Featured Highlights at the Investor & Analyst Day:

OmniAb is highlighting its partner pipeline and partnerships as a key pillar of value for the business, with substantial contracted downstream potential milestones and royalties from a growing portfolio of later-stage programs that are described as best-in-class or first-in-class by its partners. Based on partner disclosures, OmniAb sees potential for primary completion of as many as 19 clinical trials evaluating OmniAb-derived drugs in the remaining months of 2026 and in 2027. OmniAb’s broad and growing base of partnerships provides a unique vantage point on the industry and informs the company’s strategic priorities as it leverages its highly differentiated suite of technologies.

xPloration Platform – Plans and Outlook

Beginning this month, the xPloration platform will be available for purchase by all customers, expanding commercial access beyond the Partner Access Program launched in 2025. Informed by positive partner feedback and primary market research, the broader launch of xPloration addresses a market opportunity of more than $500 million.

xPloration is an AI-powered, high-throughput single B-cell screening platform designed to streamline antibody discovery workflows by screening millions of antibody-secreting B cells and rapidly recovering thousands of antibody sequences, that:

Isolates B cells into approximately 1.5 million individual capillaries using proprietary chip technologies, with target cells loaded onto the array in less than 15 minutes;

Screens cells for desired antibody characteristics using automated imaging and AI/computer-vision analysis;

Can identify thousands of promising cells/positive hits in real time, with precision laser capability extracting selected live cells for immediate sequencing.

The expansion of commercial access for xPloration creates synergistic opportunities across OmniAb’s business lines, including technology licensing, and comes at a time when the industry is embracing the value of lab automation and big data generation for discovery.

The xPloration platform is positioned to deliver durable revenue streams to the business from instruments and related consumables. OmniAb expects xPloration revenue in 2026 to be between $2 million and $3 million and expects xPloration revenue to double in 2027 and to double again in 2028.

Introduction of OmniTides

OmniAb is introducing OmniTides, its peptide discovery offering powered by the OmniUltra™ transgenic chicken platform. The OmniTides platform is designed to provide an integrated discovery-to-synthesis workflow, with available peptide manufacturing by qualified CROs, to generate tailored, naturally optimized peptides for a range of therapeutic applications. By harnessing natural immune diversification, the platform offers a differentiated approach designed to identify functionally diverse OmniTide™ peptide candidates. The platform incorporates in vivo optimization driven by Biological Intelligence™ early in discovery and can support efficient progression to chemical synthesis and development.

The event is expected to begin with formal presentations at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT. Participation is available for both in-person and virtual options, with a live webcast and presentation materials available on OmniAb investor relations page.

A replay of the webcast and presentation materials will be available following the event.

About OmniAb

OmniAb licenses cutting-edge discovery research technology to pharmaceutical and biotech companies and academic institutions to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Our technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and is designed to quickly identify optimal antibodies and other target-binding proteins for our partners’ drug development efforts. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is what we call Biological Intelligence™, which powers the immune systems of our proprietary, engineered transgenic animals to create optimized antibody candidates for human therapeutics. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry. These technologies paired with xPloration, our AI-powered high-throughput single B-cell screening platform, are used to identify fully-human antibodies with exceptional performance and developability characteristics. We provide our partners both integrated end-to-end capabilities and highly customizable offerings, which address critical industry challenges and provide optimized discovery solutions. Our business model aligns scientific and economic interests of our partners through structured agreements that generally include upfront/access fees, service revenue, milestones and royalties on commercial sales.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

OmniAb cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the value of our portfolio and growth prospects of our business, including expected revenues from xPloration and the durability thereof; the ability to leverage our technologies and business and to do so efficiently; the ability to add new partners and programs; the potential addressable markets for our technologies; the ability to expand the reach of our technologies, including xPloration, OmniUltra and OmniTides; continuation of our innovation efforts and the expected value and performance of our technologies, including their potential to enable the discovery of next generation therapeutics, and the opportunities they may create; expectations regarding the potential for our partners’ product candidates to be first-in-class or best-in-class; and the timing of the completion of clinical trials by our partners. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: our future operating results and success are dependent on acceptance of our technology platform and technologies by new and existing partners, as well as on the eventual development, approval and commercialization of products developed by our partners for which we have little or no control over the development plan, regulatory strategy or commercialization efforts; biopharmaceutical development is inherently uncertain; risks arising from changes in technology; the competitive environment in the life sciences and biotechnology platform market; our failure to maintain, protect and defend our intellectual property rights; difficulties with performance of third parties we will rely on for our business; government healthcare reform, legislative measures and regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; we may not achieve our projected revenues from xPloration; our operating expenses may be higher than we anticipate, including if we decide to engage in activities not currently in our plan or if we face unexpected, or higher than anticipated, expenses; we may use our capital resources sooner than we expect; and other risks described in our prior press releases and filings with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

OmniAb, Inc.

investors@OmniAb.com

X@OmniAbTech

Alliance Advisors IR

Vivian Cervantes

vcervantes@allianceadvisors.com

(973) 873-7724