Nuvation Bio Presented Additional Long-Term Follow-Up Data from Phase 2 Study of Safusidenib in IDH1-Mutant Glioma at the 2026 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

With nearly 40 months of follow-up, additional updated data from J201 study show the confirmed clinical benefit rate was 81.5% in patients with Grade 2 IDH1-mutant glioma

Patients achieved a median target lesion reduction of 27.2%

Topline long-term follow-up results were previously announced in July 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment, announced new long-term follow-up data from the Phase 2 (J201) study of investigational safusidenib in patients with chemotherapy- and radiotherapy-naïve grade 2 IDH1-mutant glioma. The data, presented at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) 31st Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, demonstrated durable responses after longer follow-up, with a manageable safety profile.

"Patients with IDH1-mutant glioma are often diagnosed in the prime of their lives and face the long-term uncertainty of disease progression alongside the potential neurocognitive toll and toxicities of radiation and chemotherapy," said Yoshiki Arakawa, M.D., Ph.D., Kyoto University Graduate School of Medicine and lead author of the study. "The mature data presented at SNO—highlighted by a clinical benefit rate above 80%, sustained tumor shrinkage, and a low discontinuation rate over nearly four years of median exposure—further support safusidenib as a promising therapy that could provide meaningful, long-term disease control while deferring more toxic interventions."

As previously reported, at a median of 38.8 months follow-up, the J201 study demonstrated a confirmed objective response rate (cORR) of 52% and a 36-month progression-free survival rate of 79%. Highlights of the new findings include the following:

The centrally assessed confirmed clinical benefit rate, per Response Assessment in Neuro-Oncology for low grade gliomas criteria, was 81.5% (95% CI: 61.9–93.7).

The centrally assessed cORR was 51.9%, comprising 14.8% partial responses (4/27) and 37.0% minor responses (10/27).

Median duration of response was not reached at the time of data cutoff. Median time to response was 14.1 months.

Median best percent change in target lesion size was -27.2%.

The majority of patients were on treatment for more than 36 months, with treatment still ongoing at the time of data cutoff.

Median duration of safusidenib exposure was 46.7 months; with longer follow-up, the safety profile of safusidenib remained consistent with previous reports, with no new safety signals identified.

"These compelling long-term data reinforce our confidence in safusidenib's differentiated profile and potential to deliver sustained disease control," said David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio. "As we advance our global pivotal Phase 3 SIGMA study and expand evaluation into more settings, these results bring us closer to our goal of delivering a transformative medicine across the entire continuum of IDH1-mutant glioma."

Safusidenib continued to demonstrate a manageable safety profile consistent with previous reports, with no new safety signals identified. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were alopecia (59.3%), arthralgia (55.6%), skin hyperpigmentation (51.9%), increased ALT (40.7%), and rash (37.0%). TEAEs were mostly low-grade and manageable with dose modifications and resulted in treatment discontinuation in 11.1% (3/27) of patients.

In August 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for safusidenib for the treatment of patients with IDH1-mutant glioma.

To review the poster, visit the Publications section of Nuvation Bio's website.

About IDH1-mutant Glioma



Gliomas are the most common type of brain cancer in adults worldwide. In the U.S., nearly 2,500 people are diagnosed with IDH-mutant gliomas each year, of which more than 95% harbor a mutation in the IDH1 gene. Most patients are diagnosed in their 30s and 40s. While patients with IDH1 mutations generally have longer survival times than those with wild-type IDH1, gliomas are not currently curable and prognosis worsens for those with high-risk features, including high grade tumors.

About Safusidenib



Safusidenib is an investigational, oral, brain-penetrant, selective inhibitor of mutant IDH1. It is being studied in patient populations with significant unmet medical need, including settings where there are limited or no approved targeted treatment options. In Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical studies, safusidenib demonstrated encouraging clinical activity, including delayed disease progression and durable responses across a range of tumor grades and risk groups, with a favorable risk-benefit profile. These early findings support further investigation of safusidenib in the currently enrolling Phase 3 SIGMA study, as well as in the Phase 3 G307 study in regions where vorasidenib is not yet approved or accessible and the Phase 2 G209 study in patients whose cancer has progressed on vorasidenib.

About the SIGMA (G203) Study



SIGMA is a pivotal Phase 3 study that will evaluate safusidenib compared to placebo as a maintenance therapy after standard-of-care in IDH1-mutant astrocytoma with high-risk features. The pivotal portion of the study will enroll approximately 300 patients.

A separate, exploratory, non-pivotal cohort will evaluate safusidenib in participants with grade 3 IDH1-mutant oligodendroglioma who have not yet received chemotherapy or radiotherapy. The primary endpoint is objective response rate. This cohort is expected to enroll approximately 40 patients.

About Nuvation Bio



Nuvation Bio is a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment with the goal of developing therapies that create a profound, positive impact on patients' lives. Our diverse pipeline includes taletrectinib (IBTROZI®), a next-generation ROS1 inhibitor; safusidenib, a brain-penetrant IDH1 inhibitor; and an innovative drug-drug conjugate (DDC) program.

Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.nuvationbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X (@nuvationbioinc).

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our development plans for safusidenib and statements regarding safusidenib's therapeutic potential. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management team of Nuvation Bio and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the challenges associated with conducting drug discovery and commercialization, and initiating or conducting clinical studies due to, among other things, difficulties or delays in the regulatory process, enrolling subjects or manufacturing or acquiring necessary products; the emergence or worsening of adverse events or other undesirable side effects; risks associated with preliminary and interim data, which may not be representative of more mature data; physician and patient behavior; and competitive developments. Risks and uncertainties facing Nuvation Bio are described more fully in its Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 4, 2026, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents that Nuvation Bio has filed or will file with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Nuvation Bio disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, supplement or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Nuvation Bio Investor Contact



JR DeVita



ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact



Kaitlyn Nealy



media@nuvationbio.com

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