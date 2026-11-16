SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme - November 16, 2026

November 16, 2026 | 
3 min read

Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 16 November 2026 – On 6 May 2026, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 15 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026.

Under the programme initiated 6 May 2026, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 11,200,000,010.45 in the period from 6 May 2026 to 1 February 2027.

Since the announcement 9 November, the following transactions have been made:

 Number of
B shares		Average
purchase price		Transaction
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement27,845,000 8,008,013,722
9 November 2026230,000273.1962,833,589
10 November 2026225,000273.5361,543,729
11 November 2026225,000272.6161,336,770
12 November 2026225,000276.3962,188,860
13 November 2026225,000276.2562,156,610
Accumulated under the programme28,975,000 8,318,073,280

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

Transactions related to Novo Nordisk’s incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer from Novo Nordisk of 129,745 B shares in the period from from 9 November 2026 to 13 November 2026 The shares in these transactions were not part of the Safe Harbour repurchase programme.
With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 57,645,131 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 15 billion during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026. As of 13 November 2026, Novo Nordisk has since 4 February 2026 repurchased a total 43,734,179 B shares at an average share price of DKK 277.08 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 12,118,073,269.

Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we’ve combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people’s lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Every day, over 66,500 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health. Through our partnerships, programmes and investments, we’re working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube

Contacts for further information

Novo Nordisk Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
globalmedia@novonordisk.com
Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
USMediaRelations@novonordisk.com
Novo Nordisk Investors: 
Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050
nvno@novonordisk.com
Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com
Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
mxun@novonordisk.com		Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin
+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com
Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com
Mads Berner Bruun
+45 3075 2936
mbbz@novonordisk.com
Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com
Alex Bruce (US)
+1 640 230 0276
axeu@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 68 / 2026

Attachments


Europe
Novo
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Team building concept. Halftone clasped in a lock. Connection, business collaboration, teamwork. Contemporary collage. Group support. Startup launch. Doodle rocket, arrow. Community power
Business
Their loss, our gain? Canada makes its case to Europe amid U.S. instability
November 16, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Fisherman with lobster cage in rowboat caught in rough waves
Layoffs
Biopharma layoffs rise YOY in October but sharply trend down for 2026
November 12, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of office buildings
Job Trends
BioSpace 2027 Best Places to Work shines light on most admired employers
November 10, 2026
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo collage artwork minimal picture of hand pouring tea retro cup isolated creative background.
Funding
T-time: British biotech pours $133M into the pot for bispecifics
November 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson